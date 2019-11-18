New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/17

SAFETY DEVIN MCCOURTY

Postgame Press Conference

Sunday, November 17, 2019

On how the Patriots defense was able to stop the Eagles offense after their first two drives:

"It was just sticking to our gameplan. I mean you could even look at their first two drives. With the pass interference kind of on a scramble play. The screen pass on the second drive was a big play for them. Then they were able to do a good job of just getting first downs on first or second down, or getting eight yards. So then I think we just did a good job of not letting that happen. You know slowing them down on first down, not giving up the six, seven, eight yards and then letting them stay in rhythm. I thought once we were able to get them kind of off target of their yards on first and second down, we were able to get in our third-down package. Our rush did a great job of getting to [Eagles QB Carson] Wentz and making it tough. Then it comes down to sometimes just making plays on the ball in the secondary on third down. I thought guys did a good job of covering tonight and making it tough. Even some of the completions they had, [Eagles TE Zach] Ertz made some good catches. [Eagles WR Nelson] Agholor had a catch on [Patriots LB Jamie Collins Sr.] where he was right on him. Even a touchdown could've gone either way on the end reception. So we did a good job of competing and we just had to stick to that no matter what happened in the game."

On being dominant on defense throughout the season:

"It's a week-by-week thing. Last time we took the field, I wouldn't say dominant was anything that came to mind the way we played defensively so we understand we have to gear it up and get ready each time we go out there. It's all about preparation. It's about the practice week of getting to our opponent, getting ready to stop them, executing our gameplan. So I think as long as we understand that's the mentality we have to have each week, we'll have a shot to come out here and play good defense. But if we get off-target, we know it's not too far from looking how we looked the last time we were out here. So it's a fine line of playing good defense."

On going up against Ertz and comparing that to practicing against the Patriots' former TE Rob Gronkowski:

"Yeah I think one of the biggest things you realize when a guy is as good as he is, is the targets he is going to get. Even when it seems like you're in good position and the quarterback might usually go away from a guy, when a guy is that good, a quarterback has a lot of trust in him and he makes good catches and I think that's what we realize as a defense. You know, we knew the type of player Ertz is and we try to focus on whoever was covering him was doing a good job of keeping the leverage and understanding where the help is. I think the thing that made it tough was somebody of our different personnel required a different guy to cover him. Whether it was [Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore], myself, [Patriots S Terrence Brooks], [Patriots CB Jonathan Jones], we had so many guys end up on him. Because of our different personnel groups, I thought that made it tough to know what we were in. Was it zone? Was it man? You know, it's not the normal guy covering him so we always have to do a good job of knowing our roles because when we do that, you have to communicate well, because guys are in different positions."

On their plan today for the run defense:

"Usually when the guys up front play well, they did a good job today of handling the run and not getting much help from the secondary. I think we have some really good players on our front seven. I think we have the mindset that we know we have to stop the run. You know, you go out there two weeks ago and play bad against the run, we knew Philly was going to come here and try to run the ball and see if we fixed that. It's going to be the same thing next week when we play Dallas. They're going to test us in the run game, see if they can get some things that happened two weeks ago and early in the season. We know the key is trying to stop the run and make a team one-dimensional and then we are able to get in our different packages. That's going to be a week-to-week thing of trying to stop the run."

On keywords that describe the defense:

"Hard-working. I'm not good at keywords that people can write headlines. When we work hard and we go out there and execute we have a chance to play good football. When we don't, we are average at best. I think when you watch us that's what you see. But when we go out there and we work hard, execute, and play together, guys do their job individually to make us good collectively, we can look like a pretty good defense."

On the Patriots punt team pinning the Eagles deep in their own territory:

"[Patriots P] Jake [Bailey] is a rookie, and the way he's been punting the ball all year is awesome. We've got two of the best guys in coverage in [WR Matthew Slater] and [DB Justin Bethel]. We have to continue to use that as a weapon, and understand how good those guys are to just go and do that each week. When you have talent like that, the team is going to lean on you to do that."

On the defense's mindset when the offense isn't scoring points:

"Each time we take the field, whether they are scoring a lot or not, we want to have that mentality to just complement each other. It's big if we can get a stop and switch the field position. Then [WR Julian Edelman] threw the touchdown to go and get a big score and two-point conversion. If we're struggling on defense, they go out and have a good drive. Even if it's three points, they let us get on the sideline and figure things out. That's the biggest thing, to just make sure we always complement each other."

On how the defense approached the last drive of the game:

"We knew what we were in. I'm sure everyone had flashbacks to [the game against the Dolphins last season], but we figured that out. That's something we don't really worry about. We've practiced that before. Everyone has their position and a role. I thought we did a good job. They were far out, but there was still that last play. We had a mentality of knowing exactly what we wanted to do."

