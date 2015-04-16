Patriots 2015 Hall of Fame Finalists Announced

Raymond Clayborn was a three-time Pro Bowl player (1983, 1985, 1986) for the Patriots from 1977 through 1989. He joined the Patriots as a first-round pick (16th overall) out of Texas in 1977 and quickly established himself as one of the best cornerbacks as well as a superb kickoff returner. He finished his career with a franchise-leading 36 interceptions, a record which was tied by Ty Law in 2004 and remains today, 24 years after he retired. He returned those interceptions for 555 yards for an average of 15.4 yards. His 555 interception return yards are second in franchise history to Law's 583 return yards. Clayborn also returned 57 kickoffs for 1,538 yards and three touchdowns. As a rookie in 1977, Clayborn returned 28 kickoffs for 869 yards and led the NFL with a 31-yard return average and returned three kicks for touchdowns, both of which remain franchise records. He is one of just 18 NFL players since the 1970 merger to finish a season with a better than 30-yard average on kickoff returns (min. 20 returns) and is the only Patriots player to accomplish the feat. Clayborn played a vital role in bringing the Patriots to respectability in the late 1970s and early 1980s. During his 13 seasons with the Patriots, he helped the Patriots to 10 winning seasons, including four postseason berths. Clayborn intercepted Hall of Famer Dan Marino and recorded six passes defensed to help end an 18-game losing streak to the Miami Dolphins in the Orange Bowl in a 31-14 AFC Championship victory that lifted the Patriots to their first Super Bowl. Clayborn was a member of the Patriots 1970s and 1980s all-decade teams. He also set a franchise record by playing in 161 consecutive games.