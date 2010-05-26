Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Dec 14 - 02:00 PM | Sun Dec 17 - 10:40 AM

What They're Saying: Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15 Injury Report: Chiefs at Patriots

Resetting the Patriots Quarterback Room Ahead of Sunday's Showdown With Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Patriots vs. Chiefs: 10 Matchups to Watch

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Pats to Upset the Defending Champion Chiefs 

How to Watch/Listen: Chiefs at Patriots

Game Preview: Chiefs at Patriots

Belichick Breakdown: Jabrill Peppers Interception, Hunter Henry's TD's and More Key Plays from Win Over the Steelers

Patriots Mailbag: Finishing the Final Four Games and Taking a Glance at 2024

NFL Notes: Pats should keep airing it out

Participating for first time, Patriots employees share personal stories behind their My Cause My Cleats designs: 'It was time to talk about it'

Eight Patriots Thoughts After the Mini-Bye Week: Leftover Steelers Thoughts, Zappe, Zeke, JuJu, Dugger, and More

Thrilling Cadet Win Caps off Successful 124th Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium

Coach Bill Belichick Makes His Army-Navy Pick on ESPN's College GameDay

Coach Bill Belichick on ESPN's College GameDay | Full Interview

Robert Kraft discusses Army-Navy Game on ESPN's College GameDay

Robert Kraft Holds Special Hanukkah Candle Lighting Ceremony with Representatives from Army and Navy

Patriots All Access: Live from the Army-Navy Gala

Locker Room Celebration Following Win over the Steelers

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense, Bailey Zappe in Win Over the Steelers in Week 14

Owners table vote on OT change in regular season

NFL isn't ready to expand the new overtime rule to the regular season. Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday that the issue was tabled during the NFL Spring Meeting two months after owners voted to remove part of the sudden-death component from overtime in the playoffs.

May 26, 2010 at 02:00 AM

IRVING, Texas -- The NFL isn't ready to expand the new overtime rule to the regular season.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday that the issue was tabled during the NFL Spring Meeting two months after owners voted to remove part of the sudden-death component from overtime in the playoffs. Under the new system, a team that loses the coin flip and immediately gives up a field goal will have a chance to either tie or win the game.In the regular season, though, the old first-team-to-score-wins rule will be in effect.

"I think the membership felt and the competition committee felt we had addressed the issue we wanted this offseason with respect to the postseason," Goodell said. "We want to continue to talk to our players."

The biggest headline from two days of meetings was Tuesday's announcement that the 2014 Super Bowl will be played outdoors in New Jersey, but Goodell said owners spent plenty of time discussing labor negotiations, which are expected to resume this summer. The current deal expires after the 2010 season.

Goodell said a major talking point is expanding the 16-game regular season to 18 games, which probably would lead to the elimination of two preseason games. Like the risky decision to play the Super Bowl outside in a cold-weather city, Goodell views the expanded regular season as a way to grow the NFL.

"I think we have to continue to look at ways to improve what we're doing," Goodell said. "It's been very clear to us -- and not only our fans but also from our players -- that the quality of the preseason and the desire to participate in the preseason is not at the level it should be. And we have to address that issue."

The NFL also is seeking to expand drug testing to include human growth hormone, but it would do so through labor discussions, Goodell said.

Although the league recently signed a deal with Anheuser-Busch worth more than $1 billion, the meetings served as the launch of several programs with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to promote responsible drinking.

MADD officials will speak at the league's rookie symposium and run pilot programs on game days in Buffalo and Oakland. There will be other promotions in stadiums and involvement in community events benefiting MADD.

The league and MADD's incoming chief executive said there's no mixed message.

"We all agree safe and responsible use of the product is fine," said Adolpho Birch, the NFL vice president who handled the Anheuser-Busch deal.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Gillette Stadium Will Host the 2023 Army-Navy Game Presented by USAA for the First Time Ever This Saturday, Dec. 9

Important ticketholder information for America's Game at Gillette Stadium
news

Jonathan Jones Named Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

Winner to be Announced at NFL Honors the Thursday Before Super Bowl LVIII
news

NFL Week 15 Flex Scheduling Update: Patriots vs. Chiefs Moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 PM

The Week 15 Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks game will move to Monday Night Football on ESPN while the Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots matchup will be played at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, the NFL announced today. 
news

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

For the 16th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. All eight championship game will be streamed live on Patriots.com
news

32 Players Nominated for 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award; Patriots Nominate David Andrews

The 32 player nominees for the ninth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been finalized, the NFL announced today. Winner to be revealed as part of NFL Honors before Super Bowl LVIII
news

Pool Report: Nicki Jhabvala Interview with Referee Adrian Hill

PFWA Pool Reporter Nicki Jhabvala interviews Referee Adrian Hill.
news

Patriots Sign Rookie DB Alex Austin

The Patriots announced today that they have signed rookie DB Alex Austin.
news

Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft has issued the following statement on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting.
news

New England Patriots & Meet Boston to Embark on Joint Mission to Germany for Patriots-Colts Game November 12

The New England Patriots are partnering to host trade and media events – as well as brand activations – in Frankfurt this fall when the Patriots host the Colts in a New England "home game" on Nov. 12, 2023.
news

Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

Fans are encouraged to watch the ceremony live on TV38 in Boston and on www.patriots.com.
news

New England Patriots Announce Oliver Bierhoff as DACH Region Business Advisor

Bierhoff to aide with the organization's expansion as part of the National Football League's (NFL) Global Markets Program.
news

New England Patriots Host A Series of Fan Activations in Germany Prior to November 12 Game Vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Patriots today announced a series of fan activations surrounding the National Football League's (NFL) back-to-back games in Frankfurt, Germany, cumulating in the Patriots game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 12. The organization will celebrate with fans from the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) region, over multiple days in preparation for both contests. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 15 Injury Report: Chiefs at Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Pats to Upset the Defending Champion Chiefs 

Patriots vs. Chiefs: 10 Matchups to Watch

What They're Saying: Kansas City Chiefs

Patriots Cheerleader Sarah Barrett found 'real impact of athletics' through running; her mission is to inspire the same in others

Resetting the Patriots Quarterback Room Ahead of Sunday's Showdown With Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 12/14: Chiefs Preview, Steelers Top Takeaways, 1-on-1 with Jonathan Jones

Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault, and Tamara Brown recap the Patriots victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers and look ahead to the Week 15 home matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matthew Slater hosts holiday party for foster children

The Slater family invited 30 children from local foster care organizations Hopewell and Wonderfund. The youth enjoyed games, cookie decorating, taking photos with Santa Claus, and more.

Belestrator: How the Patriots Can Slow down Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

Watch as Bill Belichick along with Scott Zolak break down the Kansas City Chiefs offensive playmakers QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce.

NFL Week 15 Player to Watch: Ezekiel Elliott

Watch as Mike Dussault profiles running back Ezekiel Elliott as the Patriot player to watch for during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Myles Bryant on Travis Kelce 12/14: "Always have to keep an eye on him"

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant addresses the media on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Mike Gesicki 12/14: "Ready to roll"

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki addresses the media on Thursday, December 14, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising