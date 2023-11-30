NFL Week 15 Flex Scheduling Update: Patriots vs. Chiefs Moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 PM

NEW YORK — Nov. 30, 2023 — The Week 15 Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks game will move to Monday Night Football on ESPN while the Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots matchup will be played at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, the NFL announced today. Week 15 will also feature an NFL Network tripleheader on Saturday, Dec. 16.
The final Week 15 schedule (all times ET):
Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023
- Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 PM, Prime Video
Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023
- Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM, NFLN
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts, 4:30 PM, NFLN
- Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions, 8:15 PM, NFLN
Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023
- Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers, 1:00 PM, CBS
- New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM, CBS
- Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, 1:00 PM, FOX
- New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 1:00 PM, FOX
- Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, CBS
- San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 PM, CBS
- Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills 4:25 PM, FOX
- Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars, 8:20 PM, NBC
Monday, Dec. 18, 2023
- Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC
Note: The Week 15 tripleheader on NFL Network can be streamed across devices with NFL+, which is available through NFL digital properties (NFL.com and the NFL app), and on an authenticated basis through NFL Network distributors' apps and sites and NFL platforms.