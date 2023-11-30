Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Nov 30 - 02:00 PM | Sun Dec 03 - 10:40 AM

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

4 Former Patriots named Black College Football Hall of Fame Finalists

My Cause My Cleats: Your Patriots Chosen Charities

Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots Gameplan: What Will the Pats Offense Look Like if Bailey Zappe Starts at Quarterback vs. the Chargers?

Patriots vs. Chargers: 10 Deciding Factors to Watch

Week 13 Injury Report: Chargers at Patriots

Game Preview: Chargers at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Chargers at Patriots

NFL Notes: For better or worse, it's Zappe time

Patriots Mailbag: A Way-Too-Early Look at the Top Prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

After Further Review: Patriots Uncertainty at Quarterback Leads to Struggles on Offense, Highlighting Positives on Defense

Patriots Defense Vows to Keep Working

Josh Uche proudly representing his heritage by supporting UNICEF Nigeria for My Cause My Cleats

6 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Giants

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Giants in Week 12

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has third straight game with 100-yards from scrimmage

Photos: Patriots at Giants Week 12

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/26

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Giants Week 12

NFL Week 15 Flex Scheduling Update: Patriots vs. Chiefs Moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 PM

The Week 15 Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks game will move to Monday Night Football on ESPN while the Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots matchup will be played at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, the NFL announced today. 

Nov 30, 2023 at 03:56 PM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL
nfl-shield-jim-mahoney-2017
Photo by Jim Mahoney

NEW YORKNov. 30, 2023 — The Week 15 Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks game will move to Monday Night Football on ESPN while the Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots matchup will be played at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, the NFL announced today. Week 15 will also feature an NFL Network tripleheader on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The final Week 15 schedule (all times ET):

Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023

  • Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 PM, Prime Video

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023

  • Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM, NFLN
  • Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts, 4:30 PM, NFLN
  • Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions, 8:15 PM, NFLN

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023

  • Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX
  • Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
  • San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM, CBS
  • Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 PM, CBS
  • Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills 4:25 PM, FOX
  • Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 PM, NBC

Monday, Dec. 18, 2023

  • Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC

Note: The Week 15 tripleheader on NFL Network can be streamed across devices with NFL+, which is available through NFL digital properties (NFL.com and the NFL app), and on an authenticated basis through NFL Network distributors' apps and sites and NFL platforms.

Related Content

news

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

For the 16th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. All eight championship game will be streamed live on Patriots.com
news

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

The 32 player nominees for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Winner to be revealed as part of NFL Honors before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Pool Report: Nicki Jhabvala Interview with Referee Adrian Hill

PFWA Pool Reporter Nicki Jhabvala interviews Referee Adrian Hill.
news

Patriots Sign Rookie DB Alex Austin

The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie DB Alex Austin.
news

Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft has issued the following statement on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting.
news

New England Patriots & Meet Boston to Embark on Joint Mission to Germany for Patriots-Colts Game November 12

The New England Patriots are partnering to host trade and media events – as well as brand activations – in Frankfurt this fall when the Patriots host the Colts in a New England "home game" on Nov. 12, 2023.
news

Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

Fans are encouraged to watch the ceremony live on TV38 in Boston and on www.patriots.com.
news

New England Patriots Announce Oliver Bierhoff as DACH Region Business Advisor

Bierhoff to aide with the organization's expansion as part of the National Football League's (NFL) Global Markets Program.
news

New England Patriots Host A Series of Fan Activations in Germany Prior to November 12 Game Vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Patriots today announced a series of fan activations surrounding the National Football League's (NFL) back-to-back games in Frankfurt, Germany, cumulating in the Patriots game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 12. The organization will celebrate with fans from the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region, over multiple days in preparation for both contests. 
news

Cisco Named An Official Technology Partner of the New England Patriots

Network Technology Solutions Power Renovations at Gillette Stadium.
news

Former Patriots Tight End Russ Francis has Passed Away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former tight end Russ Francis, who passed away on Sunday, Oct. 1, at the age of 70.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Week 15 Flex Scheduling Update: Patriots vs. Chiefs Moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 PM

4 Former Patriots named Black College Football Hall of Fame Finalists

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

My Cause My Cleats: Your Patriots Chosen Charities

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Patriots vs. Chargers: 10 Deciding Factors to Watch

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belestrator: Breaking down Chargers Playmakers Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down ​Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Keenan Allen on this episode of the Belestrator.

Army-Navy Luncheon Recap

Check in with the Army and Navy during a special luncheon in advance of the 124th game in this series, being played at Gillette Stadium on December 9, 2023.

Previewing the Key Matchups Against the LA Chargers

Watch as Tamara Brown sits down with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar to look at all the key matchups heading into the Patriots game against the Chargers.  Plus, x-factors, potential storylines and more.

David Andrews 11/30: "It takes all eleven guys"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Lawrence Guy 11/30: "Consistently fighting every single down"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Hunter Henry 11/30: "I think everybody will be ready"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Thursday, November 30, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising