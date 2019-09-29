New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/29

Wide Receiver Phillip Dorsett II

Q: It wasn't a picture perfect game for you guys, but is it easier coming away with the win?

A: We're happy that we got a win, it doesn't matter how we got it. That team is a really good team and they were 3-0 for a reason. They're one of the best defenses in the league for a reason; they played excellent together, all in the right space at the right time and they knew how to play. I give all credit to the Bills.

Q: How important is it to have that resiliency where you need to get the win but you know it's not the best game you've played?

A: It was definitely good, we were in a dog fight. Not all these games are going to be blowouts in the NFL and we know that. We were in a dog fight, we were resilient and we were able to pull it out.

Q: Why was it hard to get in a rhythm today?

A: Their defense was good. Sometimes you just have to give it up to the defense.

Q: Does a performance like today make you concerned about the offense moving forward?

A: No, we're good. We'll be alright. It's football and we know not everything's going to be perfect but we know we still have to fix a lot of things. Right now it's just about getting better and we got the win which is a step in the right direction. As an offense though, we know we have to be better -- we know that. Everybody knows that. Right now I'm just going to celebrate this win.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

Q: What worked for you guys against Josh Allen?

A: Everybody just had to do their job. We had play-calls that we planned on calling and we just trusted everybody. Trusted the defensive line to get there, tried to make him make some tough throws and we were able to come out with the win.

Q: Did you figure that you'd have a chance to make some plays in the secondary given that he [Josh Allen] can be aggressive with the ball?

A: Yeah, he's going to try and throw it in there. He's got good legs, he can run around. He tried to throw it in there on some scramble balls and we just had to play tight coverage. We knew he was going to make some plays.

Q: What was [Matt] Barkley doing differently when he came in?

A: He threw the ball a little quicker. He made his mind up [quickly], so we had to adjust on that. That's just how football goes.

Q: What did you think of J.C.'s [Jackson] big day?

A: He's a baller. He works hard in practice every day, and he's come in every day since last year working hard each and every day. He helped us out a lot today. I'm happy for him.

Q: It was a hard-fought defensive battle, what was it like out there today?

A: We knew it wasn't going to be easy. We knew it was going to come down to the wire against this team, especially at home.

Q: You guys finally gave up a touchdown, huh?

A: Yeah, they're a good football team. You're not going to play perfect.

Wide Receiver Matthew Slater

Q: What are the feelings after finally getting that first touchdown?

A: I'm just thankful to be in the right place at the right time and thank God for the opportunity. It was an awesome experience.

Q: When you see the ball, what goes through your mind?

A: My eyes were huge! You dream of being able to score as a kid. At thirty four years old I'm still a kid, so I can dream.

Q: Does a grinded down game like this remind you of how easy Tom [Brady] makes it look sometimes and that he can also grind a game?

A: Absolutely, he's the ultimate competitor. There's no one in this locker room that has the will to win greater than his. When you get into games like this, you see it on full display; him never quitting, always believing in the guys, pushing us to keep competing. Winning is tough in this league and we were reminded of that today.

Q: J.C. [Jackson] had the block and then he had the two interceptions later in the game, how important was he for you guys to win today?

A: He was huge. He might've been the best player on the field for us today, honestly. I told him on Wednesday that he owed me a pick [interception] and he got two. He's just locked in. He's an instinctive player who's a playmaker, I still don't know how he went undrafted.

Running Back James White

Q: When you see guys struggle a little bit today and guys start to get banged up, are you worried with where the offense is headed right now?

A: No, we'll be fine. We just need to keep working, keep improving and learn from the mistakes that we had today. There's always room for improvement.

Q: What is it in particular about the Bills' defense that makes them a challenge for you guys?

A: They just play sound defense. They're good football players who are well coached and do what they need to do to make you drive the football. We've just got to do a better job on offense as a whole, finding ways to get first downs and converting on third down.

Q: Does it feel like your defense gives the offense more margin for error when they're playing the way they are?

A: You can't always just rely on the defense; we have to go out there and do our job. We have to be better next week and we can learn from our mistakes tomorrow.

Q: What do you think it will take for you guys to get the consistency you want in the run game week-after-week?