NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

One-on-one with Henry Anderson: 'It's cool to be a part of a big free agent class'

Jalen Mills: 'Can't wait to go out and compete with these guys'

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Patrick Chung announces his retirement

New Blitz 4/9: Stevan Ridley runs from Patriots to Jets

Apr 09, 2015 at 04:09 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

Plenty of Patriots Super Bowl XLIX Super Bowl rings will be in the Big Apple this fall.

That list grew this week as free agent running back Stevan Ridley reached a contract with New England's greatest rival – the hated Jets.

Ridley joins Darrelle Revis (Jets) and Patriots backfield mate and fellow 2011 New England draft pick Shane Vereen (Giants) taking their talents down Interstate 95 for 2015.

The Boston Globe notes that Ridley's contract is a one-year deal coming off a torn ACL.

The Boston Herald has quotes from Ridley's agent as the back continues to rehab for his new role in New York. The Herald blog continues its draft prospect series with a look at Alabama running back T.J. Yeldon and how he might make sense for a now-Ridley-less Patriots depth chart.

The Providence Journal's Ridley story says the back wanted to get to a place where he could get enough carries to "cash in" as a free agent again next offseason.

Given the Ridley news, ESPNBoston.com's "beyond the first round" series checks in with the running back spot. Mike Reiss also closes the door on Ridley's Patriots career.

ESPN's NFL Nation takes a closer look at Bill Belichick's proposal to add cameras to the goal line.

CSNNE.com has Ridley thanking Patriots fans via his Instagram account. Even after a free agent visit to Miami, CSNNE.com says it looks like it's the end of the line for Wes Welker.

WEEI.com looks at how the Patriots approach the running back position – "plug-and-play." The site also notes that former New England and current Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib faces alleged assault charges in Dallas.

NFL.com has another mock draft, this one giving the Patriots Wake Forest cornerback Kevin Johnson at No. 32.

CBSSports.com's four experts offer up four different mock draft picks for the Patriots, including two cornerbacks, an offensive lineman and an edge defender.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Cam Newton debuts new B.E.T. show with guest, Steve Harvey

news

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Patriots News Blitz 4/1: Kraft opens up about Patriots

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

Patriots owner Robert Kraft addresses several topics during remote comments to reporters at the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Annual Meeting, many of them revolving around the team's current quarterback roster.

Cam Newton debuts new B.E.T. show with guest, Steve Harvey

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots News Blitz 4/1: Kraft opens up about Patriots

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

Draft Spotlight: Pitts wows at Gator Pro Day

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Damien Harris Tries to Pronounce Massachusetts 

We challenged Patriots running back and Kentucky native, Damien Harris, to pronounce some challenging Massachusetts towns.

Devin, Jason McCourty join 'GMFB' and discuss goals for 2021 season

Devin and Jason McCourty join "Good Morning Football" to discuss their 2020 season, free agency and goals for 2021.

Justin Bethel shares thoughts on Patriots' free agency moves

New England Patriots CB Justin Bethel joins "Good Morning Football" to discuss the Patriots' offseason moves, expectations for 2021 in the AFC East and expectations for Cam Newton in 2021.

Patriots All Access: Free Agency Show

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, the team makes a statement during the first week of free agency. In addition, Scott Zolak talks with captain David Andrews, and Bill Belichick gets his haircut for charity. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

One-on-one with David Andrews

Scott Zolak sits down with David Andrews to discuss free agency and what he is looking forward to most after re-signing with the Patriots

Offseason Report: Patriots Veterans Re-Sign

Reportedly, the New England Patriots have re-signed key players from last year's team as well as adding depth at key positions.
