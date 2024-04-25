NFL Legends and Active Players to Announce Selections at 2024 NFL Draft 

DETROIT, Mich. — April 25, 2024 — In the NFL's continuous effort to connect the game's greats with the next generation of stars, NFL Legends and active players will add to the excitement of the 2024 NFL Draft by announcing various selections and participating in festivities in Detroit.

Pro Football Hall of Famers Isaac Bruce, Darrell Green, Calvin Johnson, Warren Moon and Barry Sanders are among the Legends in attendance to announce selections for the NFL Draft.

Johnson, a member of the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class, was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro who spent his entire nine-year career (2007-15) with the Detroit Lions. He is the franchise's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions.

Sanders, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2004, spent his entire 10-year career (1989-98) with Detroit and was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time Offensive Player of the Year, the 1989 Offensive Rookie of the Year and shared the league's 1997 Most Valuable Player award. He fourth in NFL history in rushing yards and is the Lions franchise leader in touchdowns.

Bruce, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020, was a 16-year NFL veteran (1994-2009), including 14 seasons with the Rams franchise where he became a Super Bowl XXXIV champion. He ranks fifth in NFL history with 15,208 receiving yards and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

Green, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008, spent 20 seasons with Washington (1983-2002) and helped the team win two Super Bowl titles. A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and the 1996 Walter Payton Man of the Year, Green is the franchise's all-time leader in interceptions.

Moon, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2006, was a 17-year NFL veteran, including 10 seasons (1984-93) with the Houston Oilers. He was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and was named the 1990 Offensive Player of the Year.

In addition to announcing NFL Draft selections, players will be on-site to mentor the prospects and give back to the city of Detroit through participation in a variety of community service events.