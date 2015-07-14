News Blitz 7/14: Hightower 'on track'

Official website of the New England Patriots

Jul 14, 2015
Erik Scalavino

The Boston Herald caught up with LB Dont'a Hightower, who says he's "right on track" to return to the field after offseason surgery on his right shoulder.

ESPNBoston.com has an opinion piece about how the losses of CBs Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner will affect more than New England's defense.

*The Boston Globe *has a nice feature on DL Dominique Easley helping his kid sister combat a serious disease.

CSNNE.com has news of a new coaching job for Bill Belichick's daughter.

And NESN.com has a story about Patriots fans ranking second behind those of the Cowboys in a particular study.

