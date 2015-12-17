Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 10 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jun 13 - 11:57 PM

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

Photos: Day 2 of Patriots Minicamp

Bill Belichick 6/8: "I try to contribute and help the team where I can"

Judon taking leadership role in second season with Pats

Minicamp Blogservations: Jones continues to air it out

Nixon flashes potential at minicamp

Minicamp Blogservations: Wynn returns but changes could be coming

Press Pass: Minicamp Day 1

Photos: Day 1 of Patriots Minicamp

Uche, Perkins among next Patriots linebackers up

Bill Belichick 6/7: "We've seen progression from everybody"

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the roster, rookies and more

What to watch for at Patriots minicamp

Kendrick Bourne, Devin Asiasi help Big Brothers Big Sisters raise awareness about mentorship

Why 17-year-old Alexa Pano is carrying Patriots bag in U.S. Women's Open

Patriots Cheerleaders Spring 2022 in Review

OTA Blogservations: Offense beginning to take shape

Notes: Fresh faces on Patriots roster

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

Dec 17, 2015 at 08:18 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

If you're keeping track of the Patriots roster, better write in pencil.

It's becoming quite a challenge to stay on top of all the comings and goings of late. The team continues to make moves to replace key players who've been injured and bolster position groups that have been depleted as a result.

In what has been the busiest week thus far, the Patriots brought in a couple more new players on Thursday, both of whom were recently released from by their former clubs.

Wide receiver Leonard Hankerson is a fifth-year veteran most recently with Atlanta, where the Falcons placed him on IR earlier this month with a hamstring injury. But with the Patriots thin at that position, they scooped up the 6-2, 210-pound pass catcher when the Falcons decided to release him outright.

Hankerson was wearing jersey number 15 during his first practice as a Patriot Thursday.

Meanwhile, offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle, formerly of Detroit, has had more than his share of medical problems to overcome, the most recent being a knee injury which limited his productivity to the point that he went from a Lions starter to a healthy scratch in recent games.

Waddle originally made the Detroit roster in 2013 as an undrafted rookie from Texas Tech. He admitted that he was stunned by the Lions' decision to let him go.

"I was definitely surprised, but things worked out like they did and… I'm just blessed to be here, to be honest. I haven't been here before, but I've heard how the organization is and how things are run, just how first-class the Patriots are. Just being here a day, I see that and feel that already."

When asked about his current health condition, specifically his knee, Waddle insisted that he's "feeling good."

"Over time, I'm starting to feel better every day," he added. "I'm feeling like my old self. I think we're headed in that direction. I've got to keep progressing."

During his time in Detroit, Waddle was part of an offensive line that, at times, featured Michael Williams, the now-Patriots tight end who came to New England via trade late this summer.

"He's one of my best friends," Waddle revealed. "When he left Detroit, I was sorry to see him go, but to come here and be with him, it's good to have someone like that here. It's

been a little chaotic, going through the waiver process, not really knowing what was going to happen, then getting here. I did all that in 24 hours. Now I'm here and I'm ready to go."

Having a Ball

Another position that is in need of bodies is running back, where newcomer Montee Ball chatted up reporters for the first time today.

"Fresh legs right now, especially coming in this late in the season," the practice squad addition said with a smile. "[Head coach Bill] Belichick, he knows what he's doing, he knows what I'm capable of doing. So I'm going to show them what I can do."

Ball started last season as Denver's lead back, but injuries prevented him from hanging on to that spot for very long. He entered 2015 second on the Broncos depth chart, but sank to fourth by summer's end and eventually was waived.

"It was shocking when the Broncos let me go," the former second-round draft choice confessed, "but I believe everything happens for a reason. Given the opportunities I was given there in Denver, I can only look back on them and get better from them and move on. I think it's time to move on, and being a Patriot, you cannot complain at all.

"Wherever they want me, wherever they need me," Ball added, "I'm not in a position anymore to where I can say what I want to do, or where I want to be. It's wherever they want to put me. Whenever my number is called, I'm going to do what I can."

Here in Foxborough, Ball is being reunited with his college roommate at Wisconsin, fellow rusher James White, whom Ball described as being "extremely helpful."

"He's been everything I've needed for this transition."

Practice Report

Safety/co-captain Devin McCourty (right ankle) and linebacker Jonathan Freeny (right hand) did not practice for the second straight day, putting their availability for Sunday's game against Tennessee in doubt.

There was also no sign of oft-released linebacker Eric Martin, who was listed by the team on the injury report as having an illness.

Brady leads Pro Bowl voting

Tom Brady is popular among NFL fans nationwide, as more than 700,000 of them voted for him to represent the Patriots in next month's Pro Bowl. Brady has received more votes than any other NFL player. Tight end Rob Gronkowski came in a very respectable sixth, with close to 510,000 votes. DE Chandler Jones and placekicker Stephen Gostkowski were the leading vote-getters in their respective positions.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots Fantasy Camp was great consolation for Katherine Haley and family

The teenager couldn't make it to the Super Bowl due to her battle with brain cancer, but Robert Kraft and the Patriots made up for it.

news

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Here are 5 key takeaways from the Patriots four on-field practices this spring.

news

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

Twenty-six volunteers were recognized during an awards luncheon at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, June 8. Thelma Burns of Dorchester, Mass. wins grand prize of $25,000 for the Grimes King Foundation for the Elderly.

news

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

The Patriots announced that they have signed 2022 fourth-round draft pick DB Jack Jones.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Fantasy Camp was great consolation for Katherine Haley and family

5 Takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2022 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Pick DB Jack Jones

Mac Jones wraps up impressive Patriots minicamp

William Allen thanks Patriots players who advocated for his release from prison

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Highlights from 2022 Patriots Minicamp

Check out some top plays and moments from Patriots minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mac Jones, David Andrews, Devin McCourty and more New England players took the practice field together in preparation for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

Press Pass: Players reflect on learning from Patriots coaches and veterans

Patriots players Rhamondre Stevenson, Mac Jones, Isaiah Wynn, and more reflect on learning from Patriots coaches and veteran players during the recent OTAs and minicamp.

Jakobi Meyers 6/9: "I really want to be locked in"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Devin McCourty on his career with New England: "I've loved every minute of it"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Mac Jones 6/9: "We've made pretty good strides the past few weeks"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Matthew Judon joins One Mission's Buzz Off event for pediatric cancer awareness

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon joined One Mission for their annual Buzz Off event to help raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vince Wilfork voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork has been voted by the fans as the 32nd inductee into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Get Outta Town! Ranking All 32 NFL Road Trips

They're all good in their own way, but some are better than others. We list every National Football League city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2022 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected ten players in the 2022 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising