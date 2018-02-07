Official website of the New England Patriots

National Signing Day: How the Patriots ranked coming out of high school

Here’s a look at the Patriots roster and how they were regarded coming out of high school.

Feb 07, 2018 at 05:41 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Wednesday is National Signing Day and all across the country there will be high school football players making their college choices known. Various scouts and other experts will parse through each school's list and determine which ones have the strongest recruiting classes and which ones failed to attract the necessary talent to compete at this highest level.

You'll hear a lot about stars – as in, five-star recruit. Rivals.com is a recruiting service that ranks the players, and the more stars a player receives the higher level that player is expected to achieve.

With this in mind we thought it might be fun to take a look back at the Patriots and determine how many stars they received when they were far away from the lights and glamour of the NFL and just getting serious about their football careers as they were set to begin college.

Here's a look at the Patriots roster and how they were regarded coming out of high school.

namepositioncollegerivals stars
Allen, DwayneTEClemson4
Allen, RyanPLouisiana Techx
Amendola, DannyWRTexas Tech3
Andrews, DavidCGeorgia3
Bademosi, JohnsonCBStanford2
Bolden, BrandonRBMississippi3
Brady, TomQBMichiganx
Branch, AlanDLMichigan4
Britt, KennyWRRutgers4
Brown, MalcomDLTexas5
Burkhead, RexRBNebraska4
Butler, AdamDLVanderbilt3
Butler, MalcolmCBWest Alabamax
Cardona, JoeLSNavyx
Chung, PatrickSOregon2
Cooks, BrandinWROregon State4
Croston, ColeOLIowax
Develin, JamesFBBrownx
Dorsett, PhillipWRMiami (Fla.)3
Fleming, CameronOLStanford3
Flowers, MarquisLBArizona4
Flowers, TreyDLArkansas3
Gillislee, MikeRBFlorida4
Gilmore, StephonCBSouth Carolina4
Gostkowski, StephenKMemphis2
Grigsby, NicholasLBPittsburgh4
Grissom, GeneoDLOklahoma4
Gronkowski, RobTEArizona4
Guy, LawrenceDLArizona St.4
Harmon, DuronDBRutgers3
Harris, DavidLBMichigan3
Harrison, JamesLBKent Statex
Hogan, ChrisWRMonmouth (N.J.)2
Hollister, JacobTEWyoming2
Hoyer, BrianQBMichigan St.3
Jean Francois, RickyDLLSU4
Karras, TedGIllinois3
King, BrandonDBAuburn3
Lee, EricDLSouth Florida3
Lewis, DionRBPittsburgh3
Mason, ShaqOLGeorgia Tech3
McCourty, DevinDBRutgers2
Reedy, BernardWRToledo3
Richards, JordanDBStanford3
Roberts, ElandonLBHoustonx
Rowe, EricDBUtah3
Slater, MatthewWRUCLA3
Solder, NateOTColorado3
Thuney, JoeGNorth Carolina Statex
Van Noy, KyleLBBrigham Young4
Waddle, LaAdrianOLTexas Tech3
White, JamesRBWisconsin3
Wise, DeatrichDLArkansas3

Practice Squad

NAMEPOSITIONCOLLEGERIVALS STARS
Ferentz, JamesOLIowa3
Hollister, CodyWRArkansas2
Jones, DavidDBRichmond2
King, JasonOLPurdue2
Lewis, RyanCBPittsburgh3
McCarron, RileyWRIowax
Reilly, TrevorLBUtah2
Travis, DamariusDBMinnesota3
Tye, WillTEStony Brook3
Wiltz, JomalDBIowa State2

Reserve/Injured

NAMEPOSITIONCOLLEGERIVALS STARS
Bennett, MartellusTETexas A&M5
Cannon, MarcusOLTexas Christian3
Ebner, NateDBOhio Statex
Edelman, JulianWRKent State2
Hightower, Dont'aLBAlabama4
Jones, CyrusCBAlabama4
Jones, JonathanDBAuburn3
McClellin, SheaLBBoise State2
Mitchell, MalcolmWRGeorgia4
Rivers, DerekDEYoungstown Statex
Valentine, VincentDTNebraska3

Reserve/Non-Football Injury

NAMEPOSITIONCOLLEGERIVALS STARS
Davis, KeiontaDLTennessee-Chattanoogax
Jelks, AndrewOLVanderbilt4
Langi, HarveyLBBrigham Young4

Reserve/Non-Football Illness

NAMEPOSITIONCOLLEGERIVALS STARS
Garcia, TonyOLTroy2
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

