NFL.com, NFL Network to unveil 2007 schedule

For the fourth consecutive season, the National Football League's release of the regular-season playing schedule will be made into a 60-minute television special on NFL Network's signature show, NFL Total Access.
The show will air Wednesday, April 11, at 1 p.m. ET when the schedule is completed. NFL.com will stream the show live and will also make available the entire league and team-by-team schedules.
The NFL Total Access Schedule Show presented by GMC will be hosted by Rich Eisen alongside analysts Steve Mariucci and Jim Mora.
Total Access will announce the 2007 regular-season playing schedule on a week-by-week basis, highlighting all the compelling match-ups.
The special also features interviews with NFL Network-NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth and FOX's Troy Aikman.
In addition to the NFL Total Access Schedule Show presented by GMC, NFL Network features live, gavel-to-gavel coverage of the 2007 NFL Draft as well as exclusive live coverage of NFL Europa games this spring.