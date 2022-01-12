Notebook: Mac readies for playoff debut

One year ago, the Patriots were already well into their offseason, staring down the barrel of a critical offseason with plenty of roster holes that needed to be filled. None of those holes was bigger than at the most important position in the game as New England looked to navigate their way into the organization's next phase with a new signal-caller.

Cut to January 2022 and the team is preparing for a return to the playoffs after putting together a 10-7 season under rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who was taken 15th overall, won the starting job in camp and then started all 17 games of the regular season. Jones is a reason to be optimistic about the future, after making significant strides and gaining a ton of experience in his first season.

"Depending on the player, sometimes you have to maybe address one thing or two things at a time and then that's it and kind of go to the next thing," said Josh McDaniels this week when asked about Mac's development over the course of the season. "Mac is a guy that if you give him five or six things that we need to try to work on, to try to tweak and improve, he really takes all those things and tries to do the best he can with the practice time we have and what we've asked of him. He continues to do that and that's a never-ending process with quarterbacks. We try to do the best we can to improve those areas for him and he works really hard at trying to get better."