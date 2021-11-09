Notebook: Running back uncertainty clouds Patriots-Browns matchup

Coming off their best defensive performance of the season, the Patriots defense will face a significant challenge against the Cleveland Browns' tpop-ranked rushing attack this weekend. With both teams on the cusp of the playoff seeding, these are the games that will have a major impact on the season-ending standings. This isn't a playoff game this weekend, we're still only in Week 10, but the game's importance is hard to understate.

If the Patriots want to be AFC contenders they'll need to shut down the most potent rushing attack in the league but with news breaking on Tuesday that both Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton have tested positive for COVID-19, it could add a new dynamic to the game's most critical match up.

Still, this is a dangerous group and one the Patriots must prepare for as if they'll be fully cleared and healthy.

"You can just never take a play off," said Jerod Mayo of Chubb who leads the league with eight 20-plus runs. "He's one of these guys he'll go for two yards, three yards, four yards and then all of a sudden bust out a 70-yard run on you. There's no plays off when he's in the backfield. All these backs do a good job running the ball, this offensive line does a good job working together. This is probably our biggest challenge of the year."

"They are one of the top running teams in the NFL and they do a good job of getting a hat on a hat," said defensive line coach Demarcus Covington. "You can't say enough good things about them."

The Browns are not alone with the questions at running back entering this week. Both Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris left Sunday's contest against the Panthers after sustaining concussions. Running backs coach Ivan Fears could provide no clarity as to their condition or potential to play on Sunday when speaking with the media on Tuesday.

"I don't know right now," said Fears on the status of Stevenson and Harris. "We're on a wait and see program. These protocols can take a few days to figure out what they're going to do with them. It's a big question mark."

Harris has been solid all season long, netting six touchdowns in his last five games, while Stevenson is coming off a breakout effort, rushing for 62 yards on 10 carries while also chipping in 44 receiving yards on two catches.

Fears was impressed with the rookie as he continues to learn how to be a pro.

"He did a nice job," said Fears. "The kind of stuff we expected from him, that's what he's done in practice lately and it's been kind of impressive. He's growing up, he's figuring out what it is to be a pro player. It hasn't been easy for him, but if he keeps coming we're gonna like what we see."

Both offenses would credit their ground games for being their most effective way of moving the ball. So much of what Baker Mayfield and Mac Jones have done successfully this season has largely tied into the success of their running backs.