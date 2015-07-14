News Blitz 7/14: Hightower 'on track'

The Boston Herald caught up with LB Dont'a Hightower, who says he's "right on track" to return to the field after offseason surgery on his right shoulder.

ESPNBoston.com has an opinion piece about how the losses of CBs Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner will affect more than New England's defense.

*The Boston Globe *has a nice feature on DL Dominique Easley helping his kid sister combat a serious disease.

CSNNE.com has news of a new coaching job for Bill Belichick's daughter.