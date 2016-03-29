Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Nov 12 - 02:10 PM | Mon Nov 13 - 07:30 AM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Colts in Germany

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Colts in Frankfurt

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts Highlights | NFL Week 10

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/12: "Too many missed opportunities"

Mac Jones 11/12: "There's a lot of things I clearly need to do better"

David Andrews 11/12: "We've had opportunities, we just have to do a better job finishing"

Hunter Henry 11/12: "Not good enough in any aspect"

Jones and Douglas connect for 21-yards via underneath route

Ezekiel Elliott 15-yard catch and run moves Patriots inside Colts 10-yard line

Chad Ryland's 24-yard FG pulls Pats within a point vs. Colts

Mac Jones shows off his wheels on a 15-yard scramble

Smith-Schuster moves chains via sideline grab for 9 yards

Can't-Miss Play: Tavai's tipped pass leads to Patriots' first takeaway in Frankfurt

Photos: Patriots vs. Colts Week 10

Chad Ryland opens scoring in Frankfurt with 37-yard FG

Ezekiel Elliott shows off the wheels on 19-yard catch and run

Mac Jones' 11-yard strike to Gesicki flies just over Franklin's fingertips

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots vs. Colts

Week 10 Inactives: Patriots vs. Colts

Inactive Analysis: Rookie WR Kayshon Boutte Active, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Inactive for the Patriots vs. Colts in Frankfurt, Germany

Parks and Rec creator honors great Patriots in 'naming' Seth Meyers' son

Michael Schur, creator of Parks and Recreation, dubbed Steelers fan Seth Meyers' son with a name fit for a New England king.

Mar 29, 2016 at 08:00 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Michael Schur, known for creating "Parks and Recreation" and writing for shows like "The Office," is a big Patriots fan. His friend, Late Night host Seth Meyers, is not. Despite being from New Hampshire, Seth has betrayed his native region to support the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

This friendly rivalry between the two pals is not taken lightly. When Seth's wife gave birth to the couple's first child on March 27, Michael tweeted a joke at the new dad's expense. 

Michael, who goes by the pen name Ken Tremendous, wrote, "Congrats to @sethmeyers on the birth of his new boy, Brady Troy Brown Ty Law Belichick Meyers! So glad you lost that bet to me in 2003!"

The 2003-04 season was a rough one for Steelers fans, with Pittsburgh putting up a dismal record of 6-10. They were unable to win two consecutive games all season.

The Patriots, on the other hand, went on to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history over the Carolina Panthers. 

The Steelers defeated the Patriots in the first matchup of the 2004-05 season, but when the two met up again in the AFC Championship, New England dominated, winning 41-27. The win over the top-seeded Steelers sent the Patriots to the Super Bowl, where they claimed their third championship in four years. 

These moments clearly still haunt Seth.  

Luckily for Seth, he is not held to naming his son after the Patriots legends. Though Patriots fans would have loved to see it, it would have been hard to fit all those names on a birthday cake. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

As Patriots host Colts in Germany, Robert Kraft's first conversation with Sebastian Vollmer comes full circle

Led by Sebastian Vollmer and Markus Kuhn, two former New England players turned broadcasters, the Patriots organically planted a flag in Germany – their new home away from home.
news

How Matthew Judon and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

From dressing up for Halloween at Shriners Children's Hospital to showing support for Lewiston, Maine after a tragedy, here's how the New England Patriots got involved in the community this week.
news

Robert Kraft, Mac Jones and Rob Gronkowski show support for Lewiston, Maine ahead of rivalry football game

Members of the New England Patriots organization, past and present, sent messages to the Lewiston, Maine community in the aftermath of the state's most deadly mass shooting.
news

Patriots Cheerleader Molly Shelters is part of something bigger than herself, and wants all kids to experience that feeling of inclusion

New England Patriots Cheerleader and speech language pathologist Molly Shelters had her two worlds collide on Friday, with an appearance at the blue S.E.A.S. Autism Center.
news

How Deatrich Wise Jr. and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

From school visits and block parties to Halloween celebrations, here's how the New England Patriots gave back in the community this week.
news

Patriots, Revolution host Halloween party that's 'out of this world'

The New England Patriots and Revolution hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric cancer patients, and the athletes fully embraced the space theme.
news

Strikes for Tykes: McCourty Twins pass torch to David Andrews to host charity bowling event

Upholding a longstanding New England Patriots tradition, David Andrews hosted the annual "Strikes for Tykes' bowling tournament benefiting Boston Medical Center.
news

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee attends Patriots game as Jonathan Jones' guest

After meeting at an Auburn gymnastics meet, New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones has forged a friendship with Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee.
news

Deatrich Wise Jr. hosting 4th Annual Block Party at Josh Kraft Mattapan Teen Center

Saturday's celebration includes a pop-up barber shop, live performances, local food vendors, a free farmers market, and more.
news

How Jonathan Jones and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

From hospital visits to hosting STEM events and baby showers, here's how New England Patriots gave back to the community this week.
news

Marcus Jones single 'Make It Right' trending on UK music charts

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones is seeing success with his favorite offseason hobby, with his single 'Make It Right' trending at No. 9 on the UK Music Week Commercial Pop Chart.
news

Lawrence and Andrea Guy host third-annual Charity Baby Shower Bash

New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy and his wife, Andrea, hosted their third-annual baby shower for underpriveledged mothers-to-be. This year, they're also expanding their mission to Miami, where it all started.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Colts in Germany

Game Notes: DB Myles Bryant has first interception of the season

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/12

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Colts Week 10

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Colts in Frankfurt

Indianapolis Colts Postgame Quotes 11/12

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Matthew Slater 11/12: "Our struggles are due to us and our inability to execute"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 11/12: "We have high expectations of ourselves"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Mac Jones 11/12: "There's a lot of things I clearly need to do better"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/12: "Too many missed opportunities"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Hunter Henry 11/12: "Not good enough in any aspect"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

David Andrews 11/12: "We've had opportunities, we just have to do a better job finishing"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising