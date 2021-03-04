New England Patriots and New England Revolution Sign a multi-year deal to make Esports Entertainment Group their Official Esports Tournament Provider Sponsor

Newark, New Jersey, March 4, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the "Company") has announced a multiyear sponsorship with Kraft Sports and Entertainment to be the official esports tournament provider sponsor of the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution. As part of the agreement, the Company will use Patriots and Revolution marks to promote their bi-annual esports tournaments on its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform.

"We are excited to continue to build momentum in our tournament segment," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "The Patriots and Revolution have an enormous and loyal fan base. Our tournament platform will now sponsor two teams with large and passionate fans bases. Our robust tournament platform helps the Patriots and Revolution strengthen connections with their fans, providing new avenues for engagement."

As a proud sponsor of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution, EEG will leverage player appearances, tickets, signage and digital media to promote their events to the local market. Esports Entertainment Group will also work with Kraft Sports and Entertainment to create custom videos that will promote the tournaments and be featured in the teams' extensive ongoing digital marketing efforts spanning social media, email, mobile, and online channels.

"We look forward to working with Esports Entertainment Group to expand our reach in the rapidly growing esports market," said Murray Kohl, Vice President of Sales for Kraft Sports and Entertainment. "Esports Entertainment Group's interactive tournament platform brings together gaming enthusiasts from all the around the world and provides an exciting new way for us to connect and engage with our fans."

"Sponsoring the Patriots and Revolution is another strong testament to the quality of our robust tournament platform and its ability to meet the demanding needs of large-scale deployments," said Magnus Leppäniemi, EVP Esports at EEG. "We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding relationship."

EGL enables live and online events and tournaments where gamers can compete and enjoy a wide range of content relating to esports and video games on a proprietary technology platform. Services include full turnkey esports events, live broadcast production, game launches, and online branded tournaments.

About Esports Entertainment Group