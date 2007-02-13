Official website of the New England Patriots

New England Patriots seeking nominees for 2007 Community MVP Awards Program

The New England Patriots are currently accepting nominations for the 2007 Community MVP Awards program. The Community MVP Awards honor individuals who exemplify leadership, dedication and a commitment to improving the communities in which they live through volunteerism.

Feb 13, 2007 at 04:00 AM
com_mvp_logo.gif

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots are currently accepting nominations for the 2007 Community MVP Awards program. The Community MVP Awards honor individuals who exemplify leadership, dedication and a commitment to improving the communities in which they live through volunteerism. Through the program, non-profit organizations throughout New England have the opportunity to reward their hard-working volunteers for the invaluable time and support they provide to their communities.

Twenty-one winners will be chosen and grants ranging between $1,500 and $10,000 will be awarded to the non-profit organization for which each honoree volunteers. In 2006, the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation donated more than $50,000 to local organizations. Mid Coast Health Net, a free health and dental clinic in Rockport, ME received $10,000 in the name of Dr. Paul Klainer, the 2006 overall winner.

New England residents who are 13 years of age or older who provide volunteer services for non-profit 501(c)(3) or 509 organizations are eligible for nomination. Only one nominee may be considered from each organization. The strongest applicants will be hands-on volunteers and may not receive any compensation – monetary or otherwise – for their efforts.

Non-profit organizations may nominate volunteers by completing the application found at www.patriots.com/community. Forms must be received by March 16, 2007.

**Download Application** >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

