More of Wes?



INDIANAPOLIS – More than a few eyebrows were raised last week when reports indicated that Wes Welker wished to return after suffering three documented concussions during his two seasons with the Broncos. The pending Broncos free agent spoke recently with new coach Gary Kubiak and the feeling appears to be mutual.

"I've spoken to every player since I was named head coach over the past month," Kubiak said. "I had a good conversations with Wes and I would love to have him back. Hopefully I get an opportunity to coach him.

"I have great respect for what he's done. He's been very positive with me."