NFL announces 32 compensatory draft picks

NEW YORK (March 26, 2007) -- A total of 32 compensatory choices in the 2007 NFL Draft have been awarded to 16 teams, the NFL announced today.

Under terms of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in a year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

The number of picks a team receives equals the net loss of compensatory free agents up to a maximum of four. The 32 compensatory choices announced today will supplement the 223 choices in the seven rounds of the 2007 NFL Draft (April 28-29). This year, the compensatory picks will be positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula.

One club this year (Cincinnati) will receive a compensatory pick even though it did not suffer a net loss of compensatory free agents. Under the formula, the compensatory free agents Cincinnati lost were ranked higher than the ones it signed (by a specified point differential based upon salary and performance).

The following 2007 draft picks have been determined by the NFL Management Council:

Round Round Pick/Overall Selection Team 3 33-96 San Diego 3 34-97 San Francisco 3 35-98 Indianapolis 3 36-99 Oakland 4 33-132 Pittsburgh 4 34-133 Atlanta 4 35-134 Baltimore 4 36-135 San Francisco 4 37-136 Indianapolis 4 38-137 Baltimore 5 33-170 Pittsburgh 5 34-171 New England 5 35-172 San Diego 5 36-173 Indianapolis 5 37-174 Baltimore 6 33-207 Baltimore 6 34-208 New England 6 35-209 New England 6 36-210 Seattle 7 33-243 Green Bay 7 34-244 Atlanta 7 35-245 Tampa Bay 7 36-246 Tampa Bay 7 37-247 New England 7 38-248 St. Louis 7 39-249 St. Louis 7 40-250 New York Giants 7 41-251 Jacksonville 7 42-252 Jacksonville 7 43-253 Cincinnati 7 44-254 Oakland 7 45-255 Detroit

Picks 254 and 255 are supplemental compensatory picks (based upon draft-order formula) to fulfill the number of draft choices permitted by agreement with the NFL Players Association in the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Following are the compensatory free agents lost and signed by the clubs that will receive compensatory picks in the 2007 NFL Draft: