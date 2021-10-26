Notebook: McDaniels explains genesis of "trick plays"

Meyers again threw two passes earlier this season, something that always opens up the door in Mick Lombardi's receiver room for everyone who wants a shot.

"You put in one trick play where say Jakobi is throwing one and the whole room lights up, 'let me throw one, let me throw one,' said Lombardi. "[It was a] great call by Josh, great execution not just by Kendrick but by Onwenu on the cut block, Jakobi on the block in the slot and Nelson's savvy to beat the corner.

"Kendrick did a great job of throwing it, I was proud of him."

"I go back to my days when we had to have a throw-off," said Troy Brown recalling how passers used to be chosen. "Of course, every skill player is going to say they can throw the ball. That doesn't always work out when you take their word for it."

The offensive coordinator welcomed the input from his positional coaches.

"The coaches have great input on this," said McDaniels. "I don't go into my office and try to come up with trick plays ad nauseum every week. They all have a say in what the game plan is. They come from everywhere."

Once the play is born and repped in practice, it's just a matter of springing it at the right time, against the right defensive look.

"You can't run them blindly against every defense, that doesn't work," said McDaniels. "You have to know what you're looking for and there's gotta be a reason, just like there's a reason we run the lead play against certain teams and don't run it against others.