NFL Legends and Active Players to Announce Selections at 2024 NFL Draft 

DETROIT, Mich. — April 25, 2024 — In the NFL's continuous effort to connect the game's greats with the next generation of stars, NFL Legends and active players will add to the excitement of the 2024 NFL Draft by announcing various selections and participating in festivities in Detroit.
Pro Football Hall of Famers Isaac Bruce, Darrell Green, Calvin Johnson, Warren Moon and Barry Sanders are among the Legends in attendance to announce selections for the NFL Draft.
Johnson, a member of the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class, was a six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro who spent his entire nine-year career (2007-15) with the Detroit Lions. He is the franchise's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions.
Sanders, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2004, spent his entire 10-year career (1989-98) with Detroit and was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time Offensive Player of the Year, the 1989 Offensive Rookie of the Year and shared the league's 1997 Most Valuable Player award. He fourth in NFL history in rushing yards and is the Lions franchise leader in touchdowns.
Bruce, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020, was a 16-year NFL veteran (1994-2009), including 14 seasons with the Rams franchise where he became a Super Bowl XXXIV champion. He ranks fifth in NFL history with 15,208 receiving yards and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection.
Green, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008, spent 20 seasons with Washington (1983-2002) and helped the team win two Super Bowl titles. A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and the 1996 Walter Payton Man of the Year, Green is the franchise's all-time leader in interceptions.
Moon, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2006, was a 17-year NFL veteran, including 10 seasons (1984-93) with the Houston Oilers. He was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and was named the 1990 Offensive Player of the Year.
In addition to announcing NFL Draft selections, players will be on-site to mentor the prospects and give back to the city of Detroit through participation in a variety of community service events.
Below is the list of announcers currently scheduled to make selections in Rounds 2 and 3 of this year's NFL Draft:
ROUND 2
CLUB & ANNOUNCER
- Carolina Panthers: Muhsin Muhammad (Legend)
- New England Patriots: Mike Onwenu (Current Player)
- Arizona Cardinals: Leonard Davis (Legend)
- Washington Commanders: Darrell Green (Legend)
- Los Angeles Chargers: Rolf Benirschke (Legend)
- Tennessee Titans: Warren Moon (Legend)
- Carolina Panthers: Troy Vincent (NFL)
- Washington Commanders: Troy Vincent (NFL)
- Green Bay Packers: Bryan Buluga (Legend)
- Houston Texans: Christian Harris (Current Player)
- Atlanta Falcons: Andre Rison (Legend)
- Las Vegas Raiders: Jim Plunkett (Legend)
- New Orleans Saints: Taysom Hill (Current Player)
- Indianapolis Colts: Zaire Franklin (Current Player)
- New York Giants: Tiki Barber (Legend)
- Jacksonville Jaguars: James Stewart (Legend)
- Cincinnati Bengals: Inspire Change
- Philadelphia Eagles: Brandon Graham (Current Player)
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth (Current Player)
- Los Angeles Rams: Isaac Bruce (Legend)
- Philadelphia Eagles: Brandon Graham (Current Player)
- Cleveland Browns: Carl Nassib (Legend)
- Miami Dolphins: Richmond Webb (Legend)
- Dallas Cowboys: Chad Hennings (Legend)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: William Gholston (Current Player)
- Green Bay Packers: Bryan Buluga (Legend)
- Houston Texans: Christian Harris (Current Player)
- Buffalo Bills: Aaron Williams (Legend)
- Detroit Lions: Barry Sanders (Legend)
- Baltimore Ravens: Haloti Ngata (Legend)
- San Francisco 49ers: Spice Adams (Legend)
- Kansas City Chiefs: Jamaal Charles (Legend)
ROUND 3
CLUB & ANNOUNCER
- Carolina Panthers: Muhsin Muhammad (Legend)
- Arizona Cardinals: Leonard Davis (Legend)
- Washington Commanders: Darrell Green (Legend)
- New England Patriots: Troy Vincent (NFL)
- Los Angeles Chargers: Rolf Benirschke (Legend)
- New York Giants: Tiki Barber (Legend)
- Arizona Cardinals: Troy Vincent (NFL)
- New York Jets: Braylon Edwards (Legend)
- Detroit Lions: Calvin Johnson (Legend)
- Atlanta Falcons: Andre Rison (Legend)
- Chicago Bears: Charles Tilman (Legend)
- Denver Broncos: Tony Scheffler (Legend)
- Las Vegas Raiders: Jim Plunkett (Legend)
- Washington Commanders: Troy Vincent (NFL)
- Atlanta Falcons: Troy Vincent (NFL)
- Cincinnati Bengals: T.J. Houshmandzadeh (Legend)
- Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Lockett (Current Player)
- Indianapolis Colts: Zaire Franklin (Current Player)
- Los Angeles Rams: Isaac Bruce (Legend)
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth (Current Player)
- Cleveland Browns: Carl Nassib (Legend)
- Houston Texans: Troy Vincent (NFL)
- Dallas Cowboys: Chad Hennings (Legend)
- Green Bay Packers: Troy Vincent (NFL)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: William Gholston (Current Player)
- Arizona Cardinals: Troy Vincent (NFL)
- Green Bay Packers: Troy Vincent (NFL)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ric Flair (Celebrity)
- Baltimore Ravens: Haloti Ngata (Legend)
- San Francisco 49ers: Spice Adams (Legend)
- Kansas City Chiefs: Jamaal Charles (Legend)
- Jacksonville Jaguars: James Stewart (Legend)
- Cincinnati Bengals: T.J. Houshmandzadeh (Legend)
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Troy Vincent (NFL)
- Los Angeles Rams: Troy Vincent (NFL)
- Washington Commanders: Troy Vincent (NFL)
Bold designates Hall of Famers*