New England Patriots seeking nominees for 2007 Community MVP Awards Program

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots are currently accepting nominations for the 2007 Community MVP Awards program. The Community MVP Awards honor individuals who exemplify leadership, dedication and a commitment to improving the communities in which they live through volunteerism. Through the program, non-profit organizations throughout New England have the opportunity to reward their hard-working volunteers for the invaluable time and support they provide to their communities.

Twenty-one winners will be chosen and grants ranging between $1,500 and $10,000 will be awarded to the non-profit organization for which each honoree volunteers. In 2006, the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation donated more than $50,000 to local organizations. Mid Coast Health Net, a free health and dental clinic in Rockport, ME received $10,000 in the name of Dr. Paul Klainer, the 2006 overall winner.

New England residents who are 13 years of age or older who provide volunteer services for non-profit 501(c)(3) or 509 organizations are eligible for nomination. Only one nominee may be considered from each organization. The strongest applicants will be hands-on volunteers and may not receive any compensation – monetary or otherwise – for their efforts.