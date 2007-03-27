Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

How do the Patriots Get the Offense Back on Track During the Bye Week?

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots Offense, Mac Jones's Struggles and Defensive Standouts vs. Colts

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We understand the challenges ahead of us"

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Colts

Is Patriots defense primed to peak over final eight-game gauntlet?

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll try to do the best with the time we have"

Salute to Service: Why Patriots honoring TAPS families was personal for Joe Cardona

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Colts presented by CarMax

Bill Belichick 11/7: "We know a lot more about our team after nine games"

Game Notes: Patriots defense has season-high nine sacks, ties for most in Belichick era

4 Keys from Patriots win over the Colts

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Blowout Victory Over the Colts

Colts vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 9

Jones zips a 29-yard dart to Hunter Henry

Judon flies off the edge for his third sack of Ehlinger

NFL announces 32 compensatory draft picks

A total of 32 compensatory choices in the 2007 NFL Draft have been awarded to 16 teams, the NFL announced today. Under terms of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in a year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

Mar 27, 2007 at 02:00 AM

NEW YORK (March 26, 2007) -- A total of 32 compensatory choices in the 2007 NFL Draft have been awarded to 16 teams, the NFL announced today.

Under terms of the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in a year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

The number of picks a team receives equals the net loss of compensatory free agents up to a maximum of four. The 32 compensatory choices announced today will supplement the 223 choices in the seven rounds of the 2007 NFL Draft (April 28-29). This year, the compensatory picks will be positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula.

One club this year (Cincinnati) will receive a compensatory pick even though it did not suffer a net loss of compensatory free agents. Under the formula, the compensatory free agents Cincinnati lost were ranked higher than the ones it signed (by a specified point differential based upon salary and performance).

The following 2007 draft picks have been determined by the NFL Management Council:

RoundRound Pick/Overall SelectionTeam
333-96San Diego
334-97San Francisco
335-98Indianapolis
336-99Oakland
433-132Pittsburgh
434-133Atlanta
435-134Baltimore
436-135San Francisco
437-136Indianapolis
438-137Baltimore
533-170Pittsburgh
534-171New England
535-172San Diego
536-173Indianapolis
537-174Baltimore
633-207Baltimore
634-208New England
635-209New England
636-210Seattle
733-243Green Bay
734-244Atlanta
735-245Tampa Bay
736-246Tampa Bay
737-247New England
738-248St. Louis
739-249St. Louis
740-250New York Giants
741-251Jacksonville
742-252Jacksonville
743-253Cincinnati
744-254Oakland
745-255Detroit

Picks 254 and 255 are supplemental compensatory picks (based upon draft-order formula) to fulfill the number of draft choices permitted by agreement with the NFL Players Association in the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Following are the compensatory free agents lost and signed by the clubs that will receive compensatory picks in the 2007 NFL Draft:

ATLANTALost:Barry Stokes, Kevin Shaffer
BALTIMORELost:Will Demps, Ma'ake Kemoeatu, Chester Taylor, Anthony Weaver, Anthony Wright, Dave Zastudil
Signed:Justin Bannan
CINCINNATILost:Jon Kitna, Matt Schobel
Signed:Anthony Wright, Dexter Jackson
GREEN BAYLost:Mike Flanagan, Paris Lenon, Ryan Longwell, Craig Nall
Signed:Marquand Manuel, Ryan Pickett, Charles Woodson
INDIANAPOLISLost:Edgerrin James, David Thornton, Larry Tripplett, Mike Vanderjagt
Signed:Adam Vinatieri
JACKSONVILLELost:Akin Ayodele, Ephraim Salaam, Jamie Winborn, Kenny Wright
Signed:Nick Greisen, Brian Williams
NEW ENGLANDLost:Tom Ashworth, Matt Chatham, Andre Davis, Tim Dwight, Christian Fauria, David Givens, Adam Vinatieri
Signed:Reche Caldwell
NEW YORK GIANTSLost:Will Allen, Kendrick Clancy, Nick Greisen, Shaun Williams
Signed:Jason Bell, Will Demps, R.W. McQuarters
OAKLANDLost:Renaldo Hill, Charles Woodson
Signed:Lance Johnstone
PITTSBURGHLost:Chris Hope, Antwaan Randle El, Kimo von Oelhoffen
Signed:Ryan Clark
ST. LOUISLost:Adam Archuleta, Tyoka Jackson, Damione Lewis, Jamie Martin, Ryan Pickett, Rex Tucker
Signed:Fakhir Brown, Corey Chavous, Todd Steussie, Will Witherspoon
SAN DIEGOLost:Drew Brees, Reche Caldwell, Ben Leber, Justin Peelle
Signed:Marlon McCree, Aaron Shea
SAN FRANCISCOLost:Andre Carter, Anthony Clement, Julian Peterson
Signed:Antonio Bryant
SEATTLELost:Ryan Hannam, Steve Hutchinson, Joe Jurevicius, Marquand Manuel
Signed:Tom Ashworth, Russell Davis, Julian Peterson
TAMPA BAYLost:Jameel Cook, Dexter Jackson, Todd Steussie
Signed:Jamie Winborn

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Die Patriots kommen nach München!

Am Wochenende des NFL-Spiels in München (13. November 2022) sind auch die New England Patriots in Bayerns Landeshauptstadt vertreten. Hier erfährst du alle Infos zum Programm und unseren Aktivitäten.

news

Calificando la defensiva

Cruzando la mitad de la temporada, es hora de calificar la defensiva

news

Calificando la ofensiva

Entramos a nuestra semana BYE y es hora de dar calificaciones a cada posición del equipo.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the Patriots' first half of the 2022 season and look forward to what lies ahead in the final eight games.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/9

How do the Patriots Get the Offense Back on Track During the Bye Week?

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-On-One with Deatrich Wise Jr.

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. and he talks about the defense building upon their success. Wise also talks about their bye week and coming back ready to go.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Colts Recap, Bye Week Banter, 1-on-1 with Jonathan Jones

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Colts and preview the Patriots heading into their bye week. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Jonathan Jones.

Salute to Service: Joe Cardona, Marcus Jones and Matt Sokol reflect on their military background

As the NFL's Salute to Service month kicks off, Patriots players Joe Cardona, Marcus Jones and Matt Sokol sit down to talk about their military family connections and what representing their armed forces community means to them.

Tales From the Tailgate: Meet Schwartzie

In our continuing "Tales from the Tailgate" series, we introduce you to "Schwartzie".

Mic'd Up: Jalen Mills

Watch and listen as Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills was mic'd up during the game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Cameron Achord 11/10: "Practice is the most important thing we do"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising