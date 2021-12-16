Notebook: Van Noy's instincts paying off in pass defense

"I was here from 6 AM to 10 o'clock at night for a month straight, didn't see my wife," said Van Noy of how he jumped into things in 2016. "I learned the defense in a month. At that point, I think they gave me the green dot a couple times."

Now back in New England, Van Noy is putting all his experience together and playing at perhaps his highest level yet, standing out with an already career-high 10 passes defended, as the vet is using his smarts to make impact plays.

"I feel like I've always had a knack for the ball," said Van Noy. "It's something I pride myself on, being a disruptive player... As you get older your athleticism might go down a little bit but you can make up for it by knowing where to go and what the other team is doing."

"Kyle's our Swiss Army Knife," said Jerod Mayo earlier this week. "You never know where he's going to line up... on the end of the line, off the ball, he's good in coverage, he can rush the passer. His awareness as well. We've been fortunate to have some linebackers that have got awareness and some of those pass breakups, that comes through film study obviously but also just hearing what the quarterback is saying. He does a good job putting those pieces together knowing what to expect and his anticipation is very good.."

Van Noy's versatility always was a big plus for the Patriots defense, following the steps of Hightower and Collins as second-level defenders who can play all over the place. His return has helped spark the Pats D to one of their best seasons statistically, with the team sitting atop the AFC at 9-4.

In a pass-happy league, a linebacker who can play well in coverage is extremely valuable.

"Kyle's a very good pass defender," said head coach Bill Belichick on Thursday. "He's had a lot of coverage experience, which is, I would say rare for an outside linebacker both in college and for the early part of his pro career. So he has a very good understanding of what's going on behind him in the passing game, combination routes and how to leverage receivers and combine that with reading the quarterback and man coverage and working in combos and man coverage and things like that."

Belichick also echoed Mayo's sentiment as far as Van Noy's instincts, while acknowledging how lucky the defense is to have three versatile linebackers.

"He's very instinctive in the passing game," said Belichick. "He's an excellent run player, has played on the line and off the line for us, which that in itself is hard to do, but his athleticism in space relative to some other outside linebackers is good, very good and his instinctiveness is good, his awareness, ability to change coverages based on motion and things like that. He's not a defensive back, but it's certainly on the high end of the linebackers being close to defensive backs in terms of their awareness, their ability to adjust and recognize things in pass coverage.

"Jamie [Collins]'s got some of those same skills too, so does High [Dont'a Hightower]. So we're really fortunate to have multiple players who can do those things and go in and out of different looks, fronts and coverage responsibilities and they all work well together."