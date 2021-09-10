Notebook: Patriots ready to roll for 2021 opener

The hay is in the barn, as Bill Belichick is often fond of saying.

After a full offseason that looked more familiar than 2020's along with a three-game preseason, the Patriots are ready to make their season debut on Sunday at 4:25pm against the Dolphins.

"Just wrapping up the week here," said Bill Belichick prior to Friday's in-stadium practice. "Still have some things to tie up situationally and just got to pull it all together. We've kind of done some things in segments, and today's a good day to pull it all together as a football team and understand the totality of the situations and how quickly they can come up versus a teaching schedule where you can really take a little more time and plan them out. We'll be in the stadium, and we'll try to have a good review, a good situational practice here and be ready to go on Sunday."

Captain James White looks ready to put a difficult 2020 behind him. The veteran showed good chemistry with Mac Jones in training camp, making one of the best catches of the summer on a perfect throw from the rookie.

Even in his eighth year, White can still get up for the opener.

"You definitely still get excited the first time coming together as a team where the games actually count," said White. "Everybody's kind of chomping at the bit, we have a challenging opponent and the Dolphins are going to come here ready to play, it's a division game as well. It's always tough when we play those guys and guys have been working hard all week. We still have some things to sharpen up on but I think everybody's going to be ready to go."

A big key for the Patriots will be the protection and running lanes opened up by the offensive line and Isaiah Wynn will be a major part of it at left tackle. Against a team like Miami that likes to send multiple pass rushers, being in sync will be vital.