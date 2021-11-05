Notebook: Bolden always up to the challenge

Official website of the New England Patriots

In many ways, Brandon Bolden is one of the prototypical kinds of Patriots from the last two decades. After going undrafted, Bolden made the Patriots in 2012 and, like many rookie free agents, secured his spot by showing an ability to play special teams, but over the years Bolden has emerged as a football swiss army knife, one who is ready, willing and able to fill any need that might arise.

"Brandon's one of my favorite guys that I've had a chance to coach," said offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels earlier this week. "You talk about unselfish teammates that are always prepared and ready to go, that kind of defines Brandon. He obviously plays an incredibly important role for us in the kicking game in all four phases. He's out there on every special teams snap... covering, tackling, blocking, protecting the punter. You name it, he does it. He's returned kickoffs for us before, he's blocked punts. And now here he is, you need him to come in and fill a critical role for your team in terms of blocking blitzes, and helping protect on the edge or catching the ball out of the backfield or being handed the ball on some critical plays. He's always up to the challenge."

When James White was lost for the season with a hip injury, Bolden was thrust into the role that McDaniels mentioned, the third-down back that is tasked with a variety of critical tasks on the most important down in football. With 20 catches for 162 yards, Bolden is already knocking on the door of his career highs in the passing game and he should continue to be a key piece for the offense going forward.

After opting out of 2020, Bolden has not only picked up where he left off but he's become one of the most important players on offense.

"It's been good getting back into the swing of things and showing the young guys how Patriots football can be played," said Bolden on Thursday afternoon, who credited his three kids for keeping him on his toes while he wasn't playing football last season.

"He's a great example of what this team is about," said McDaniels. "You're on the team not just to do one thing and the more things you can do well the more ways you can help the team. I'm quite certain if Bill said 'Brandon we need you to play on defense this week' he wouldn't even blink, he would just say 'okay, tell me what I've got to do and I'll try to do the best I can at it.'

"[He's] just a joy to have in the room and I'm not surprised he's been able to fill in and give us a lot of productive plays in those situations and we'll certainly be counting on him moving forward."

This weekend, Bolden sees a Carolina Panthers defense that plays fast and aggressive, calling them one of the fastest defenses in the league.

"It's going to come down to execution, it's going to come down to finishing," said Bolden of the coming matchup. "It's going to come down to us actually doing what we need to do each and every play."

Players to Watch: Patriots at Panthers

Patriots.com's Mike Dussault shares his players to watch ahead of the Patriots Week 9 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

2021-PlayersToWatch-16x9
Mac Jones, QB: Jones completed just 51 percent of his passes against the Chargers but avoided any killer mistakes and that was the major difference in the Patriots' big win. Things only get more difficult against a Panthers defense that ranks near the top of the league in just about every important category. With nine touchdowns and six interceptions on the season, Jones' safe play has been a big part of the four wins. This will be the fourth top-10 DVOA defense he's faced in his rookie year.
Mac Jones, QB: Jones completed just 51 percent of his passes against the Chargers but avoided any killer mistakes and that was the major difference in the Patriots' big win. Things only get more difficult against a Panthers defense that ranks near the top of the league in just about every important category. With nine touchdowns and six interceptions on the season, Jones' safe play has been a big part of the four wins. This will be the fourth top-10 DVOA defense he's faced in his rookie year.

Damien Harris, RB: Harris has six touchdowns on the year, rushing for 517 yards while also catching 10 balls. While he and the Patriots rushing attack didn't overwhelm the Chargers, they were a key part of sealing the win in the fourth quarter. The Panthers defense got off to a great start against the run, holding their first three opponents all under 50 yards, but since Dallas put up 245 yards and Minnesota got 198, they've fallen back to earth a bit. In an expected defensive battle, Harris could be the game-changer.
Damien Harris, RB: Harris has six touchdowns on the year, rushing for 517 yards while also catching 10 balls. While he and the Patriots rushing attack didn't overwhelm the Chargers, they were a key part of sealing the win in the fourth quarter. The Panthers defense got off to a great start against the run, holding their first three opponents all under 50 yards, but since Dallas put up 245 yards and Minnesota got 198, they've fallen back to earth a bit. In an expected defensive battle, Harris could be the game-changer.

Jakobi Meyers, WR: Meyers has 45 catches on the season, needing just 14 more to top his career high that he set last season. Of course, it's that elusive first touchdown that everyone wants for the Patriots' leading receiver, but it won't come easily against a tough Carolina pass defense that just added Stephon Gilmore into the mix last week. But one thing is clear, Meyers is the key piece to keep the chains moving and Mac Jones loves to look his way in the big spots.
Jakobi Meyers, WR: Meyers has 45 catches on the season, needing just 14 more to top his career high that he set last season. Of course, it's that elusive first touchdown that everyone wants for the Patriots' leading receiver, but it won't come easily against a tough Carolina pass defense that just added Stephon Gilmore into the mix last week. But one thing is clear, Meyers is the key piece to keep the chains moving and Mac Jones loves to look his way in the big spots.

