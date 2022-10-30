New York Jets Postgame Quotes 10/30

HEAD COACH ROBERT SALEH

Postgame Press Conference

Sunday, October 30, 2022

On what he could have done to help Jets QB Zach Wilson in the second half…

We'll look to the tape. We have to do better with the ball. This is a team that feasts on your mistakes. If you're just off by a hair, you're going to pay for it. Collectively, we all have to be better with the ball.

On how 'backbreaking' the penalty on Jets DL John-Franklin Myers late in the second quarter was…

Ten-point swing. It ended up being 17 if you count what happened in the second half. It was a costly penalty.

On if Wilson has to play better (improve)…

He always has to play better. The point is as soon as you step on the field, you have to play better. He has to play better and we have to find ways to help him.

On if he received an explanation on the John-Franklin Myers penalty…

Yeah. He (Mac Jones) was hit too hard.

On why Wilson is having a hard time throwing the ball away…

We have to figure it out.

On the Jets third-down defense early in the game…

They did a good job with some of the late developing concepts, crossers that ended up turning into almost screen-like…I thought the defense did a really nice job settling it down. I thought we played pretty well in the second half on defense except for that one run to start the second half, but it wasn't enough. We have to play better.

On Wilson scrambling 'going bad' today…

The line of scrimmage goes all the way around the globe in those situations, so you can throw it in the stands if you want to. We'll figure it out. We have to help him out. We have to find a way to get that fixed.

On the lack of playing time for Jets WR Elijah Moore…

With Corey (Davis) being out, just a chance to get Garrett (Wilson) on the field a little more. We'll find more opps for him to get on the field.

(follow-up) on whether it has to do with his recent (trade request)…

No.

On if he believes Wilson's first INT plagued him throughout the remainder of the game…

It would be a good question for him. You have to be able to bounce back and move on. We still go into the locker room up 10-6, but that would be a better question for him.

On why Zach Wilson has not taken that second-year jump…

The last three weeks, we've played three really, really good defenses. Obviously, we have to perform against good defenses. Denver did it again to Trevor Lawrence today. He's been playing some really good defenses., The self-inflicted wounds are what we have to get cleaned up because they're going to make it hard enough. We don't need to compound it by making mistakes that help them.

On if the John-Franklin Myers penalty was deflating…

I don't know if it was deflating. We stalled a little bit on offense. They had the good drive coming out. Credit to them. Other than that, I didn't feel like they were able to do what they wanted from a defensive standpoint. Offensively, we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot and not allowing ourselves to continue drives and stack together consecutive good plays.

On how he keeps the team from getting frustrated with Zach Wilson…

We have faith in Z. He's played good football. He has taken care of the football since he's gotten back. He has shown flashes of good football, so everyone in the locker room still has his back.

On special teams mistakes today…

As I said, this is an organization that feasts on mistakes and waits for you to implode. All three phases took turns (today).

On the decision to move up Mike White and drop Joe Flacco, and if he had plans to play Chris Streveler…

As it pertains to Mike, if Zach ever gets hurt, we are giving Mike White the opportunity to go in there. We felt like, rather than just bump him all the way up, just allow him the opportunity to practice and get his mind right preparing as the second quarterback. Although you would like to think that preparing for the third quarterback, you would prepare exactly the same…there is a human element, so just allow him the opportunity to prepare as if he is the next man up.

With Streveler, we had some things going into the weekend. I'm not going to get into detail in terms of having the opportunity to get him up. You have to declare Saturday by 4 pm – you can't wait until gameday to get him up. A couple of things happened and we de-activated him.

On if Mike White will be the backup quarterback going forward…

Yes.

(follow-up) and Joe will be the third quarterback…

Yes.

On making sure Wilson does not lose his confidence…

He can't lose confidence. We have to do a better job. We have to figure out a way to help him. They are self-inflicted wounds. It wasn't anything that they did. Football is hard enough. Going against these defenses are hard enough. It's when you make mistakes that are self-inflicted that make it impossible. For Zach, he is going to figure it out. He's going to be fine.

On what went into making Mike White the backup quarterback…

Mike is a young guy. We have to figure out what we have in him if that opportunity presents itself. That's it.

On balancing Zach's development with a team that appears ready to win now…

We just have to rally around him. Coaches, we need to find a way to make it not necessarily simpler, but just help him continue to progress and evolve. He is still a young man. Playing quarterback in this league is not easy. Collectively, we have to do better for him. He just has to be able to do what he did the last four weeks in terms of just doing the simple stuff and not putting too much pressure on himself to do more than he needs to. We will continue to work with him. We have all the faith in the world in him. He just has to continue to find ways to continue to get better.

On several coaches and players speaking about wanting payback for last year's loss in New England…

Whatever you need to do to get ready fort a football game. I really don't care.

On if he feels John-Franklin Myers did something wrong…

JFM has to be better. It doesn't matter. Do something. It's 17-3 going into the locker room to 10-6 and they have the ball, lapped us, scored another touchdown. Just a critical exchange. We can say it's JFM's fault, we can blame the…it doesn't matter. It happened. At the end of the day, we just have to be better.

On what the coaching point there when you say 'you have to be better'…

Hopefully we get a good explanation on Wednesday.

On the first Devin McCourty's first INT near the Patriots sideline…