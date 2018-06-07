 Skip to main content
News Blitz 6/7: Defense picks it up

All of the day’s Patriots news in one convenient place.

Jun 07, 2018 at 10:40 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

20180607_NewsBlitz_2500x1406

Mini-camp rolled along in Foxborough on Wednesday as the Patriots took part in their second of three workouts on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. It was a much less eventful day after the return on Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski brought quite a bit of fanfare to Tuesday's activities.

But there was still plenty going on in Foxborough, including a better day for the defense working against Brady & Co. ESPN.com discusses some changes on that side of the ball, noting that Dont'a Hightower believes the unit could become more aggressive under Brian Flores after the departure of Matt Patricia. The Providence Journal also believes the defense had a strong day on Wednesday.

The Boston Globe offers some observations from Wednesday’s practice in Foxborough. They also point out how Cordarrelle Patterson could be a special weapon for the team this season.

As for the omnipresent story of the 2018 offseason, the Boston Globe says not to make Brady out to be the bad guy. WEEI.com says to give Bill Belichick credit for how he's handled the week’s events.

The Boston Herald has Dwayne Allen getting a hand from Brady as he tries to move past a disappointing first season with the Patriots. Gronkowski continues to add his share of fun to mini-camp. One of the more interesting personnel decisions this spring has been the presence of undrafted rookie J.C. Jackson in the secondary. He chats with the Herald about his experiences thus far.

The Athletic chats with Hightower, who talked about the severity of his pec injury last season being more severe than originally known. Also, more mini-camp observations are provided. NBC Sports Boston adds some as well.

The Boston Sports Journal highlights Trey Flowers remaining focused despite a position change. The Patriot Ledger has Jacob Hollister looking to build off his rookie season. MassLive.com looks a potential punting battle between Ryan Allen and Corey Bojorquez. MassLive.com also wonders why Jason McCourty hasn’t seen much action this spring.

