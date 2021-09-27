Notebook: Slater prescribes focus and preparation

After a tough loss, no one seems to put things in perspective better than Matthew Slater, who spoke with the media via Zoom on Monday afternoon.

With the special teams turning in their own sloppy play against the Saints, the 1-2 start has been a total team effort. Now, with Brady and the Bucs coming to Foxborough on Sunday night, Slater and the Patriots have their backs against the wall as the first quarter of the 2021 season comes to an end.

"This week, the New England Patriots need to focus on the New England Patriots and the things that we need to do to start playing better football, consistent football, competitive football, and it doesn't matter who we are playing this week," said Slater. "I couldn't think any higher of a player than I think of Tom Brady. I couldn't think more highly of anyone who's played the game than I think of Tom as a player, as a friend, he's been nothing but kind to me and my family.

"I understand why a lot of the conversation this week is going to be about Thomas' return and to an extent it should be, he should be celebrated, but for us who are competing on Sunday, it should be about our preparation, it should be about focus and it should be about going out and playing good winning football, regardless of who we're playing this week."

Slater is well aware of the kind of effort it will take to beat his old teammate and friend.

"We need to have a good week of preparation and be ready to fight our tails off for 60 minutes."

It's not the first time the Patriots have faced some adversity early in the season. In 2018 they also started 1-2, but this is a new team that needs to put some new roots down and prove that they too have what it takes to turn things around.

"I think in times like this when you're facing adversity, human nature is to maybe look for an excuse, maybe a point a finger," said Slater. "We can't do that, we have to stick together, we have to continue to believe in one another, fight for one another and just go back to our process.