Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Mar 28 - 02:00 PM | Tue Apr 02 - 11:55 AM

Lazar's Pro Day Tour: Inside Drake Maye's Showcase and More Patriots Tidbits From North Carolina's Pro Day

Patriots Catch-22: Breaking Down Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels's Pro Days

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Photos: Patriots honor Vietnam Veterans with pinning ceremony 

Patriots Unfiltered: College Pro Days, New Rules for 2024, Rebuilding Through the Draft

Photos: Patriots & Revolution host girls & women's sports clinic

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Backs, Daniel Jeremiah on Biggest Needs and Best Fits, Film Review of QB J.J. McCarthy

Lazar's Pro Day Tour: Inside Jayden Daniels's Workout and Other Notable Patriots Takeaways From LSU's Pro Day

Patriots Playbook: Reviewing the Offseason so Far, NFL Rule Changes & Draft Preview

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Day 2 Recap: 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings

Patriots Unfiltered: NFL Owners Meetings Takeaways, J.J. McCarthy Stock Rising in Upcoming Draft, New NFL Rules

Robert Kraft 3/26: "We're starting new chapters in our development"

Robert Kraft Discusses Patriots Offseason, Draft Approach and Finding the Next QB

NFL Notes: Drafting a Quarterback Should Not Be About the Roster

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting a Perfect Patriots Draft, Free Agency Reactions

Day 1 Recap: 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings

Full List of New England Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

New England Patriots Awarded Brazil as a Global Markets Program Territory Effective April 1, 2024

Coach Mayo Discusses Free Agency, Patriots Draft Plans at NFL's League Meetings 

McCareins making big catches for Jets

Jets coach Herman Edwards calls Justin McCareins ``Gumby'' for a good reason.

Nov 25, 2004 at 04:00 PM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) _ Jets coach Herman Edwards calls Justin McCareins ``Gumby'' for a good reason.

The 6-foot-2 receiver has long arms that help make big plays. It happened again last week in a 10-7 victory over Cleveland.

The Jets went into the fourth quarter trailing 7-3. They started driving early in the period, but faced third-and-11 from the Browns 35. McCareins tried to get past the first-down marker but saw Quincy Carter getting pressured, so he came back for the ball.

Despite having a player glued to him, McCareins made the catch, then stretched for the first down. He got it. That play ended up being the turning point. McCareins scored two plays later on an 11-yard reception.

I knew I didn't get my depth and Quincy had to step up in the pocket, so I was coming back for the ball either way,'' McCareins said.I was aware that I was going to be short and it was going to take an effort down the field to get that first down. I just reached out for it.''

McCareins has made plenty of big plays lately, and seems to be hitting his stride in the offense. The Jets traded a second-round pick to Tennessee for McCareins in the offseason to complement Santana Moss. While Moss provides the speed, McCareins provides the size and strength.

He's big and strong,'' coach Herman Edwards said.He has arms as long as this room. I said that when we first got the guy: 'The guy got long arms. Stretches out, makes the first down.'''

McCareins leads the team in catches with 32 for 444 yards. He has three touchdown receptions, tops among Jets wide receivers, and they have come in the last four games.

It all started in a 13-7 loss to New England, when he had six catches for 83 yards, his largest output of the season. Then in a 41-14 victory over Miami, McCareins had three catches for 56 yards, including a dazzling 27-yard scoring pass from Chad Pennington.

On the play, McCareins caught the ball at the 2 and extended it into the end zone before he stepped out of bounds.

He was showing off on that one,'' Edwards said.I told him he was showing off. He knew he touched the pylon. I don't know how he did that. He did it, though. He's made some big plays for us, he really has. He's done a good job.''

Moss remembers McCareins was quiet and unassuming when he first came to the team. But he warmed up once the receivers made him feel welcome.

Now he fits right in.

What you have to do is make him feel at home,'' Moss said.You could tell when he first came over he didn't know what to expect so he was kind of quiet. Once he saw how cool we were to him, he knew he was in the right place and he knew he was at home.''

Is he surprised McCareins is playing so well?

When you're rolling like that, there's nothing you can do to stop that guy,'' Moss said.That's something we all know. If you get a chance to make plays like that, like he's been making, I know he feels no doubt in what he can do. Once they get a chance to do that, every week they're looking forward to it themselves.''

McCareins just wants to make improvements each week. After every game, he looks at film and runs through a checklist: Am I open? Am I in the spot where Quincy or Chad expects me to be?

Then when the season ends, he will be able to evaluate how he did in his first year here. So far, things are looking good.

My confidence is up there,'' McCareins said.I still have a ways to go and I'm still going to keep improving, but I'm very happy with where I'm at.''

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

news

NFL Offseason Workout Program Dates Announced

Voluntary offseason workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players. The calendar for 2024 is below.
news

news

news

NFL Offseason Workout Program Dates Announced

Day 2 Recap: 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings

Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown recap the second day of the 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings which saw Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft speaking to the media about New England's offseason.

Robert Kraft 3/26: "We're starting new chapters in our development"

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft addresses the media during the 2024 NFL Annual  League Meetings on March 26, 2024 .

Day 1 Recap: 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings

Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown recap the first day of the 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings.

Head Coach Jerod Mayo 3/25: "We're trying to build this the right way"

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media from the AFC coaches breakfast at the NFL's annual league meetings in Orlando, Florida on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Austin Hooper 3/21: "Excited about the next opportunity"

Patriots tight end Austin Hooper addresses the media on March 21, 2024.
Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
