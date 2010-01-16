New England Patriots 2009 Season Review

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS - 2009 AFC EAST CHAMPIONS

The New England Patriots finished the 2009 season with a 10-6 record, claiming the AFC East Division title for the sixth time in the past seven seasons and the seventh time in nine years. The only two seasons that the Patriots did not win the division title they finished tied for first but lost the tiebreaker. The Patriots have now qualified for the playoffs 17 times in their 50-year history. The Patriots have earned 11 playoff berths in the 16 seasons since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994, a dramatic contrast to the six total playoff berths that the team earned in its first 34 years of existence. New England has won 12 division crowns and has qualified as a Wild Card team on five occasions.

ANNUAL ACHIEVEMENTS

The Patriots won more than half of their games in 2009 for the ninth straight year after finishing with a 10-6 record. They are the first team to win more than half of their games in nine straight seasons since free agency began in 1993. The Patriots are the fifth team to win more than half of their games in nine straight seasons since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, joining the 49ers (16 straight from 1983-1998), the Cowboys (16 straight from 1970-85), the Raiders (11 straight from 1970-80) and the Steelers (9 straight from 1972-80). The Patriots have now won nine or more games in 13 of the 16 seasons Robert Kraft has owned the team.

PATRIOTS HAVE MOST 9-PLUS WIN SEASONS SINCE 2001The Patriots are the only team in the NFL to have recorded nine or more wins in each of the last nine seasons. The Patriots claimed their 10th win of the year with a 35-7 win over Jacksonville (12/27) and have now won 10 or more games eight times in the last nine seasons.

PATRIOTS CLOSE OUT 8-0 REGULAR-SEASON AT HOMEThe Patriots closed the regular-season home schedule with a perfect 8-0 record at Gillette Stadium, earning their fourth overall undefeated record at home. The Patriots were the only AFC team to go undefeated at home in 2009. The first three times the Patriots went undefeated at home in the regular season (2003, 2004 and 2007) they advanced to the Super Bowl. Since 2003, the Patriots possess a 54-10 (.844) overall record at home, including a 7-1 record at home in the playoffs. The Patriots own an overall record of 59-13 (.819) at Gillette Stadium since it opened in 2002.

TALE OF THE TAPE

Record, 10-6

Divisional Standings, 1st

Total Yards Gained, 6,357

Total Offense (Rank), 397.3 (3)

Rush Offense, 120.1 (12)

Pass Offense, 277.3 (3)

Points Per Game, 26.7 (6)

Touchdowns Scored, 50

Third Down Conversion Pct., 43.7

Team Passer Rating, 95.6

Opponent Passer Rating, 81.7

Total Yards Allowed, 5,123

Total Defense (Rank), 320.2 (11)

Rush Defense, 110.5 (13)

Pass Defense, 209.7 (12)

Points Allowed/Game, 17.8 (5)

Touchdowns Allowed, 35

Third Down Defense (Pct.), 37.1

Field Goals Made/Attempted, 26/31

Possession Avg., 32:55

Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost, 18/104

Sacks Made/Yards, 31/229

Interceptions For/Against, 18/13

Penalties Against/Yards, 81/743

Punts/Avg., 57/39.0

Takeaway/Giveaway Ratio, 6

PATRIOTS GO OVER .500 FOR 9th STRAIGHT YEAR

DOMINANT DEFENSE

The Patriots defense finished 11th in the NFL, eight yards behind the 10th place Washington Redskins. The Patriots defense has finished in the top ten 13 times, including five times under Head Coach Bill Belichick.

OFFENSE RANKS HIGH

The Patriots offense finished third in the NFL after averaging 397.3 yards in total offense. That total is the second highest in team history to the 411.3 yards in total offense per game in 2007.

PATRIOTS ON THE POINT

The Patriots scored 427 points in 2009 and finished sixth in the NFL with 26.7 points per game. The 427 points are the fourth most in team history.

TOP OFFENSE

The Patriots offense finished third in the NFL. It is the third straight season that the offense finished in the Top 10. Since the 1970 merger, the Patriots' offense has finished in the top 10 15 times, including five times under head coach Bill Belichick.

LOOKING AHEAD

2010 PATRIOTS/NFL CALENDAR

FEBRUARY, 2010

February 24-March 2 NFL Scouting Combine, Indianapolis, Ind.

MARCH, 2010

March 5 ............... Free Agency Begins

March 21-24 ......... NFL Annual Meeting, Orlando, Florida

APRIL, 2010

April 22-24 ........... NFL Draft, New York City

MAY, 2010

May 24-26............ NFL Spring Meeting, Dallas, Texas

PATRIOTS 2010 DRAFT STATUS

As of January 13, the Patriots possess eight selections in the 2010 NFL Draft, including four picks in the first two rounds. New England owns the 22nd pick in the first round. New England may receive additional selections in this year's draft when the NFL awards compensatory selections in late March. The draft will be held on April 22-24. The Patriots are without a third-round pick in 2010 due to a trade with Oakland in exchange for LB Derrick Burgess. The Patriots are without a fifth-round pick due to the trade with Tampa Bay for TE Alex Smith.

PATRIOTS 2010 DRAFT SELECTIONS

(Additional Compensatory Selections May Be Awarded)

Round Selection Overall How Acquired 1 22 22 Assigned Selection 2A^ NA NA From Jacksonville 2B# NA NA From Tennessee 2C 21 53 Assigned Selection 4 21 Assigned Selection 6 21 Assigned Selection 7A 22 Assigned Selection 7B@ 24 From Philadelphia

Jacksonville's position in the draft is subject to a coin toss with Chicago, while Tennessee's position in the draft is subject to a coin toss with Carolina.

*-To be determined following assignment of compensatory selections

NOTES

2A^ The Patriots acquired Jacksonville's 2010 second-round selection during a 2009 draft day trade. The Patriots acquired a 2009 seventh-round selection and a 2010 second-round selection in exchange for a 2009 third-round selection.

2B# The Patriots acquired Tennessee's 2010 second-round selection in a draft day trade in exchange for a 2009 third-round selection.

7B@ The Patriots acquired Philadelphia's 2010 seventh-round selection in a draft day trade along with WR Greg Lewis in exchange for a 2009 fifth-round selection.

2010 PATRIOTS OPPONENTS

In 2010, the Patriots will play each of the other AFC East rivals twice and will play one game against each of the AFC North and NFC North teams. As the first-place team in the AFC East, the Patriots will play the first place teams of the AFC South (Indianapolis) and the AFC West (San Diego).

HOME AWAY Team W L Pct. Team W L Pct. Indianapolis Colts 14 2 .875 San Diego Chargers 13 3 .813 Minnesota Vikings 12 4 .750 New York Jets 9 7 .563 Green Bay Packers 11 5 .688 Pittsburgh Steelers 9 7 .563 Cincinnati Bengals 10 6 .625 Miami Dolphins 7 9 .438 Baltimore Ravens 9 7 .563 Chicago Bears 7 9 .438 New York Jets 9 7 .563 Buffalo Bills 6 10 .375 Miami Dolphins 7 9 .438 Cleveland Browns 5 11 .313 Buffalo Bills 6 10 .375 Detroit Lions 2 14 .125

Highlights of the Patriots' 2010 schedule