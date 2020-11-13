New England Patriots and CarMax Surprise Local Children of Military Service Members with New Bikes at Natick Army Base

For the third season in a row, the New England Patriots (@Patriots) and CarMax (@CarMax) teamed up to support military families by donating new bikes to local children of service members. Forty-seven children from the Natick Army Base took home bikes and helmets, courtesy of CarMax.

Military families often feel the stress of frequent deployments and moves. According to the USO, most military families move every two to three years and some even more frequently. For a military child, it's possible to have moved 10 times by the time they're 12 years old, and to change schools six to nine times between kindergarten and high school graduation. Children across the country are also feeling the impact of COVID-19 this year. These new bikes will provide the children with a much-needed outlet that provides physical and mental health benefits and is a tangible sign of the community's support.