New England Patriots Show Commitment to Cyber Protection by Welcoming HUB Tech as Acronis #CyberFit Delivery Partner

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts, December 6, 2021 – Today, the New England Patriots and Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, announced their Official Cyber Protection Partnership which will be supported by HUB Tech. Through this partnership with Acronis, the Patriots will have access to innovative cyber protection solutions to safeguard data, applications, and systems to optimize data management and defend cyberattacks.

"In our increasingly digital world, cyber protection and security is essential to every aspect of our business," said Murray Kohl, Vice President of Corporate Partnership Sales for Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "Acronis' cutting-edge technology, innovative cybersecurity solutions and ability to defend against cyberattacks sets them apart. We are thrilled to partner with Acronis and look forward to utilizing their cybersecurity to protect our team and employees' online data."

The team will use Acronis Cyber Protect, an innovative Machine Intelligence (MI) enhanced solution that integrates data protection with cybersecurity, prevents cyberattacks and helps avoid downtime. Acronis combines automation and integration, ensuring the prevention, detection, response, recovery and analysis needed to safeguard all workloads while streamlining protection efforts. Acronis cyber protection provides the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity and security (SAPAS) services required to protect the modern sport.

"As a lifelong New England fan, today is a very exciting day for me as we welcome the New England Patriots to our #CyberFit Sports family," said Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Americas, Pat Hurley. "With HUB Tech, we are confident that we will deliver the best cyber protection services on the market to Gillette Stadium. Just like the feeling you get when you wear your favorite hoodie, Acronis provides the Patriots with the comfort that they are protected and #CyberFit."

HUB Tech has expanded their partnership with Acronis to now join the #TeamUp program to deliver cyber protection to professional sport teams. HUB Tech is an end-to-end IT solutions provider, leveraging the latest technologies and proven partnerships to design, implement, and maintain the systems their customers need to keep their businesses moving. These services include network security and management, end-user connectivity and support, data center transformation, infrastructure management and so much more.

"The Patriots organization is professional and committed to excellence and we are excited to be aligned with proven champions," said Joseph Lovetere, President of HUB Tech. "At HUB Tech, we put our clients at the top of our organization and support them with our team members that thrive on technology. We believe in continual development and growth for our team, keeping our clients Connected, Managed and Secured."

By becoming an Acronis #TeamUp partner, HUB Tech now joins the sports ecosystem to deliver Acronis technology to one of the league's best franchises. In this partnership, HUB Tech, the Patriots, and Acronis will share a rich set of sports marketing opportunities through access to hospitality, social media, executive appearances, and content with players.

Acronis #TeamUp Program for managed service providers

Service providers are invited to join the Acronis #TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class sports properties on behalf of Acronis and enjoy a rich world of sports benefits and brand exposure. For more information, please visit https://www.acronis.com/en-us/lp/msp-sports/.