NFL announces 32 compensatory draft picks

NEW YORK (March 26, 2007) -- A total of 32 compensatory choices in the 2007 NFL Draft have been awarded to 16 teams, the NFL announced today.
Under terms of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in a year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.
The number of picks a team receives equals the net loss of compensatory free agents up to a maximum of four. The 32 compensatory choices announced today will supplement the 223 choices in the seven rounds of the 2007 NFL Draft (April 28-29). This year, the compensatory picks will be positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.
Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula.
One club this year (Cincinnati) will receive a compensatory pick even though it did not suffer a net loss of compensatory free agents. Under the formula, the compensatory free agents Cincinnati lost were ranked higher than the ones it signed (by a specified point differential based upon salary and performance).
The following 2007 draft picks have been determined by the NFL Management Council:
|Round
|Round Pick/Overall Selection
|Team
|3
|33-96
|San Diego
|3
|34-97
|San Francisco
|3
|35-98
|Indianapolis
|3
|36-99
|Oakland
|4
|33-132
|Pittsburgh
|4
|34-133
|Atlanta
|4
|35-134
|Baltimore
|4
|36-135
|San Francisco
|4
|37-136
|Indianapolis
|4
|38-137
|Baltimore
|5
|33-170
|Pittsburgh
|5
|34-171
|New England
|5
|35-172
|San Diego
|5
|36-173
|Indianapolis
|5
|37-174
|Baltimore
|6
|33-207
|Baltimore
|6
|34-208
|New England
|6
|35-209
|New England
|6
|36-210
|Seattle
|7
|33-243
|Green Bay
|7
|34-244
|Atlanta
|7
|35-245
|Tampa Bay
|7
|36-246
|Tampa Bay
|7
|37-247
|New England
|7
|38-248
|St. Louis
|7
|39-249
|St. Louis
|7
|40-250
|New York Giants
|7
|41-251
|Jacksonville
|7
|42-252
|Jacksonville
|7
|43-253
|Cincinnati
|7
|44-254
|Oakland
|7
|45-255
|Detroit
Picks 254 and 255 are supplemental compensatory picks (based upon draft-order formula) to fulfill the number of draft choices permitted by agreement with the NFL Players Association in the Collective Bargaining Agreement.
Following are the compensatory free agents lost and signed by the clubs that will receive compensatory picks in the 2007 NFL Draft:
|ATLANTA
|Lost:
|Barry Stokes, Kevin Shaffer
|BALTIMORE
|Lost:
|Will Demps, Ma'ake Kemoeatu, Chester Taylor, Anthony Weaver, Anthony Wright, Dave Zastudil
|Signed:
|Justin Bannan
|CINCINNATI
|Lost:
|Jon Kitna, Matt Schobel
|Signed:
|Anthony Wright, Dexter Jackson
|GREEN BAY
|Lost:
|Mike Flanagan, Paris Lenon, Ryan Longwell, Craig Nall
|Signed:
|Marquand Manuel, Ryan Pickett, Charles Woodson
|INDIANAPOLIS
|Lost:
|Edgerrin James, David Thornton, Larry Tripplett, Mike Vanderjagt
|Signed:
|Adam Vinatieri
|JACKSONVILLE
|Lost:
|Akin Ayodele, Ephraim Salaam, Jamie Winborn, Kenny Wright
|Signed:
|Nick Greisen, Brian Williams
|NEW ENGLAND
|Lost:
|Tom Ashworth, Matt Chatham, Andre Davis, Tim Dwight, Christian Fauria, David Givens, Adam Vinatieri
|Signed:
|Reche Caldwell
|NEW YORK GIANTS
|Lost:
|Will Allen, Kendrick Clancy, Nick Greisen, Shaun Williams
|Signed:
|Jason Bell, Will Demps, R.W. McQuarters
|OAKLAND
|Lost:
|Renaldo Hill, Charles Woodson
|Signed:
|Lance Johnstone
|PITTSBURGH
|Lost:
|Chris Hope, Antwaan Randle El, Kimo von Oelhoffen
|Signed:
|Ryan Clark
|ST. LOUIS
|Lost:
|Adam Archuleta, Tyoka Jackson, Damione Lewis, Jamie Martin, Ryan Pickett, Rex Tucker
|Signed:
|Fakhir Brown, Corey Chavous, Todd Steussie, Will Witherspoon
|SAN DIEGO
|Lost:
|Drew Brees, Reche Caldwell, Ben Leber, Justin Peelle
|Signed:
|Marlon McCree, Aaron Shea
|SAN FRANCISCO
|Lost:
|Andre Carter, Anthony Clement, Julian Peterson
|Signed:
|Antonio Bryant
|SEATTLE
|Lost:
|Ryan Hannam, Steve Hutchinson, Joe Jurevicius, Marquand Manuel
|Signed:
|Tom Ashworth, Russell Davis, Julian Peterson
|TAMPA BAY
|Lost:
|Jameel Cook, Dexter Jackson, Todd Steussie
|Signed:
|Jamie Winborn