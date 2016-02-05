Patriots 2016 season ticket renewals due March 31

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots will begin sending out season ticket renewals this month for fans to review and complete in advance of the March 31 deadline. For the third consecutive season, the team will utilize variable pricing, creating three separate pricing categories for preseason, premier and marquee games.

In addition to playing each of the AFC East opponents, the Patriots will play one game against each of the AFC North and NFC West teams in 2016 with home games against Baltimore, Cincinnati, Los Angeles and Seattle. As the first-place team in the AFC East, the Patriots will play the AFC South Division Champion Houston Texans.