Patriots Mailbag: Taking stock of the Patriots roster before OTAs

Don't mistake Keion White's maturity for a lack of passion

Newcomer James Robinson 'Felt Like it Was the Right Move' to Join the Patriots This Offseason

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Behind-The-Scenes: 2023 Patriots Schedule Release Video Shoot

5 Key Takeaways from Patriots 2023 Schedule

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

Davon Godchaux Press Conference 5/11: "Being here in the offseason program is a huge step"

Robert Kraft wakes up with 'GMFB' and reacts to Patriots playing Colts in Frankfurt in '23 season

Jake Andrews Brings Another Layer of Grit and Depth to the Interior Offensive Line

James Robinson Press Conference 5/11: "I like the way they do things around here"

Sidy Sow blazes his own trail from Quebec to the NFL

Patriots to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12, 2023

Patriots Mailbag: Which WRs will stick around?

Mapu's football passion drives small school ascension

Lazar's Roster Projection: A Way-Too-Early 53-Man Roster Projection for the Patriots

Several Patriots Ties Led Fifth-Round Pick Atonio Mafi to New England

Connecting the Dots That Made First-Rounder Christian Gonzalez a Perfect Patriot

New England Patriots Foundation and New England Revolution Foundation Announce $1 Million Foster Care Initiative

Through the New England Patriots Foundation and the New England Revolution Foundation, Robert Kraft and the Kraft family announced a commitment of $1 million in grant funding for six foster care organizations across New England to celebrate Foster Care Awareness Month this month.

May 16, 2023 at 04:59 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Through the New England Patriots Foundation and the New England Revolution Foundation, Robert Kraft and the Kraft family announced a commitment of $1 million in grant funding for six foster care organizations across New England to celebrate Foster Care Awareness Month this month. The grants will strengthen and expand foster care services, innovate systematic solutions, assist in foster parent recruitment, and raise awareness. Robert Kraft made the announcement at Gillette Stadium at an event to celebrate frontline staff, foster parents and young adults who experienced foster care. He was joined by President of the New England Patriots Foundation Josh Kraft, Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater, and Patriots running back Ty Montgomery.

"We launched this initiative to address foster care as a societal issue here in the Commonwealth and to provide a platform for a highly marginalized and vulnerable population," said Robert Kraft. "The six inaugural organizations that we are supporting are doing important work, and we are pleased to welcome their staff to the stadium to say thank you for all that they do to improve foster care."

The Foster Care Awareness Month event was attended by staff of all six nonprofits receiving initial funding through the initiative, including:

  • HopeWell
  • Bridges Homeward
  • LUK, Inc.
  • Plummer Youth Promise
  • Rise Above
  • Foster Forward

Each nonprofit began receiving funding last fall for various needs including staffing, space upgrades, activity support, training and foster parent recruitment efforts. In addition to the grants, the New England Patriots Foundation and the New England Revolution Foundation will leverage the Patriots and Revolution communications platforms to raise awareness for the issues foster care organizations are facing in New England and to help with foster parent recruitment efforts.

Shaheer Mustafa, President and CEO of HopeWell spoke on behalf of the nonprofits in attendance. Matthew Slater and his mother-in law discussed her experience with foster care and their family's commitment to support foster care programs. Ty Montgomery, whose mother fostered 17 children, also shared his commitment to supporting foster care children and families, including an upcoming trip to Israel he is sponsoring for 11 foster care children.

"Since the start of COVID, we've seen a dramatic drop in the number of licensed foster homes in Massachusetts," said Shaheer Mustafa, President and CEO of HopeWell, the largest nonprofit provider of foster care in the state. "We are so grateful to the Kraft family and the Foundations for shining a spotlight on this problem and for celebrating the foster parents and staff who work so hard to ensure every child who needs a safe, loving place to stay has one."

For anyone interested in becoming a foster parent or who wants to help spread the word about the urgent need for foster parents, please connect with the six nonprofits included in this Foster Care Initiative, at the links here: HopeWell, Bridges Homeward, LUK, Inc., Plummer Youth Promise, Rise Above and Foster Forward.

About the new england patriots foundation

Robert Kraft established the New England Patriots Foundation in 1994 as a way to give back to the communities the Patriots call home. The mission of the foundation is to aid individuals and families that are often marginalized in today's society. Through the implementation of year-round programming and support of philanthropic agencies, the foundation is building stronger communities throughout New England. For more information about the New England Patriots Foundation, visit www.patriots.com/community.

About the new england revolution foundation

The mission of the New England Revolution Foundation is to support local partners and philanthropic initiatives focused on social justice and equity, childhood cancer awareness, concussion awareness, military and first responders, and inclusion in sports. A central pillar of the Revolution Foundation is the club's C.H.A.N.G.E. platform and the Revolution Players Collaborative Fund, funded by the Kraft family, which has donated nearly $200,000 to date to grassroots organizations focused on initiatives related to social justice. For its work in the community, the Revolution Foundation team was honored as the 2022 Marisa Colaiano MLS Community Relations Team of the Year. For more information about the New England Revolution Foundation, visit www.revolutionsoccer.net/community.

