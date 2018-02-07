National Signing Day: How the Patriots ranked coming out of high school

Wednesday is National Signing Day and all across the country there will be high school football players making their college choices known. Various scouts and other experts will parse through each school's list and determine which ones have the strongest recruiting classes and which ones failed to attract the necessary talent to compete at this highest level.

You'll hear a lot about stars – as in, five-star recruit. Rivals.com is a recruiting service that ranks the players, and the more stars a player receives the higher level that player is expected to achieve.

With this in mind we thought it might be fun to take a look back at the Patriots and determine how many stars they received when they were far away from the lights and glamour of the NFL and just getting serious about their football careers as they were set to begin college.

Here's a look at the Patriots roster and how they were regarded coming out of high school.

name position college rivals stars Allen, Dwayne TE Clemson 4 Allen, Ryan P Louisiana Tech x Amendola, Danny WR Texas Tech 3 Andrews, David C Georgia 3 Bademosi, Johnson CB Stanford 2 Bolden, Brandon RB Mississippi 3 Brady, Tom QB Michigan x Branch, Alan DL Michigan 4 Britt, Kenny WR Rutgers 4 Brown, Malcom DL Texas 5 Burkhead, Rex RB Nebraska 4 Butler, Adam DL Vanderbilt 3 Butler, Malcolm CB West Alabama x Cardona, Joe LS Navy x Chung, Patrick S Oregon 2 Cooks, Brandin WR Oregon State 4 Croston, Cole OL Iowa x Develin, James FB Brown x Dorsett, Phillip WR Miami (Fla.) 3 Fleming, Cameron OL Stanford 3 Flowers, Marquis LB Arizona 4 Flowers, Trey DL Arkansas 3 Gillislee, Mike RB Florida 4 Gilmore, Stephon CB South Carolina 4 Gostkowski, Stephen K Memphis 2 Grigsby, Nicholas LB Pittsburgh 4 Grissom, Geneo DL Oklahoma 4 Gronkowski, Rob TE Arizona 4 Guy, Lawrence DL Arizona St. 4 Harmon, Duron DB Rutgers 3 Harris, David LB Michigan 3 Harrison, James LB Kent State x Hogan, Chris WR Monmouth (N.J.) 2 Hollister, Jacob TE Wyoming 2 Hoyer, Brian QB Michigan St. 3 Jean Francois, Ricky DL LSU 4 Karras, Ted G Illinois 3 King, Brandon DB Auburn 3 Lee, Eric DL South Florida 3 Lewis, Dion RB Pittsburgh 3 Mason, Shaq OL Georgia Tech 3 McCourty, Devin DB Rutgers 2 Reedy, Bernard WR Toledo 3 Richards, Jordan DB Stanford 3 Roberts, Elandon LB Houston x Rowe, Eric DB Utah 3 Slater, Matthew WR UCLA 3 Solder, Nate OT Colorado 3 Thuney, Joe G North Carolina State x Van Noy, Kyle LB Brigham Young 4 Waddle, LaAdrian OL Texas Tech 3 White, James RB Wisconsin 3 Wise, Deatrich DL Arkansas 3

Practice Squad

NAME POSITION COLLEGE RIVALS STARS Ferentz, James OL Iowa 3 Hollister, Cody WR Arkansas 2 Jones, David DB Richmond 2 King, Jason OL Purdue 2 Lewis, Ryan CB Pittsburgh 3 McCarron, Riley WR Iowa x Reilly, Trevor LB Utah 2 Travis, Damarius DB Minnesota 3 Tye, Will TE Stony Brook 3 Wiltz, Jomal DB Iowa State 2

Reserve/Injured

NAME POSITION COLLEGE RIVALS STARS Bennett, Martellus TE Texas A&M 5 Cannon, Marcus OL Texas Christian 3 Ebner, Nate DB Ohio State x Edelman, Julian WR Kent State 2 Hightower, Dont'a LB Alabama 4 Jones, Cyrus CB Alabama 4 Jones, Jonathan DB Auburn 3 McClellin, Shea LB Boise State 2 Mitchell, Malcolm WR Georgia 4 Rivers, Derek DE Youngstown State x Valentine, Vincent DT Nebraska 3

Reserve/Non-Football Injury

NAME POSITION COLLEGE RIVALS STARS Davis, Keionta DL Tennessee-Chattanooga x Jelks, Andrew OL Vanderbilt 4 Langi, Harvey LB Brigham Young 4

Reserve/Non-Football Illness