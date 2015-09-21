News Blitz 9/21: Tom Brady dominates Bills

The Patriots picked up a crucial AFC East win in Buffalo on Sunday behind another stellar performance by Tom Brady. ESPNBoston.com's Mike Reiss takes a look at some other players who contributed and he says it may have been Aaron Dobson's best game as a Patriot. Reiss also gives props to the offensive line. Dion Lewis was another Patriot receiving kudos from Reiss.

The Boston Globe's Michael Whitmer says this one was all about the quarterback. As is usually the case, Rex Ryan was left explaining how he was outcoached by Bill Belichick. The Globe's Jim McBride writes about the ferocious Patriots front that recorded eight sacks.

Jeff Howe of the* Boston Herald breaks down the Patriots victory. Karen Guregian of the Herald* says the gap between the Patriots and Bills remains as wide as ever.