Christian Barmore, DL: The impressive second rounder has seen his role continue to grow each week, as he's been one of the most disruptive defensive linemen consistently throughout the season. Now, the question is how good can Barmore be? How big can his role grow to? He's making big plays and drawing penalties as the rookie should be expected to be a factor. His development has been fun to watch.
Christian Barmore, DL: The impressive second rounder has seen his role continue to grow each week, as he's been one of the most disruptive defensive linemen consistently throughout the season. Now, the question is how good can Barmore be? How big can his role grow to? He's making big plays and drawing penalties as the rookie should be expected to be a factor. His development has been fun to watch.

Adrian Phillips, S: The reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week, Phillips was all over the place against his former team, netting two interceptions and returning one for a touchdown. Phillips figures to be a key piece in dealing with the balanced running back group in Carolina. Now in the last year of his contract with the Patriots, every week is another reminder that he's been among the team's best defenders over the last two seasons.
Adrian Phillips, S: The reigning AFC Defensive Player of the Week, Phillips was all over the place against his former team, netting two interceptions and returning one for a touchdown. Phillips figures to be a key piece in dealing with the balanced running back group in Carolina. Now in the last year of his contract with the Patriots, every week is another reminder that he's been among the team's best defenders over the last two seasons.

PJ Walker, QB: With Sam Darnold's status unknown due to a concussion suffered last weekend, it looks like Walker will get the second start of his career that includes a stint in the XFL. This season, Walker has two appearances and has completed just three of 15 passes, but last season he won his only start, knocking off Detroit 20-0 by completing 70 percent of his passes and throwing a touchdown with two interceptions.
PJ Walker, QB: With Sam Darnold's status unknown due to a concussion suffered last weekend, it looks like Walker will get the second start of his career that includes a stint in the XFL. This season, Walker has two appearances and has completed just three of 15 passes, but last season he won his only start, knocking off Detroit 20-0 by completing 70 percent of his passes and throwing a touchdown with two interceptions.

Chuba Hubbard, RB: Christian McCaffrey is easing his way back into practice this week, but even if he plays after landing on IR with a hamstring injury, it will likely be the rookie Hubbard that carries most of the load. Hubbard broke 100 yards rushing in a loss to Philadelphia earlier this season, and while he's not as dynamic as McCaffrey, he's a balanced back who runs hard and can burn the Patriots whether rushing or receiving.
Chuba Hubbard, RB: Christian McCaffrey is easing his way back into practice this week, but even if he plays after landing on IR with a hamstring injury, it will likely be the rookie Hubbard that carries most of the load. Hubbard broke 100 yards rushing in a loss to Philadelphia earlier this season, and while he's not as dynamic as McCaffrey, he's a balanced back who runs hard and can burn the Patriots whether rushing or receiving.

DJ Moore, WR: The one elite piece of Carolina's offense that isn't dealing with injury issues, Moore has 50 catches for 645 yards with three touchdowns, leading the team by a large margin. He's on pace to set career highs in his fourth season as he's a threat on every down. Still just 24, Moore is one of the emerging stars in the NFL and someone the Patriots will need to have a plan for on every down.
DJ Moore, WR: The one elite piece of Carolina's offense that isn't dealing with injury issues, Moore has 50 catches for 645 yards with three touchdowns, leading the team by a large margin. He's on pace to set career highs in his fourth season as he's a threat on every down. Still just 24, Moore is one of the emerging stars in the NFL and someone the Patriots will need to have a plan for on every down.

Shaq Thompson, LB: The speedy linebacker is all over the Panthers defense, logging two interceptions, three passes defensed and a sack to go with his 24 solo tackles and four quarterback hits. He's in the middle of an aggressive Panthers defense, that plays with plenty of cohesion and is one of their most impactful playmakers on all three downs.
Shaq Thompson, LB: The speedy linebacker is all over the Panthers defense, logging two interceptions, three passes defensed and a sack to go with his 24 solo tackles and four quarterback hits. He's in the middle of an aggressive Panthers defense, that plays with plenty of cohesion and is one of their most impactful playmakers on all three downs.

Haason Reddick, OLB: Reddick came over from Arizona this season and has been a slam-dunk addition, tied for fifth in the league with 7.5 sacks. He's an absolute terror off the edge, where he uses his speed to blow by flat-footed offensive lineman without being touched. The Patriots tackles will need to bring their best games to deal with Reddick and Brian Burns, who plays on the opposite side of him. Both are game wreckers.
Haason Reddick, OLB: Reddick came over from Arizona this season and has been a slam-dunk addition, tied for fifth in the league with 7.5 sacks. He's an absolute terror off the edge, where he uses his speed to blow by flat-footed offensive lineman without being touched. The Patriots tackles will need to bring their best games to deal with Reddick and Brian Burns, who plays on the opposite side of him. Both are game wreckers.

Five Points of Emphasis vs. Panthers

  1. Gotta Finish: After a red zone explosion at home against the Jets, the Patriots converted just one red zone trip into a touchdown against the Chargers. For much of the season, finishing inside the 20-yard-line has been a challenge for the incubating Patriots offense, but against one of the toughest defenses they'll face this season in Carolina, it's one of the biggest keys to the game. On the road, things have been particularly difficult for New England, as they rank 31st in the league. Josh McDaniels might have to reach into his bag of tricks as the Patriots close in on the end zone.
  2. Steal Some Points: This feeds into the red zone focus, but this is a week where the Patriots could need to get some unconventional points, whether it's another pick-six like they got last week or breaking Gunner Olszewski free on a punt return. Whatever the method, putting P.J. Walker and the battered Carolina offense against the wall, forcing them to chase throughout the game by putting the ball in the air. Points will be at a premium and if the red zone struggles strike again, finding another way to get into the end zone will be a major boost.
  3. Less of Moore: The biggest piece of the Panthers offense at this point is receiver D.J. Moore, who is by far their most potent weapon until Christian McCaffrey gets fully back up to speed. With J.C. Jackson battling an illness this week, it could be even more of a group effort from the secondary as they try to slow down Moore. By forcing Walker to look elsewhere, the Patriots defense will give themselves a leg up.
  4. Find the Gilly Lock: Matt Rhile says he expects Stephon Gilmore to once again be limited to just third downs, but that will still be enough reps for Gilmore to adversely affect the Patriots' offensive gameplan. It will be imperative for Mac Jones to identify where the lockdown corner is every time he is on the field and avoid making bad decisions in his direction. A good bet is that he'll be lined up on Jakobi Meyers, who has 13 catches on 23 third-down targets for 11 first downs, leading the Patriots by far.
  5. Win: The Pats are rolling on a two-game win streak and now have a chance for a winning record for the first time since going 2-1 through the first three weeks of the 2020 season. Carolina's defense will provide a difficult test for a Patriots offense that had their struggles in Los Angeles last week. But it's Carolina's banged-up offense that provides the most reason for optimism. The New England defense must make sure that a backup doesn't give them the same kind of trouble that Davis Mills and Houston gave them in Week 4.

Practice & Injury Report

J.C. Jackson returned for the final practice of the week, a good sign for his potential availability this weekend after missing the first two sessions with an illness. Jackson was removed from the final injury report, though Jake Bailey and N'Keal Harry were both additions on the final day and are among the 13 questionable Patriots. Bailey, who handles kickoffs, punts and field goal holding responsibilities will be one to monitor when inactives are announced, his injury could necessitate a late roster addition.

For the Panthers, Sam Darnold was listed as questionable but remains in concussion protocol while also dealing with a shoulder injury. Christian McCaffrey's status remains unknown as well, as he has not officially been activated from IR and is not yet listed on the injury report.

Quotes of Note

Bill Belichick on Christian McCaffrey:

"Christian is a very explosive guy. Anytime he touches the ball, it's a potential touchdown. He's an excellent receiver. He's very good, obviously, on any type of catch-and-run plays. He can get vertical on the defense, coming out of the backfield or empty formations. He's really just a threat to go all the way on any play; inside runs, outside runs, passes, screen passes, you name it. He's a hard guy to tackle. He's very explosive. He gets vertical very quickly, and he can outrun most every other player on the field. Definitely a guy we're going to have to keep close tabs on. You don't want him to get the ball in space, or he's going to gain a whole bunch of yards."

Joejuan Williams on being a fan of Jalen Mills while in high school:

"J-Mills is like a big brother to me. It's funny because when I was in high school I was planning on going to LSU watching [him] play. I just loved his energy I loved how he played so it just all came together. It's very cool how things work out."

Jalen Mills on the Panthers offensive weaponry:

"When you talk about the receiving corps you can start with Robbie Anderson. He's a guy that has been doing it for a long time, super fast guy, can take the top off the defense. Then you got DJ [Moore], a guy who gets yards after the catch. I think the biggest thing for us with him is get him to the ground when they do try to get the ball into his hands, that's when he's at his best, when he has the football in his hands in space."

