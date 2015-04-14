Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 4/14: Patriots present at Red Sox home opener

Apr 14, 2015 at 03:39 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

The story of the day was the Patriots presence at the Red Sox home opener and the Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessycaptures the flavor of the afternoon, which includedTom Brady throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Mike Reiss of ESPNBoston.com continues his series looking beyond the first round and today he reviews edge players. Jeff Howeof the Boston Herald takes a look atPreston Smith as a draft possibility.

Reiss also summarizes a recent piece in ESPN the Magazine on Julian Edelman.

Kevin Duffy of the Springfield Republican has his latest mock draft.

Glen Farleyof the* Brockton Enterprise* offers an update on the current state of the Patriots.

Tom E. Curran of CSNNE.com has some questions forTed Wells when it comes to Deflategate.

And finally, Christopher Price of WEEI.com cites a reports that indicates the NFL will unveil its schedule April 23.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

