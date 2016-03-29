Parks and Rec creator honors great Patriots in 'naming' Seth Meyers' son

Michael Schur, known for creating "Parks and Recreation" and writing for shows like "The Office," is a big Patriots fan. His friend, Late Night host Seth Meyers, is not. Despite being from New Hampshire, Seth has betrayed his native region to support the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This friendly rivalry between the two pals is not taken lightly. When Seth's wife gave birth to the couple's first child on March 27, Michael tweeted a joke at the new dad's expense.
Michael, who goes by the pen name Ken Tremendous, wrote, "Congrats to @sethmeyers on the birth of his new boy, Brady Troy Brown Ty Law Belichick Meyers! So glad you lost that bet to me in 2003!"
The 2003-04 season was a rough one for Steelers fans, with Pittsburgh putting up a dismal record of 6-10. They were unable to win two consecutive games all season.
The Patriots, on the other hand, went on to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history over the Carolina Panthers.
The Steelers defeated the Patriots in the first matchup of the 2004-05 season, but when the two met up again in the AFC Championship, New England dominated, winning 41-27. The win over the top-seeded Steelers sent the Patriots to the Super Bowl, where they claimed their third championship in four years.
These moments clearly still haunt Seth.
Luckily for Seth, he is not held to naming his son after the Patriots legends. Though Patriots fans would have loved to see it, it would have been hard to fit all those names on a birthday cake.