Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Nov 22 - 02:00 PM | Sun Nov 26 - 10:40 AM

Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

Previewing the Key Matchups Against the Giants

Patriots vs. Giants: 10 Must-Watch Factors

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Belestrator: Previewing the Giants Playmakers on Defense

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

Belichick on Patriots Quarterback Situation: "I told all the players the same thing: be ready to go"

Unfiltered Mailbag: What to expect from Patriots coming off the bye week

NFL Notes: Injuries marring NFL season

Do Your Job: Behind-the-Scenes of the Patriots Trip to Germany

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week, Behind the Scenes of Germany Trip, Jahlani Tavai 1-on-1

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap and How the Patriots are Approaching the Bye Week

Patriots Unfiltered 11/16: What Went Wrong vs. Colts, What Needs to Improve after the Bye, 1-on-1 with Ezekiel Elliott

One-on-One with Ezekiel Elliott | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

Boots on the Ground: Honoring U.S. Service Members and Gold Star families

Matthew Slater on the bye week: "Hopefully we can make the most of it"

Ten Next Gen Stats From the First Ten Patriots Games in the 2023 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Reassessing things at the bye

NFL to release 2010 regular-season schedule Tuesday

The complete NFL schedule will be unveiled exclusively on NFL.com on Tuesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET.

Apr 15, 2010 at 02:00 AM

Which team will play the defending Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints in the first regular-season game? Who will Peyton Manning, Adrian Peterson, Tony Romo and Tom Brady face in their season openers with the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots, respectively? Who will play the New York Giants and New York Jets on Kickoff Weekend in their new stadium? When will Donovan McNabb and the Washington Redskins face the Philadelphia Eagles? Who will play in the primetime games and the Thanksgiving matchups?

These questions and many more will be answered when the 2010 NFL regular-season schedule is released in primetime.

The complete NFL schedule will be unveiled exclusively on NFL.com on Tuesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET. At the same time, NFL Network will feature a two-hour special, NFL Total Access: 2010 Schedule Release Presented by GMC Sierra. It's a perfect occasion for "two-screen" experience with the NFL.

For fans who want to see their team's entire schedule immediately, NFL.com is the place to visit. It will be the first site with the complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all 256 regular-season games, listing opponents, sites and times. NFL.com also will include a new interactive application giving fans a voice through fan forums, rating the schedules and answering poll questions.

Fans can now view NFL.com's interactive schedule for the 2010 season at www.nfl.com/schedules/interactive. The interactive map charts team travel according to their schedules with travel distance, weather and additional information. Fans can rate their favorite team's games, overall schedule toughness, answer additional poll questions and post comments.

Other features will include analysis by NFL.com reporters and breakdowns of the schedules. NFL.com will indicate which games will be on CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network. There will be printer-friendly versions of the team-by-team and week-by-week schedules.

The NFL Draft and NFL Scouting Combine have grown into highly popular events, and NFL Total Access: 2010 Schedule Release Presented by GMC Sierra is another opportunity for fans to connect with the NFL and see for the first time where, when, and what time their favorite teams will play next season, as well as to analyze and debate the NFL schedule.

NFL Network's NFL Total Access: 2010 Schedule Release special focuses on answering and debating the top 10 questions about the 2010 NFL schedule.

NFL Network analysts will give their perspectives on the following questions: Which teams have the hardest and easiest schedules; the top matchups, including when Peyton Manning and the Colts face his younger brother, Eli, and the Giants; the primetime games as well as players making debuts with new teams, including McNabb with the Redskins, LaDainian Tomlinson with the Jets, Julius Peppers joining Chicago's defense, and other free-agent players and head coaches moving to new teams.

Additional topics include who has the most difficult road schedule, which playoff teams have the toughest path back to the playoffs, who is playing in primetime and the most intriguing matchups.

These questions will be answered as NFL Network carries the primetime schedule show special for the second year in a row. NFL Network also will look at the top games of 2010, the NFC Championship Game rematch between the Saints and Vikings, the Colts taking on the Patriots, the Cowboys' December schedule, who has the easiest schedule to start the season and where the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft will make his debut with the St. Louis Rams.

The special concludes with early picks for who will win Super Bowl XLV in Arlington, Texas.

NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis. For more information, log onto **www.nfl.com/nflnetwork*. NFL.com is produced by the National Football League and is the most popular sports league Web site*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

For the 16th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. All eight championship game will be streamed live on Patriots.com
news

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

The 32 player nominees for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Winner to be revealed as part of NFL Honors before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Pool Report: Nicki Jhabvala Interview with Referee Adrian Hill

PFWA Pool Reporter Nicki Jhabvala interviews Referee Adrian Hill.
news

Patriots Sign Rookie DB Alex Austin

The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie DB Alex Austin.
news

Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft has issued the following statement on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting.
news

New England Patriots & Meet Boston to Embark on Joint Mission to Germany for Patriots-Colts Game November 12

The New England Patriots are partnering to host trade and media events – as well as brand activations – in Frankfurt this fall when the Patriots host the Colts in a New England "home game" on Nov. 12, 2023.
news

Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

Fans are encouraged to watch the ceremony live on TV38 in Boston and on www.patriots.com.
news

New England Patriots Announce Oliver Bierhoff as DACH Region Business Advisor

Bierhoff to aide with the organization's expansion as part of the National Football League's (NFL) Global Markets Program.
news

New England Patriots Host A Series of Fan Activations in Germany Prior to November 12 Game Vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Patriots today announced a series of fan activations surrounding the National Football League's (NFL) back-to-back games in Frankfurt, Germany, cumulating in the Patriots game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 12. The organization will celebrate with fans from the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region, over multiple days in preparation for both contests. 
news

Cisco Named An Official Technology Partner of the New England Patriots

Network Technology Solutions Power Renovations at Gillette Stadium.
news

Former Patriots Tight End Russ Francis has Passed Away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former tight end Russ Francis, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the age of 70.
news

Christian Gonzalez Named Defensive Rookie of the Month for September

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez was named the Defensive Rookie of the Month for September by the National Football League.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 12 Injury Report: Patriots at Giants

Patriots celebrate 30th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event as players give back during holidays

Patriots and Junior Cheerleaders Volunteer at Turkey Brigade

Patriots vs. Giants: 10 Must-Watch Factors

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/22

Patriots Gameplan: Evaluating Bailey Zappe's Chances to Start at Quarterback for the Pats vs. the Giants 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Thanksgiving: Stuffing or Dressing?

We asked Patriots players about a popular Thanksgiving side dish.

Robert Kraft, Patriots Players and Alumni Deliver Thanksgiving Baskets to Families in Need

The New England Patriots Foundation and Goodwill teamed up for the 30th consecutive year to distribute 200 Thanksgiving-themed baskets to families in need at the Goodwill headquarters in Boston on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Robert Kraft, Patriots alumni and players, including David Andrews, Joe Cardona and Ezekiel Elliott, and others, personally delivered the baskets to families' cars.

Belestrator: Previewing the Giants Playmakers on Defense

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the New York Giants defense on this episode of the Belestrator.

Jabrill Peppers: "I'm excited about playing the Giants"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Matthew Slater on Thanksgiving: "I love Mac and Cheese"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Ezekiel Elliott 11/22: "Got to come out and execute"

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott addresses the media on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising