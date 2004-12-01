Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 29 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 31 - 01:40 PM

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Jets and preparing for the Chargers

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Jets Takeaways, Chargers Preview, Isaiah Wynn One-On-One

Patriots All Access: Chargers Preview, Damien Harris One-On-One

Notebook: Dugger starting to make plays on the ball

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/29: One-on-One with Isaiah Wynn

5 Trade ideas that could make sense for Pats

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Chargers

Visibility for Myles: Patriots DB Bryant finally getting recognized

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

NFL Week 8: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Belestrator: Breaking down the Chargers offense

Players to Watch: Patriots at Chargers

Notebook: Henry eyes new challenge in a familiar setting

Mac Jones 10/27: "We have to focus on us and do our best"

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Chargers

Notebook: McDaniels explains genesis of "trick plays"

Bill Belichick 10/27: "Chargers can score from anywhere on the field"

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the New York Jets

McGahee a big ticket heading home to play Miami

Dec 01, 2004 at 04:00 PM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) _ Don't let Willis McGahee's cool act fool you.

To hear the Bills running back tell it, this weekend's homecoming trip to Miami McGahee's first as an NFL player is just another ho-hum game on the schedule.

No anticipation,'' McGahee said Wednesday.It's one of the opportunities I've been waiting on, but I'm not really going to focus on it.''

McGahee's mom, Jannie Jones, knows her son better.

Jones saw a difference when McGahee made a brief trip to Miami earlier this week.

First he asked how many tickets she had purchased for the game. Then McGahee said to make sure to buy a few more for some friends she might have forgotten.

``That's when I knew he was excited,'' Jones said.

Why?

``Because he doesn't like to spend money,'' she said.

Jones has cut off ticket sales at 100, but she knows there will be plenty more people in the stands keeping a close eye on her son Sunday.

That's because McGahee has become one of the game's most intriguing stories.

The former Miami Hurricanes running back broke several school records as a redshirt sophomore in 2002 before blowing out his left knee in the national championship game against Ohio State. After missing all of his rookie season in Buffalo last year, the first-round draft pick has, over the past two months, replaced Travis Henry as the starter, enjoyed five 100-yard rushing games and scored seven touchdowns, four in last Sunday's 38-9 win at Seattle.

Talk about a perfect time to be heading home.

Now we'll get to see him play at home after everybody said he wouldn't come back or he wouldn't be the same even if he did,'' Jones said.And I think a lot of people can't wait ... because I think they're in for a treat.''

McGahee's already been a treat for the Bills (5-6), electrifying a team that's suddenly on a roll, having won five of its last seven, all five wins with McGahee starting.

McGahee's been credited with revitalizing a sputtering offense, helping take the pressure off once-faltering quarterback Drew Bledsoe by providing a consistent run threat. And his strong runs and ability to find holes have silenced criticism of an offensive line that's suddenly showing signs of jelling.

I'm cool with it. I'm not complaining about nothing,'' McGahee said, referring to his impact.I'm just here to do my job. You know it's not going to be here forever so I want to take advantage of it.''

His teammates credit McGahee for making a significant impact.

``He's the spark that we definitely needed,'' fullback Daimon Shelton said.

I'm excited,'' guard Chris Villarrial added.I mean, the guy could've packed it in a long time ago. But he never let anybody tell him that he couldn't play anymore. And he's come in and proved it.''

McGahee's seven touchdowns rushing match the number the Bills scored in their previous 18 games. He's the first Bills player to have five 100-yard games in his first season. And his four TDs against Seattle marked only the seventh time a Bills player scored that many in a game.

His first start, coincidentally, came against the Dolphins at Orchard Park, when he had 111 yards rushing filling in for an injured Henry in Buffalo's 20-13 win on Oct. 17. It was the Bills' first victory after an 0-4 start.

McGahee said he never anticipated enjoying this much success so soon. And that's one reason he never had this game circled on his calendar since the schedule came out last spring.

With a wink, McGahee said he doesn't yet consider himself to be 100 percent.

How close? It's close,'' McGahee said.But you're really going to see it next year. This is just my introduction year.''

What matters to Jannie Jones is that her son is back playing.

It means the world to me,'' Jones said.And I think he's better than he ever was.''

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Week 8: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (3-4) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
news

Notebook: Dugger starting to make plays on the ball

The second-year safety has interceptions in back-to-back weeks as he looks to continue the streak in Los Angeles.
news

5 Trade ideas that could make sense for Pats

With the trade deadline approaching, here are some acquisitions that could potentially help the Patriots.
news

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Chargers

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Week 8: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

Notebook: Dugger starting to make plays on the ball

5 Trade ideas that could make sense for Pats

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Chargers

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/29

Notebook: Hoyer embracing mentor role

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Jets Takeaways, Chargers Preview, Isaiah Wynn One-On-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots dominant performance over the Jets last Sunday and preview the upcoming matchup against the Chargers in Los Angeles. Plus, Mike Dussault goes one-on-one with Isaiah Wynn.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Jets and preparing for the Chargers

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots impressive week 7 win against the New York Jets and preview their upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Patriots All Access: Chargers Preview, Damien Harris One-On-One

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Hunter Henry and his family discuss his journey from Little Rock, AR to New England. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Damien Harris, and Coach Belichick highlights the Chargers offense on the Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/29: One-on-One with Isaiah Wynn

Mike Dussault talks with Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn to discuss the week 7 victory over the New York Jets and preview the upcoming matchup with Joey Bosa and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nelson Agholor 10/29: "My comfort level comes down to preparation"

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Jakob Johnson on the coaches 10/29: "They expect us to work our hardest when it matters the most"

Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson addresses the media on Friday, October 29, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising