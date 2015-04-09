New Blitz 4/9: Stevan Ridley runs from Patriots to Jets

Plenty of Patriots Super Bowl XLIX Super Bowl rings will be in the Big Apple this fall.

That list grew this week as free agent running back Stevan Ridley reached a contract with New England's greatest rival – the hated Jets.

Ridley joins Darrelle Revis (Jets) and Patriots backfield mate and fellow 2011 New England draft pick Shane Vereen (Giants) taking their talents down Interstate 95 for 2015.

The Boston Globe notes that Ridley's contract is a one-year deal coming off a torn ACL.

The Boston Herald has quotes from Ridley's agent as the back continues to rehab for his new role in New York. The Herald blog continues its draft prospect series with a look at Alabama running back T.J. Yeldon and how he might make sense for a now-Ridley-less Patriots depth chart.

The Providence Journal's Ridley story says the back wanted to get to a place where he could get enough carries to "cash in" as a free agent again next offseason.

ESPN's NFL Nation takes a closer look at Bill Belichick's proposal to add cameras to the goal line.

CSNNE.com has Ridley thanking Patriots fans via his Instagram account. Even after a free agent visit to Miami, CSNNE.com says it looks like it's the end of the line for Wes Welker.

WEEI.com looks at how the Patriots approach the running back position – "plug-and-play." The site also notes that former New England and current Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib faces alleged assault charges in Dallas.

NFL.com has another mock draft, this one giving the Patriots Wake Forest cornerback Kevin Johnson at No. 32.