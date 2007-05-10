Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Jan 18 - 02:00 PM | Tue Jan 23 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

Analysis: Jerod Mayo Takes the Reins in New England

NFL Notes: Ushering in the Mayo era

Robert Kraft acquired the Patriots 30 years ago; here's what life was like in 1994

Patriots Mailbag: Where does Mayo start?

Patriots All Access: The End of An Era

Analysis: Patriots Name Jerod Mayo as Franchise's 15th Head Coach

End of an Era

Thank You, Coach Bill Belichick

Sports World Reflects On Bill Belichick's Historic 24 Years As Patriots Head Coach

Photos: Best of Bill Belichick

The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

Robert Kraft: "Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England"

Coach Bill Belichick: "I will always be a Patriot"

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Defense 

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Offense 

Brenden Schooler Named to NFLPA Players All Pro Team

Jonathan Jones, Patriots Foundation surprise four deserving community volunteers with trip to Super Bowl LVIII

Patriots Mailbag: Setting the Table for the Patriots Offseason

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Network to appeal judge's Comcast ruling

The NFL Network will appeal a judge's ruling that Comcast, the nation's largest cable television operator, can distribute the channel separate from its digital package. State Supreme Court Justice Bernard J.

May 10, 2007 at 02:45 AM

NEW YORK (May 10, 2007) -- The NFL Network will appeal a judge's ruling that Comcast, the nation's largest cable television operator, can distribute the channel separate from its digital package.

State Supreme Court Justice Bernard J. Fried ruled earlier this month that Comcast can place the NFL Network on a less-popular niche level that has far fewer viewers than the digital level.

"The final word on this issue is most likely going to come from the appellate courts," NFL Network spokesman Seth Palansky said in an e-mail to The Associated Press. "If this decision is upheld, the biggest harm will be to consumers. They will have to pay more for less."

The NFL owns the network, which was launched in 2003 and began showing live late-season games last season. It also has full coverage of the NFL draft and the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies and game, plus 24-hour NFL programming.

Last October, the league sued after Comcast decided to put the network on a sports tier with about 750,000 viewers, moving it from a digital tier with more than 7 million viewers.

Comcast said it intends to move the NFL Network to a sports tier for the 2007 season.

The NFL opposed the switch because under an agreement Comcast had to pay the league 55 cents per subscriber each month. With the loss of viewers, the NFL would earn significantly less money.

Comcast said it didn't want to charge customers the extra money for the NFL programming they might not want in the digital tier.

"We bargained explicitly for the right to place the NFL Network on a sports tier because it is the best and fairest solution for all our customers," David L. Cohen, executive vice president of Comcast Corp., said in a statement. "This decision means that our customers who are NFL fans will be able to watch the NFL Network without burdening those who are not NFL fans with extra costs."

AP NEWS
The Associated Press News Service

Copyright 2007, The Associated Press, All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jerod Mayo's high school football coach knew he was destined for coaching long ago: 'I can't take any credit'

As Jerod Mayo was formally introduced to media as the 15th head coach of the New England Patriots, his high school coach proudly watched from the second row.
news

Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jonathan Jones React to Jerod Mayo's Promotion to Patriots Head Coach

The Patriots veterans were in attendance as Jerod Mayo was formally introduced as the 15th head coach in franchise history. 
news

Analysis: Jerod Mayo Takes the Reins in New England

Jerod Mayo took centerstage on Wednesday as the New England Patriots officially introduced him as the team's next head coach.
news

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

The New England Patriots introduced Jerod Mayo as their new head coach at a press conference at Gillette Stadium today. He becomes the 15th head coach in franchise history.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Jerod Mayo's high school football coach knew he was destined for coaching long ago: 'I can't take any credit'

Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jonathan Jones React to Jerod Mayo's Promotion to Patriots Head Coach

Analysis: Jerod Mayo Takes the Reins in New England

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

Transcript: Robert Kraft and Jerod Mayo Press Conference 1/17

Robert Kraft acquired the Patriots 30 years ago; here's what life was like in 1994

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Jerod Mayo Introductory Press Conference: "My calling is to be a teacher and develop people"

Watch as new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is introduced to the media. In this full press conferences you'll hear statements from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Head Coach Jerod Mayo as well as a Q&A session with the media on Wednesday, January 17, 2023.

Jerod Mayo talks to Judy Battista about his Patriots HC introduction

New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo talks to NFL Network's Judy Battista about his Patriots HC introduction.

The Next Chapter | Introducing New England Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo

Welcome the New England Patriots new Head Coach, Jerod Mayo. Mayo is a former linebacker for the New England Patriots and has served five years under former coach Bill Belichick as the inside linebackers coach. As an NFL player, Jerod Mayo was a first-round NFL draft pick, Super Bowl champion, two-time pro bowler and seven-time team captain.

Patriots All Access: The End of An Era

On this edition of Patriots All Access, we look back at the decision for the Patriots and Bill Belichick to part ways after 24 years.  Plus, preview what new Coach Jerod Mayo can look forward to. And we hear from long time captain Matthew Slater after what may have been his final game as a Patriot.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Thank You, Coach Bill Belichick

Watch a tribute to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Full Press Conference: The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots. Watch the full press conference including statements from Coach Bill Belichick as well as Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising