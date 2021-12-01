Notebook: Pats prep for "game-changer" Josh Allen

The Bills won the AFC East last season, as ascending quarterback Josh Allen took the final step in his development, knocking off the Patriots and leading his team in the playoffs all the way to the AFC Championship. Buffalo returned most of their offense, and for much of the year, they've continued their aerial domination of the league, coming in as the third-best DVOA passing offense while ranking in the top 10 of all significant offense passing stats, including yards (seventh) and touchdowns (third).

Not since Week 6 against the Cowboys have the Patriots faced a passing offense with so many threats that will need to be accounted for. That game was a clear outlier for the Patriots defense, as they allowed a season-high 445 passing yards and 35 points. Since then, the Patriots have allowed over 300 yards just once, to another good passing team, the LA Chargers.

Now, in Week 13, we'll see exactly how the Pats passing defense, currently ranked second in the NFL in DVOA, stacks up. The key piece is Allen and how well he plays will go a long way toward determining the outcome.

"Offensively, it really starts with [Josh] Allen, he can do it all," said Bill Belichick on Wednesday morning. "His improvement has just been tremendous. Where it was three years ago, completion percentage, passer rating, decision making, production, it has just gone [up]. It's risen at a really remarkable rate. It's just remarkable how good he has become."

"He's really impressive," said linebacker Kyle Van Noy. "I think he's always had confidence but now it's on another level.

"He's doing a great job of quarterbacking, from sitting in the pocket throwing to scrambling to running, just picking his spots, he really is a game-changer now."

As Van Noy points out, it's more than just Allen's passing ability that poses a problem, as he's one of the Bills' leaders in rushing and is especially deadly on third down with his legs, averaging 7.71 yards-per-attempt while picking up 17 first downs on 24 third-down attempts.