Packers re-sign one linebacker, waive another

Apr 26, 2005 at 02:20 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (April 26, 2005) -- The Green Bay Packers re-signed linebacker Hannibal Navies and waived linebacker Steve Josue.

Navies, a 6-foot-3, 249-pound player from Colorado, has 191 tackles and 1½ sacks in 31 games with Green Bay. He started 14 regular-season games last year.

The Packers signed Navies as an unrestricted free agent before the 2003 season. The Carolina Panthers drafted him in the fourth round in 1999.

Josue re-signed with the Packers in December and appeared in four games and one playoff contest.

