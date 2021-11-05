Notebook: Bolden always up to the challenge

In many ways, Brandon Bolden is one of the prototypical kinds of Patriots from the last two decades. After going undrafted, Bolden made the Patriots in 2012 and, like many rookie free agents, secured his spot by showing an ability to play special teams, but over the years Bolden has emerged as a football swiss army knife, one who is ready, willing and able to fill any need that might arise.

"Brandon's one of my favorite guys that I've had a chance to coach," said offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels earlier this week. "You talk about unselfish teammates that are always prepared and ready to go, that kind of defines Brandon. He obviously plays an incredibly important role for us in the kicking game in all four phases. He's out there on every special teams snap... covering, tackling, blocking, protecting the punter. You name it, he does it. He's returned kickoffs for us before, he's blocked punts. And now here he is, you need him to come in and fill a critical role for your team in terms of blocking blitzes, and helping protect on the edge or catching the ball out of the backfield or being handed the ball on some critical plays. He's always up to the challenge."

When James White was lost for the season with a hip injury, Bolden was thrust into the role that McDaniels mentioned, the third-down back that is tasked with a variety of critical tasks on the most important down in football. With 20 catches for 162 yards, Bolden is already knocking on the door of his career highs in the passing game and he should continue to be a key piece for the offense going forward.