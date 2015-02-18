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More of Wes?

In talking with Wes Welker, Gary Kubiak says the wideout would like to return to Denver.

Feb 18, 2015 at 12:26 AM
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Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Matthew Slater. Sept. 7, 2008. Week 1 vs. Kansas CityMade 2 special teams tackles.
Matthew Slater. Sept. 7, 2008. Week 1 vs. Kansas CityMade 2 special teams tackles.


INDIANAPOLIS – More than a few eyebrows were raised last week when reports indicated that Wes Welker wished to return after suffering three documented concussions during his two seasons with the Broncos. The pending Broncos free agent spoke recently with new coach Gary Kubiak and the feeling appears to be mutual.

"I've spoken to every player since I was named head coach over the past month," Kubiak said. "I had a good conversations with Wes and I would love to have him back. Hopefully I get an opportunity to coach him.

"I have great respect for what he's done. He's been very positive with me."

The Broncos have a number of high-caliber free agents to deal with including Demaryius Thomas, Julius Thomas and Terrance Knighton, so even if Welker is healthy enough to return there's no guarantee that will take place in Denver.

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