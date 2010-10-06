Official website of the New England Patriots

New England Patriots Fan Club of Arizona celebrates 25th anniversary

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Patriots Position Snapshot: Quarterback

Analysis: Pats swap Harry to Bears

The Case for Robert Kraft

Unfiltered Mailbag: How will the new-look Patriots defense come together?

Patriots fans among happiest in NFL according to study

Versatile secondary laying early foundation

Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Bucko Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Patriots Mailbag: Adding pieces, looking ahead to camp

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Behind the scenes of the Patriots throwback jersey video shoot

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

Home Opener Sweepstakes

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

5 Takeaways from Richard Seymour's latest appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Patriots All Access: OTA Recap

NFL television ratings up through first four weeks

Oct 06, 2010 at 09:00 AM

NEW YORK -- More than 150 million people have watched at least part of an NFL game this season, the highest number for the first four weeks of any season.

According to Nielsen, viewership is up for all four of the networks that televise NFL games. CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN are each averaging their most viewers ever to this point for their current packages.

Games are averaging 18.9 million viewers, up 9 percent from this time last year. That's more than double the average prime-time viewership of 9.2 million for the big four broadcast networks in the new TV season. The gap has grown from last year, when the NFL averaged 17.4 million to 9.3 million for prime-time programming.

A record nine game telecasts have topped the 20-million viewer mark.
*
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

