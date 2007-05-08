Official website of the New England Patriots

McNabb breaks silence on Eagles drafting QB

Donovan McNabb had the same reaction most fans had when the Philadelphia Eagles selected quarterback Kevin Kolb with their first pick in last month's NFL draft. "It was shocking," McNabb said in an interview on WIP-AM radio.

May 08, 2007 at 03:45 AM

PHILADELPHIA (May 8, 2007) -- Donovan McNabb had the same reaction most fans had when the Philadelphia Eagles selected quarterback Kevin Kolb with their first pick in last month's NFL draft.

"It was shocking," McNabb said in an interview on WIP-AM radio.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the draft on April 28-29, McNabb downplayed the perception he's upset the Eagles selected his eventual successor.

The five-time Pro Bowl quarterback also said his rehab is going well following surgery for a torn knee ligament and he expects to play in the preseason.

"When you draft somebody at the position you're in, of course you have questions of 'What does that mean?"' McNabb said. "The most important thing for me is to make sure I'm healthy and 100 percent and get back out there competing and do the right thing on the field."

McNabb met with coach Andy Reid soon after the draft, but wouldn't reveal details of their conversation. He doesn't have to worry about his starting job, especially since backup Jeff Garcia signed with Tampa Bay after leading the Eagles to the NFC East title and a playoff victory last season.

"If I'm healthy, it's my job," said McNabb, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 11 last season.

The 30-year-old McNabb has led the Eagles to four NFC championship games and a Super Bowl loss in eight seasons in Philadelphia. He's finished the regular season on the sidelines three of the past five years.

"I don't think I'm close to the end of my career," McNabb said. "People say when you hit 30, it goes down hill. I think it gets better after that. It's unfortunate I've been hurt the last few years, but things happen."

The Eagles traded out of the first round and chose Kolb in the second round with the 36th overall pick. Kolb threw for 12,964 yards, 85 touchdowns and 31 interceptions in four years at Houston. He passed for 3,808 yards, 30 TDs and only four picks last season.

"I think Kevin Kolb is going to do an excellent job for us," McNabb said. "I'm going to try and help him as much as I can. I'm sure he's going to do great. I look forward to working with him this weekend."

The Eagles open their first minicamp on Friday. McNabb won't participate in practices, but will be working out at the practice facility. He said he isn't sure if he'll play in the preseason opener on Aug. 13, but expects to be ready for the second or third game.

