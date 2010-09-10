Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Apr 22 - 12:00 AM | Sun Apr 24 - 11:55 PM

DeVante Parker cites fans, offensive system as part of Patriots appeal

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Check out mansion Kendrick Bourne bought for his parents

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles

Malcolm, go (back)! Butler discusses 'surprise' return to Patriots

How Patriots offseason workouts are structured

A chance to Groh: Player personnel director talks draft, teambuilding

Mack Wilson, Montgomery come full circle with Celebrity Softball Game

Jabrill Peppers 4/12: "I think my best ball is ahead of me"

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

Get to know newest Patriots Jabrill Peppers, DeVante Parker

Harvard Business School announces Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund

Who's up next for the Patriots Hall of Fame?

Brandon King accepts Ed Block Courage Award at virtual gala

Jalen Mills gets to swim with sharks after adopting their 'mindset'

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

Packers' line allowed league-worst 51 sacks 2009

The Green Bay Packers' offensive line got off to such a bad start last year that it's even serving as a punchline for the satirical newspaper The Onion.

Sep 10, 2010 at 05:00 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers' offensive line got off to such a bad start last year that it's even serving as a punchline for the satirical newspaper The Onion.

In its tongue-in-cheek NFL preview this week, the paper's Web site wrote, "After giving up 50 sacks in 2009, Green Bay's offensive line appears to have forgiven Aaron Rodgers for whatever he did."

The Packers can't hide from the pass protection failings that nearly derailed their season last year -- they actually gave up a league-worst 51 sacks, as backup Matt Flynn wasn't completely spared from the carnage -- but they're using their failures as a rallying point going into Sunday's regular season opener at Philadelphia.

"As we go through our offseason evaluations, sit and study things, where we need to improve, that's obviously at the top of the list," offensive coordinator Joe Philbin said. "We can't go through another year like that. And so, yeah, I think for our staff, our players, there's hopefully some resolve and determination of let's get this thing back to where it needs to be." Center Scott Wells said the line has something to prove.

"We don't want to start the way we did last year," Wells said. "Really, we played basically two different types of offense. The first half of the year was not very good and the second half was a lot better. So we want to go out from the get-go and play better than we did in the second half of last year. So we want to build on that, and move forward and improve at the same time."

The Packers' biggest reason for optimism is right tackle Mark Tauscher, back at the spot that has belonged to him for most of the past decade. Tauscher knows the Packers' offense is loaded with talent and potential, and could be one of the league's best if the offensive line holds up its end of the bargain.

"It's now a fresh season, new start, and we realize we need to play better than we did last year to give our offense a chance to be as successful as we can be," Tauscher said.

Tauscher played a critical role in stabilizing the line last year, beginning the season out of football while he recovered from a knee injury and then re-signing with the Packers in October. He eventually reclaimed his starting spot after the Packers' ill-fated attempt to make Allen Barbre the starter.

After giving up a jaw-dropping 41 sacks in their first nine games, they allowed 10 in their final seven of the regular season.

Now Tauscher is back for a full training camp and season, feeling better than last year.

"Obviously, we've got a right tackle playing for us that's played a lot of football here in Green Bay," Philbin said. "And no disrespect to the one we had last year, but we were trying somebody out in essence at right tackle. We've got a veteran player there who's played a lot of games in the National Football League."

Offensive line coach James Campen even says Tauscher -- a player never known for his bodybuilder-like physique -- has slimmed down.

"He's in shape and he looks good," Campen said. "He looks as good as he ever has. His weight's down, so I'm sure he's very confident."

Another reason for optimism: Rodgers wasn't sacked once in the preseason, and their preseason opponents weren't all playing vanilla defensive schemes.

"Cleveland pressured us quite a bit, and they did a good job picking it up," Campen said. "Now, if you ask them, was it always perfect? No. Was the quarterback hit a couple times? Yes. And they want to eliminate those as well."

Sunday's game at Philadelphia will be a good test for the line's confidence. The Eagles are known for their exotic blitzes in recent years, and Packers coaches don't know if the more base-oriented defensive scheme they showed in the preseason is an indication of what they'll do in the regular season.

"You know going into the first game that a good amount of it is going to be unscouted, it's going to be a lot of things they didn't do in preseason they're saving for the regular season," Wells said. "A lot of it's going to be relying on your experience, of the guys around you, and myself to make the right calls."

And a strong performance against the Eagles would be a big first step for five guys out to prove they're no longer a league punchline.

"Just knowing what that was like and what that felt like and the criticisms, which were all just and correct, they don't want to go back to that," Campen said.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

5 Burning Patriots draft questions

With under a week to go before the NFL Draft, here are the biggest questions facing the Patriots.

news

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Todo lo que debes saber de los Patriots y el NFL Draft 2022

Veamos las necesidades actuales  y las alternativas que ofrece este draft.

news

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Burning Patriots draft questions

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Legendary Patriots running back among Reese's Senior Bowl Hall of Fame inductees

DeVante Parker cites fans, offensive system as part of Patriots appeal

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Draft Throwback: Devin McCourty

Celebrating Devin McCourty's draft anniversary by throwing it back to the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, when the New England Patriots selected the Rutgers safety with the 27th overall pick.

DeVante Parker on joining the Patriots 4/21: "It's just something I want to be a part of"

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker addresses the media on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Patriots by the numbers: NFL Draft edition

A look at some facts and figures from Patriots draft history as New England prepares for the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Logan Mankins

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Logan Mankins (2005 - 2013) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Mike Vrabel

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Mike Vrabel (2001 - 2008) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Vince Wilfork

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Vince Wilfork (2004 - 2014) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

Patriots eye eight 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising