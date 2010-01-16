Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Sep 25 | 07:25 AM - 06:00 PM

Locker Room Celebration Following Win Over Jets

New faces emerge from Patriots first victory

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We moved the ball ... just need to score more points"

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2023 season

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From a Much-Needed Win for the Patriots in the Meadowlands

Mac Jones 9/24: "Really proud of those guys"

Bill Belichick 9/24: "Glad to get out of here with a win"

Patriots vs. Jets Highlights | NFL Week 3

Photos: Patriots at Jets Week 3

Chad Ryland's 51-yard FG has some major bend action

Can't Miss Play: Mac Jones with a 58-yard touchdown pass to Pharaoh Brown

Christian Barmore engulfs Zach Wilson for 12-yard sack

Mac Jones threads pass to Bourne in coverage for 17-yard gain

Chad Ryland sinks 48-yard FG for first points of game

Ezekiel Elliott explodes for 12-yard gain and first-down yardage

Jones dots Gesicki on out route for 18-yard catch and run

Week 3 Inactives: Patriots at Jets

Inactive Analysis: Patriots Starters Along the O-Line, Christian Barmore Officially Active vs. the Jets

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

New England Patriots 2009 Season Review

The New England Patriots finished the 2009 season with a 10-6 record, claiming the AFC East Division title for the sixth time in the past seven seasons and the seventh time in nine years.

Jan 15, 2010 at 10:00 PM

Download Full Season-Ending Release PDF >>

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS - 2009 AFC EAST CHAMPIONS
The New England Patriots finished the 2009 season with a 10-6 record, claiming the AFC East Division title for the sixth time in the past seven seasons and the seventh time in nine years. The only two seasons that the Patriots did not win the division title they finished tied for first but lost the tiebreaker. The Patriots have now qualified for the playoffs 17 times in their 50-year history. The Patriots have earned 11 playoff berths in the 16 seasons since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994, a dramatic contrast to the six total playoff berths that the team earned in its first 34 years of existence. New England has won 12 division crowns and has qualified as a Wild Card team on five occasions.

ANNUAL ACHIEVEMENTS
The Patriots won more than half of their games in 2009 for the ninth straight year after finishing with a 10-6 record. They are the first team to win more than half of their games in nine straight seasons since free agency began in 1993. The Patriots are the fifth team to win more than half of their games in nine straight seasons since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, joining the 49ers (16 straight from 1983-1998), the Cowboys (16 straight from 1970-85), the Raiders (11 straight from 1970-80) and the Steelers (9 straight from 1972-80). The Patriots have now won nine or more games in 13 of the 16 seasons Robert Kraft has owned the team.

PATRIOTS HAVE MOST 9-PLUS WIN SEASONS SINCE 2001The Patriots are the only team in the NFL to have recorded nine or more wins in each of the last nine seasons. The Patriots claimed their 10th win of the year with a 35-7 win over Jacksonville (12/27) and have now won 10 or more games eight times in the last nine seasons.

PATRIOTS CLOSE OUT 8-0 REGULAR-SEASON AT HOMEThe Patriots closed the regular-season home schedule with a perfect 8-0 record at Gillette Stadium, earning their fourth overall undefeated record at home. The Patriots were the only AFC team to go undefeated at home in 2009. The first three times the Patriots went undefeated at home in the regular season (2003, 2004 and 2007) they advanced to the Super Bowl. Since 2003, the Patriots possess a 54-10 (.844) overall record at home, including a 7-1 record at home in the playoffs. The Patriots own an overall record of 59-13 (.819) at Gillette Stadium since it opened in 2002.

TALE OF THE TAPE
Record, 10-6
Divisional Standings, 1st
Total Yards Gained, 6,357
Total Offense (Rank), 397.3 (3)
Rush Offense, 120.1 (12)
Pass Offense, 277.3 (3)
Points Per Game, 26.7 (6)
Touchdowns Scored, 50
Third Down Conversion Pct., 43.7
Team Passer Rating, 95.6
Opponent Passer Rating, 81.7
Total Yards Allowed, 5,123
Total Defense (Rank), 320.2 (11)
Rush Defense, 110.5 (13)
Pass Defense, 209.7 (12)
Points Allowed/Game, 17.8 (5)
Touchdowns Allowed, 35
Third Down Defense (Pct.), 37.1
Field Goals Made/Attempted, 26/31
Possession Avg., 32:55
Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost, 18/104
Sacks Made/Yards, 31/229
Interceptions For/Against, 18/13
Penalties Against/Yards, 81/743
Punts/Avg., 57/39.0
Takeaway/Giveaway Ratio, 6

PATRIOTS GO OVER .500 FOR 9th STRAIGHT YEAR
The Patriots won more than half of their games in 2009 for the ninth straight year after finishing with a 10-6 record. They are the first team to win more than half of their games in nine straight seasons since free agency began in 1993.

The Patriots are the fifth team to win more than half of their games in nine straight seasons since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, joining the 49ers (16 straight from 1983-1998), the Cowboys (16 straight from 1970-85), the Raiders (11 straight from 1970- 80) and the Steelers (9 straight from 1972-80).

The Patriots have now won nine or more games 13 of the 16 seasons Robert Kraft has owned the team.

DOMINANT DEFENSE
The Patriots defense finished 11th in the NFL, eight yards behind the 10th place Washington Redskins. The Patriots defense has finished in the top ten 13 times, including five times under Head Coach Bill Belichick.

OFFENSE RANKS HIGH
The Patriots offense finished third in the NFL after averaging 397.3 yards in total offense. That total is the second highest in team history to the 411.3 yards in total offense per game in 2007.

PATRIOTS ON THE POINT
The Patriots scored 427 points in 2009 and finished sixth in the NFL with 26.7 points per game. The 427 points are the fourth most in team history.

TOP OFFENSE
The Patriots offense finished third in the NFL. It is the third straight season that the offense finished in the Top 10. Since the 1970 merger, the Patriots' offense has finished in the top 10 15 times, including five times under head coach Bill Belichick.

LOOKING AHEAD

2010 PATRIOTS/NFL CALENDAR

FEBRUARY, 2010
February 24-March 2 NFL Scouting Combine, Indianapolis, Ind.

MARCH, 2010
March 5 ............... Free Agency Begins
March 21-24 ......... NFL Annual Meeting, Orlando, Florida

APRIL, 2010
April 22-24 ........... NFL Draft, New York City

MAY, 2010
May 24-26............ NFL Spring Meeting, Dallas, Texas

PATRIOTS 2010 DRAFT STATUS
As of January 13, the Patriots possess eight selections in the 2010 NFL Draft, including four picks in the first two rounds. New England owns the 22nd pick in the first round. New England may receive additional selections in this year's draft when the NFL awards compensatory selections in late March. The draft will be held on April 22-24. The Patriots are without a third-round pick in 2010 due to a trade with Oakland in exchange for LB Derrick Burgess. The Patriots are without a fifth-round pick due to the trade with Tampa Bay for TE Alex Smith.

PATRIOTS 2010 DRAFT SELECTIONS
(Additional Compensatory Selections May Be Awarded)

Round Selection Overall How Acquired
1 22 22 Assigned Selection
2A^ NA NA From Jacksonville
2B# NA NA From Tennessee
2C 21 53 Assigned Selection
4 21 Assigned Selection
6 21 Assigned Selection
7A 22 Assigned Selection
7B@ 24 From Philadelphia

Jacksonville's position in the draft is subject to a coin toss with Chicago, while Tennessee's position in the draft is subject to a coin toss with Carolina.

*-To be determined following assignment of compensatory selections

NOTES
2A^ The Patriots acquired Jacksonville's 2010 second-round selection during a 2009 draft day trade. The Patriots acquired a 2009 seventh-round selection and a 2010 second-round selection in exchange for a 2009 third-round selection.

2B# The Patriots acquired Tennessee's 2010 second-round selection in a draft day trade in exchange for a 2009 third-round selection.

7B@ The Patriots acquired Philadelphia's 2010 seventh-round selection in a draft day trade along with WR Greg Lewis in exchange for a 2009 fifth-round selection.

2010 PATRIOTS OPPONENTS
In 2010, the Patriots will play each of the other AFC East rivals twice and will play one game against each of the AFC North and NFC North teams. As the first-place team in the AFC East, the Patriots will play the first place teams of the AFC South (Indianapolis) and the AFC West (San Diego).

HOME AWAY
Team W L Pct. Team W L Pct.
Indianapolis Colts 14 2 .875 San Diego Chargers 13 3 .813
Minnesota Vikings 12 4 .750 New York Jets 9 7 .563
Green Bay Packers 11 5 .688 Pittsburgh Steelers 9 7 .563
Cincinnati Bengals 10 6 .625 Miami Dolphins 7 9 .438
Baltimore Ravens 9 7 .563 Chicago Bears 7 9 .438
New York Jets 9 7 .563 Buffalo Bills 6 10 .375
Miami Dolphins 7 9 .438 Cleveland Browns 5 11 .313
Buffalo Bills 6 10 .375 Detroit Lions 2 14 .125

Highlights of the Patriots' 2010 schedule

  • The Patriots' 2010 opponents had an aggregate record of 136-120 (.531) in 2009.
  • Nine of the Patriots' 16 games will be against teams that finished with a winning percentage of .500 or better in 2009.
  • The Patriots will play five games against opponents that won 10 or more games in 2009.
  • Six of the Patriots eight home games in 2010 will be against teams that made the playoffs in 2009.
  • The Patriots will play two of the six NFC playoff teams.
  • The Patriots will play all of the teams from the AFC Playoff field, including two games against AFC East rival New York Jets.
  • The Patriots will host Indianapolis after traveling to face the Colts in Indianapolis four straight times.
  • The Patriots will face the Jets at their new stadium, which is scheduled to open in the summer of 2010.
  • The Patriots will attempt to avenge the 2009 Wild Card loss to Baltimore when they host the Ravens in a rematch at Gillette Stadium. It will be Baltimore's third trip to New England in the last two seasons.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The Patriots announced today that they have signed CB Breon Borders and CB Azizi Hearn to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they signed QB Ian Book and rookie DB William Hooper to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Broadcast Tops Boston Market Weekly Ratings In Season Opener

The Patriots broadcast on CBS topped the Boston market weekly ratings, surpassing viewership numbers by over 25% from the Patriots Week 1 game and home opener from 2022. The game averaged 1,400,320 viewers and peaked at 7:15 p.m. with 1,493,750 viewers as New England faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. 
news

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
news

Patriots Sign RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate LB Calvin Munson to the Active Roster; Place DB Jack Jones on IR and List QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad

The Patriots announced today that they signed RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and elevated LB Calvin Munson to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve and list QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad.
news

New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program

The New England Patriots are thrilled to announce the kickoff of the Patriots High School Coach of the Week program for the 2023 season.
news

Kraft Family, Gillette Stadium Officials and Partners Celebrate Completion of North End Zone Renovation Project

Officials announce Gillette Stadium Lighthouse will open to the general public October 1.
news

Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Riley Reiff on injured reserve. 
news

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed and were awarded QB Matt Corral off waivers from Carolina. Corral was released by Carolina on Aug. 31. In addition, the Patriots signed WR T.J. Luther and WR Jalen Reagor to the practice squad and released WR Thyrick Pitts from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Place WR Tyquan Thornton on Injured Reserve

The Patriots announced today that they have placed WR Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve.
news

Patriots sign 15 players to the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed fifteen players to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit

The Patriots announced today a series of roster moves to reach the mandatory 53-man roster limit. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

New faces emerge from Patriots first victory

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/24

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From a Much-Needed Win for the Patriots in the Meadowlands

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2023 season

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to 15 straight wins over the New York Jets

New York Jets Postgame Quotes 9/24

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Christian Barmore 9/25: "Getting better every day"

Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore addresses the media on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Trent Brown 9/25: "It went down to the wire"

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 9/25: "Ready for the next week, the next challenge"  

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Locker Room Celebration Following Win Over Jets

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 15-10 victory in week 3 against the New York Jets.

Bill Belichick 9/25: "I thought our secondary really competed well"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, September 25, 2023.

Matt Judon reacts to Patriots Week 3 win vs. Jets

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon reacts to Patriots Week 3 win vs. the New York Jets.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising