Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Nov 02 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Notebook: McDaniels sizes up talented, fast Panthers defense

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 at Los Angeles Chargers

Catching up with Hunter Henry

Josh McDaniels on Carolina Panthers Defense 11/2: "They are fast at all three levels"

Patriots Mailbag: Can some unproven Patriots quell roster concerns?

NFL Notes: Pats working into the mix

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Chargers

Breaking down Pats' position in AFC

Game Observations: Patriots unplug Chargers in L.A. 

5 Keys from Patriots' win over the Chargers

Full Patriots vs. Chargers highlights: NFL Week 8

Press Pass: Patriots players react to 27-24 win in LA

What Went Right: Patriots win on the road

Bill Belichick 10/31: "Our players showed a lot of resilience"

Mac Jones 10/31: "We played together and didn't quit"

'We showed out': Patriots Nation showed up on the road in L.A.

Adrian Phillips swipes deflected INT against former team

Mac Jones threads needle to N'Keal Harry for 15 yards

Nick Folk's 48-yard FG puts Patriots back on top

Adrian Phillips with a Spectacular Pick-Six vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Notebook: McDaniels sizes up talented, fast Panthers defense

Nov 02, 2021 at 04:06 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2021101102_PDC_Josh_Mac_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Fresh off an impressive 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Josh McDaniels checked in with the media on Tuesday to break down some of the nuances from the Chargers game while also giving a preview of the sizable challenge that the Carolina Panthers defense will present this weekend.

One of the key moments from the Chargers game came with the Patriots set up on the LA one-yard-line but failing to punch it in, even after going for on fourth down. McDaniels' decision to call back-to-back passing plays was a bit curious and the offensive coordinator clarified that he wished he could have those decisions back.

"I look back on that sequence and it's probably one of the ones I wish I could do differently," said McDaniels. "We had already been down there once and run one of our goal-line runs down in there. We were fortunate to get it in on that one, Jak made a great block.

"We only have a handful of things you do down there, inside that yard line and so I chose, obviously at that point incorrectly."

The lost points ultimately did not cost the Patriots, as their defense would pitch an ensuing three-and-out, quickly giving the ball back to the offense. And while they would kick a field goal, the offense entered a stretch where things were looking out of sync, with Mac Jones' third-down pass from the nine-yard-line that hit Hunter Henry in the legs before he was out of his break standing out as an example.

McDaniels broke down what he saw happen to his young quarterback during that period, something that extended into the second half before Jones got right to finish the game off with a final drive.

"The timing of the pass plays and the timing of the quarterback in his mind...they both have to be in sync," said McDaniels. "Sometimes there are different things that could lead to that not necessarily being connected and so I feel like that has happened off and on with every player that's played that position that I've had the chance to coach at one point or other. It's not something that stays with them very long. It could happen for a quarter, it could happen for a series or a half, but sometimes it's more you're seeing things a little quicker or feeling things a little quicker and then all of sudden the route's not quite developed yet and the ball's out of your hand There's a few of those that happened the other day. We'll coach and correct those. Not an uncommon thing at all for a quarterback to have a play, series or half that go like that.

"[Mac] slowed himself down as the game went on and I thought he played really good football in the fourth quarter."

This Sunday, McDaniels, Jones and the rest of the Patriots offense will face one of their toughest challenges of the season. Carolina's defense sits near the top of the leagues rankings in every important category including points (5th), yards (2nd) and on third down (3rd).

Led by edge rushers Haason Reddick and Brian Burns, with speedy linebacker Shaq Thompson making plays, Carolina has all the pieces and are playing collectively.

"They've got really good players at all three levels, they're fast, they're productive, they don't give up much production in the passing game," said McDaniels. "It's a big challenge for us, no question about it, on the road in a tough place to play. We've played down there a bunch of times too, it's loud, it's not easy to play there. There's a lot of things we've gotta get ready for.

"This is one of the best groups that we're gonna play, there's no question about that."

Related Content

news

Notebook: Dugger starting to make plays on the ball

The second-year safety has interceptions in back-to-back weeks as he looks to continue the streak in Los Angeles.
news

Notebook: Hoyer embracing mentor role

Patriots veteran Brian Hoyer is providing valuable leadership and insight for the quarterback room.
news

Notebook: Henry eyes new challenge in a familiar setting

Hunter Henry is returned to face the team that drafted him, with the hope that the Patriots offense can build off of last week's result.
news

Notebook: McDaniels explains genesis of "trick plays"

The Patriots hit pay dirt with Kendrick Bourne's pass against the Jets, as Josh McDaniels explains how these kinds of plays are born.
news

Notebook: Disruptive Barmore sees growing role

The quarterback isn't the only Patriots rookie to show impressive development over the first seven games of the season.
news

Stevenson elevating in Patriots backfield

Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson had a strong showing in his third game and could be a badly-needed emerging threat in the Patriots backfield.
news

Notebook: Urgency high for Patriots defense

The Patriots defense is off an improved start over 2020, but some key letdowns in big moments have played an outsized role in the current standings.
news

Pats offense looks to find their finish

Despite changes and inconsistencies, the Patriots offense has been just a couple plays away from turning losses into wins.
news

Notebook: Onwenu's versatility offers offensive flexibility

The second-year offensive lineman from Michigan is the latest in New England who can manage multiple spots.
news

McDaniels on Mac, 4th-down aggression and a Jets rematch

The Patriots offensive coordinator has a tough balancing act with a rookie quarterback who is quickly assimilating and an offense that needs to produce more points.
news

Notebook: Bourne's practice execution turning into game reality

The upbeat Patriots receiver's contagious positivity is helping Kendrick Bourne make an impact on and off the field.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: McDaniels sizes up talented, fast Panthers defense

5 Trade ideas that could make sense for Pats

Patriots Mailbag: Can some unproven Patriots quell roster concerns?

NFL Notes: Pats working into the mix

Breaking down Pats' position in AFC

Bill Belichick remembers legendary Red Sox player, commentator Jerry Remy on WEEI

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 at Los Angeles Chargers

Get an inside look at the Patriots 27-24 victory over the LA Chargers in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Josh McDaniels on Carolina Panthers Defense 11/2: "They are fast at all three levels"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

 Mike Pellegrino on Myles Bryant 11/2: "The guy is a football player"

Patriots cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino addresses the media on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Cam Achord on Judon 11/2: "He is fun to coach"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Chargers

Go inside the Patriots locker room after New England's 27-24 win over the LA Chargers. Watch Coach Belichick's speech to the players, find out who got game balls and Matthew Slater's huddle break down.

Catching up with Hunter Henry

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry and his family sit down to discuss the journey to the NFL and his life on and off the football field.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising