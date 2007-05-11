Parilli honored by Gridiron Club

"When I first got introduced, I don't know how many people were there, but they all stood up and cheered," said Parilli recently. "It caught me by surprise. It seemed like a big change from when I was playing. I didn't get too much applause back in those days [laughs]. Gino [Cappelletti]introduced me. He was throwing me the pass this time. All those years I threw him the ball. He introduced me and thew me the ball, I guess you could say. I retired in 1970. That's 37 years ago that they still remember. I realize that athletes come and go and you make room for the young guys. I wouldn't have traded our years together for anything, seven years there. It meant a lot to me."