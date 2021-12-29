Notebook: Belichick, Patriots remember John Madden

"He moved to broadcasting and, certainly, increased the popularity of the game, singlehandedly, by quite a bit," said Belichick. "I don't know how you'd ever measure that, but I think everybody that liked football enjoyed John's commentary. A lot of people who probably didn't even care about football found John entertaining and watched football because of him. He brought a lot of people to the game. He brought a perspective to the game that was very unique. Loved by all."

Madden's final act, and perhaps the one that brought him the most notoriety, was the video game that bears his name. 33 years after the first version of John Madden football was released, it has become an annual football tradition and has grown into an empire as video games have taken over.

"I grew up playing it," said Adrian Phillips of Madden the game. "You always created yourself and put yourself in the game with the hopes that you would actually be a character in the game. He changed a lot a lot of lives and he motivated a lot of kids, he motivated me for sure because one of my main motivations was I wanted to be on the game. It was cool to actually do that."

"Of course, the Madden game has to be one of the most popular things going," said Belichick. "I think most of the current players in this generation know John Madden through that and that's a big part of it. Certainly, the popularity of football through the Madden game is pretty outstanding as well. He put it all together."

But most important to Belichick was the personal time he spent with the football legend, as the two football lifers crossed paths plenty of times in a variety of ways.

"I had a great opportunity to spend quite a bit of time with John," said Belichick. "It seemed like he and Pat [Summerall] covered our games with the Giants every week. It was like a weekly broadcast crew. Going out to John's bus and just spending time with him there and through the years, all the way up to Super Bowl XXXVI, all the other things that he's done for the league… I particularly enjoyed the Top 100 conversations with John.