Notebook: New-look offense gets ready to roll

After an offseason spent restocking the wide receiver and tight end positions in free agency, and then seeing rookie Mac Jones win the starting quarterback spot, the Patriots offense that takes the field against Miami on Sunday will have a distinctly different feel from last year.

"I think there will be a tremendous amount of excitement to be here in front of our home fans," said Josh McDaniels on Monday afternoon. "I think opening day is a day where you want to get out there and do the things you're confident doing and when it's time to make an adjustment, if you need to, you go ahead and do it. Go in with an open mind, jump in with both feet and start swimming."

While the veteran free-agent additions have already logged their share of NFL games, it will be Jones' first time taking the field as an NFL starter against an opponent that is fully focused on shutting him and the Patriots offense down.

"I think the biggest change is just understanding that there's actually a specific opponent there in front of you," said McDaniels of how things will change for Mac, beginning with this week's preparation. "Now, being familiar with the players on the other team, the staff, the scheme and some of the specifics that we can now pinpoint and prepare for that we see on film. Prior to that, it's been a lot of practice against our defense and some other defenses that were rotating a lot of players.

"The best thing we can do is focus on the things we can control. I think that's what [Mac] will do and that's what we're going to advise him to do. We can't worry about the outcome, the outcome will be what it will be. We have to focus on the process, working hard to understand one, what they do, two, what we wanna do and how we're asking him to do his job. It's really going to be the same process that we'll use all year."

The rookie quarterback won't go it alone and the vets around him should provide plenty of help. But how exactly it will all come together is anyone's guess after injuries limited the availabilities of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith this summer.

But it's nothing new for the offensive coordinator as he enters his 21st year in the league.

"That happens every year, you have some expectations or some hope that maybe you'll be further ahead in the scheme or this type of thing before we start playing games and maybe it didn't materialize," said McDaniels. "That way you decide to kind of hold it and work on it in practice. I have no doubts about those two players in terms of their ability to go out there and perform."

Smith was not interested in predictions for what the new tight end duo might accomplish.

"We're not in the business of making predictions," said Smith. "We're in the business of making things happen."

"Mac's done a great job," said Henry of the rookie QB. "He's continued to get better every single day… I'm excited to go out there and compete with him this weekend."

For all the unknowns, the idea of opening day with fans back is enough to have the excitement boiling just below the surface, even with six days to go.