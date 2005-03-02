Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Jan 21 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jan 23 - 11:55 PM

Kraft Family to Celebrate 28 Years of Owning the New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Lighthouse Awards

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots Roster Rundown

2001 Flashback: Snow Bowl remains an all-time Patriots classic

Mac Jones, Patriots teammates share season-ending messages on social media

Patriots Mailbag: On to the '22 offseason

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Slater Family Foundation Hosts Event To Empower People of Color In Honor of MLK Day

Patriots path forward goes through AFC East

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 1/15

Game Observations: Patriots get the cold shoulder in Buffalo

4 Keys from Patriots playoff loss to Bills

5 Patriots make Pro Football Focus' highest-graded list

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

NFL players to attend Harvard and Wharton Business Schools

Mar 02, 2005 at 04:00 PM

NEW YORK (March 3, 2005) -- The National Football League and NFL Players Association (NFLPA) have entered into agreements with Harvard Business School and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania to provide business education to NFL players. This program is part of an ongoing NFL-NFLPA initiative to assist players in preparing for their post-playing careers.

As part of its custom executive education activities, Harvard Business School (HBS) has developed a customized workshop targeted to the needs of NFL players interested in owning, operating or building their own businesses. The Wharton Sports Business Initiative (WSBI) and Wharton Executive Education have collaborated to develop a combination classroom and field-based workshop. It focuses on personal investments as well as entrepreneurial opportunities for players transitioning from their football careers. Both three-day programs begin in April. The HBS program concludes with an additional three-day session in May. The Wharton program offers follow-up with a year-long support program.

Each program is open to 35 players, with priority based upon years of NFL experience and business background. Tuition for both programs will be covered by the NFL's Tuition Reimbursement Program. Veteran players may be reimbursed up to $15,000 per league year for education expenses at an accredited institution of higher learning.

"Providing our players with business training for the post-playing phase of their lives is an important priority," said NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue.

"This is one of many important steps that the union is taking to assist NFL players in their lives off the playing field," said Buffalo Bills cornerback Troy Vincent, who is president of the NFL Players Association.

"I am delighted to help shape and deliver this highly interactive, original and practical program for NFL players," said Professor Carl Kester, senior associate dean and chairman of the MBA Program at Harvard Business School. "The program we have designed will be a truly transformational educational experience for participants at this exciting and critical juncture in their careers."

Wharton School Dean Patrick Harker stated, "We are proud to be at the forefront of such a unique educational opportunity. This is precisely the type of high level project we anticipated for the newly launched Wharton Sports Business Initiative."

"I know first hand how challenging it is to begin that second career. We are delighted that we are able to provide this additional assistance to players," added NFL Vice President of Player and Employee Development Mike Haynes, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who took executive education classes during his playing career.

The Wharton curriculum will focus on a broad range of business topics, including financial analysis, entrepreneurship, real estate development, stock market investing, negotiation skills, risk management, and community reinvestment. Following the coursework, players will participate in a program in which faculty will visit players to provide advice, counseling, and additional business and personal planning tactics.

The Harvard Business School curriculum is grounded in the school's general management expertise. Designed in two three-day modules delivered a month apart, the workshop allows participants to use the intervening time to work on assignments leading to the development of business and investment ideas of their own. In addition to learning fundamental skills in a classroom setting, workshop participants will spend time with faculty and professionals to deepen their knowledge and refine their ideas.

The Wharton program will be led by Professor and Sports Business Initiative (WSBI) Director Kenneth L. Shropshire and Senior Fellow Dr. Jason Wingard. The Harvard Business School workshop, chaired by Professor Carl Kester, will be taught by professors from HBS's Arthur Rock Center for Entrepreneurship, well known for encouraging outreach and interaction with entrepreneurial individuals and organizations worldwide.

ABOUT HARVARD BUSINESS SCHOOL
For nearly a century, Harvard Business School faculty have drawn on their passion for teaching, their experience in working with organizations worldwide, and the insights gained from their research to educate generations of leaders who have shaped the practice of business in every industry and every country around the world. Located on a 35-acre campus in Boston, the School offers full-time programs leading to MBA and doctoral degrees, as well as more than 40 executive education programs.

ABOUT WHARTON SCHOOL
The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is recognized around the world for its academic strength across every major discipline and at every level of business education. Founded in 1881 as the first collegiate business school in the nation, Wharton has approximately 4,600 undergraduate, MBA, Executive MBA and doctoral students, more than 8,000 participants in its executive education programs annually, and an alumni network of more than 80,000 worldwide.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Lighthouse Awards

It's time for our annual Patriots Unfiltered Lighthouse Awards, recapping the superlative moments and performances of the Patriots 2021 season.
news

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

It will be another critical offseason for the Patriots as they look to build on their 2021 playoff campaign.
news

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Lighthouse Awards

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Patriots Roster Rundown

2001 Flashback: Snow Bowl remains an all-time Patriots classic

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo take a look back at the highs and lows of the 2021 season and offer their insight on the state of the roster and changes that may take place this offseason. In addition, Steve Burton and Scott Zolak discuss Mac Jones' performance in his rookie year. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Kraft Family to Celebrate 28 Years of Owning the New England Patriots

We flashback to January 21, 1994, the day that Robert Kraft purchased the Patriots, which kept the team in New England.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from the Divisional game Patriots vs Raiders

Watch full highlights from New England's Divisional Game against the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, January 19, 2002.

Mac Jones' top plays 2021 season

Watch New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' top plays during the NFL 2021 season.

Adrian Phillips 1/17: "I feel like this team has accomplished a lot of things"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.

Jakobi Meyers 1/17: "I feel like a much better player, a much better man"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Monday, January 17th, 2022.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising