New England Patriots Postgame Transcripts 10/5

CORNERBACK MALCOLM BUTLER

(On the overall team performance)

"It's a lot better. We're communicating better. We went out there and played with good confidence. As a group, we just had a good week of practice. It was short, so we just went out there and got it done."

(On whether having a short week helped)

"I think it helped us focus more because we knew that we didn't have much time to prepare, so you know, it was a sense of urgency."

(On if he thought the defense had something to prove tonight)

"Yes sir, I do. They played a lot better."

(On what he believes the team did particularly well at tonight)

"Playing with confidence, going back to the basics and just playing good football, complimentary football. "

(On what they wanted to do as a defense)

"We do what we do. We do what we've been doing and that's playing man-to-man, just hustling out there. Whatever the cause is, whatever it is, go out there and just handling business."

SAFETY PATRICK CHUNG

(On if it feels good getting a win on the road)

"Yeah, absolutely. That's the name of the game – come out, get a win and really play together as a team. We had to fight for this one, but we ended up with the last punch, so it's all good."

(On what the defense did well tonight)

"Just played better. It's as simple as that. I mean, [we] tackled better, communicated better, just really doing the things we practiced and bringing it to the game instead of just coming into the game like we haven't practiced. We played a little better, we still have a lot of things to take care of, but [in] the end, it's good."

(On the secondary talking about their play in the first four games and how they wanted to play tonight)

"The same thing, man. Just play better. Play for each other. It's us out there on the field. Coaches coach, players play. They make the calls and we have to go out there and execute the calls that they drew up for the week. Kind of just playing together and being brothers – going out there and doing our thing."

WIDE RECEIVER BRANDIN COOKS

(On getting a win tonight)

"It's a great feeling to come in on a short week, play a good game as far as team. It was huge for us to show that mentality, that character and now we get a few days to rest and get back at it."

(On what worked in the second half to help establish more drives)

"I think it was just more about playing our game and stop letting the little things bite us in the foot – play detailed football. So, I think that's what the second half ended up being about."

(On how it felt to be able to make some big plays)

"It felt great."

DEFENSIVE BACK JONATHAN JONES

(On if he felt the game should have not been as close as it was at the end of the game)

"You usually have to play it out whatever position you end up in you have to defend it. I think we did a good job of defending the lead and coming out with a victory."

(On minimizing Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston's production in the first three quarters, but allowing him to get hot in the fourth quarter)

"I think we just have to look at it and see what we did wrong and look back and continue to improve. I think this is a step in the right direction. Next week, we'll look at the film and, like I said, continue to build and move forward."

(On committing 12 penalties but still getting the victory)

"You take the win any way you can get it, but like I said, it's still early in the season. You have to look at those mistakes and continue to get better and improve – limit the mistakes and the penalties as you continue because it's only going to continue to hurt you."

(On if there is an explanation for the penalties)

"No, just a lack of concentration. We have to do our jobs."

(On if it is harder to concentrate on Thursday games)

"No, I would just say we have to show up, concentrate, look at the film, see where we went wrong and continue to do our job and improve."

(On what the team did well tonight)

"I think we were able to hold it together, play together and come out with the win. I think most importantly tonight, we wanted to limit the yardage, get back to playing our defense, get back to playing our game and I think we were able to do that."

RUNNING BACK JAMES WHITE

(On whether he believes there is such thing as an ugly win)

"I mean there is such thing as an ugly win. I mean, a win is a win. That's a good football team that we beat in a tough environment. I mean there's a lot of things to correct, but it's a lot better when you have a win."

(On the benefits of securing a win on the road during a short week)

"Oh, definitely. Like I said, it's definitely good to get a win, definitely coming off last week. Like I said, we just want to continue to try to get better. We know we have a lot of things to work on, but it's good to get a win off a short week."

(On how the defense stepped up)

"They played great. We tried to play complimentary football as an offense. We could've helped them out a little bit more and put more points up on the board. Today they played a lights out job and like I said, we just have to be better as an offense to help them out."

(On obstacles coming into this game)

"Yeah, I mean we knew it was going to be tough battle playing a good football team, on offense and defense and special teams. We knew it was going to be a tough battle. It was going to be a four-quarter game and it came down to the last play. That's kind of what we expected."

(On how someone can survive these type of games)

"Oh yeah, I mean it came down to the wire. We had to play some situational football. We tried to do a good job of that. That's a good football team that we beat."

(On the defense)

"Those guys played great. I mean, we have a good group of guys. We stick together no matter what. They just wanted to come out today and play a good football game and that's what we did."