Belichick Breakdown: Pharaoh Brown's TD, Run Defense, Matthew Judon's Safety and More Key Plays from Win Over the Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs. New York Jets

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

NFL Notes: Rookie Gonzalez impresses out of the gate

Unfiltered Mailbag: Where has the Patriots Offense Improved in the First Three Weeks of the Season? 

Locker Room Celebration Following Win Over Jets

After Further Review: Evaluating the Patriots Passing Game, Christian Gonzalez's Performance, and More in the Win Over the Jets

New faces emerge from Patriots first victory

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We moved the ball ... just need to score more points"

5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2023 season

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From a Much-Needed Win for the Patriots in the Meadowlands

Mac Jones 9/24: "Really proud of those guys"

Bill Belichick 9/24: "Glad to get out of here with a win"

Patriots vs. Jets Highlights | NFL Week 3

Photos: Patriots at Jets Week 3

Chad Ryland's 51-yard FG has some major bend action

Can't Miss Play: Mac Jones with a 58-yard touchdown pass to Pharaoh Brown

Christian Barmore engulfs Zach Wilson for 12-yard sack

Mac Jones threads pass to Bourne in coverage for 17-yard gain

Chad Ryland sinks 48-yard FG for first points of game

Patriots 2016 season ticket renewals due March 31

Variable pricing featured once again in 2016. Over 80 percent of ticket prices remain unchanged.

Feb 05, 2016 at 01:00 AM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots will begin sending out season ticket renewals this month for fans to review and complete in advance of the March 31 deadline. For the third consecutive season, the team will utilize variable pricing, creating three separate pricing categories for preseason, premier and marquee games.

In addition to playing each of the AFC East opponents, the Patriots will play one game against each of the AFC North and NFC West teams in 2016 with home games against Baltimore, Cincinnati, Los Angeles and Seattle. As the first-place team in the AFC East, the Patriots will play the AFC South Division Champion Houston Texans.

While the team has not had a stadium-wide ticket increase since after the 2007 season, they will have pricing adjustments in two of the upper level seating categories this year. Price adjustments will be made in the Upper Level Midfield and Upper Level Corner sections on the 300-level, with prices increasing to $105 ($6 increase) and $75 ($10 increase), respectively, per ticket. The prices in the remaining seating categories (81.5 percent of the seats), including all seats on the Lower and Mezzanine levels, will not change. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Game Preview: New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys | NFL Week 4

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Cowboys

Patriots Place DL Daniel Ekuale on Injured Reserve and Release DB William Hooper from the Practice Squad

Unfiltered Mailbag: Where has the Patriots Offense Improved in the First Three Weeks of the Season? 

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

NFL Notes: Rookie Gonzalez impresses out of the gate

Belichick Breakdown: Pharaoh Brown's TD, Run Defense, Matthew Judon's Safety and More Key Plays from Win Over the Jets

Scott Zolak and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick breakdown highlights from the Patriots offense and defense in their week three win against the New York Jets. Belichick spotlights Pharaoh Brown's TD, the run defense, Matthew Judon's safety and more.

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs. New York Jets

Get an inside look at the Patriots 15-10 win against the New York Jets on this edition of Sights and Sounds.

Mike Pellegrino on Christian Gonzalez 9/26: "He's been dialed in since his first day in the building"

Patriots cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino addresses the media on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Vinnie Sunseri on Ezekiel Elliott 9/26: "He is a pleasure to be around and I'm glad we have him"

Patriots running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri addresses the media on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Brian Belichick on returning from his injury 9/26: "That was a huge boost for me"

Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Steve Belichick 9/26: "It's a good problem to have, having a lot of guys playing at a high level"

Patriots linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.
