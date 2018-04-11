Official website of the New England Patriots

Championing Community: Reflecting on Robert Kraft's pioneering 30 years of philanthropy with Patriots

Throwback Highlights: 10 Year Anniversary of Patriots Defeating Colts in 2014 AFC Divisional Round

Patriots All Access: A New Era, Jerod Mayo 1-on-1

EXCLUSIVE: Head Coach Jerod Mayo 1-on-1 with Tamara Brown

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Robert Kraft's Purchase of the New England Patriots

Reports: Patriots Ramp Up Coordinator Interviews

Top Offensive Coordinator Candidates for the Patriots with Bill O'Brien Reportedly Heading to Ohio State 

Do Your Life with Former Patriot Adam Vinatieri | Life After the NFL, Memories and Family

Patriots Formally Introduce Jerod Mayo As the 15th Head Coach in Team History

Behind-the-scenes of Jerod Mayo's First Day as Head Coach

Patriots Unfiltered 1/18: What's Next for New England, Takeaways from Jerod Mayo's Introductory Press Conference, NFL Playoffs Picks

Patriots Catch-22 1/18: Reaction to Jerod Mayo's Introductory Press Conference, NFL Draft Talk

Jerod Mayo's high school football coach knew he was destined for coaching long ago: 'I can't take any credit'

Photos: Jerod Mayo introduced as New England Patriots Head Coach

Jerod Mayo Introductory Press Conference: "My calling is to be a teacher and develop people"

Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jonathan Jones React to Jerod Mayo's Promotion to Patriots Head Coach

Analysis: Jerod Mayo Takes the Reins in New England

Transcript: Robert Kraft and Jerod Mayo Press Conference 1/17

Robert Kraft acquired the Patriots 30 years ago; here's what life was like in 1994

Patriots Unfiltered 1/16: Jerod Mayo Named Patriots Head Coach, Wild Card Weekend Recap

Patriots 2018 Preseason Opponents Announced

The NFL has announced the 2018 preseason pairings.

Apr 11, 2018 at 10:00 AM
New England Patriots
18pats-presched-9x16.jpg

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The NFL announced the 2018 preseason pairings today and the Patriots learned that they will host the Washington Redskins (Preseason Week 1) and the Philadelphia Eagles (Preseason Week 2) at Gillette stadium and travel to play the Carolina Panthers (Preseason Week 3) and the New York Giants (Preseason Week 4). The dates and times of those games will be mutually decided upon between the teams and announced at a later date. 

The three most frequent preseason opponents in franchise history are the Giants (27 preseason meetings), Eagles (22) and Redskins (21). It will be the fifth time under head coach Bill Belichick that the Patriots will face those three teams in the same preseason (2002, 2003, 2009 and 2014). The Patriots will open the preseason with games against Washington and Philadelphia for the second time. The Patriots opened the 2014 preseason with back-to-back games against Washington and Philadelphia with a road game at the Redskins followed by a home game against the Eagles.

The Patriots and Redskins held joint practice sessions together at Washington's training camp facility in Richmond, Va. prior to the 2014 preseason-opener. The Patriots will square off against their Super Bowl LII foe in Week 2 of the preseason when they host Philadelphia. The Patriots hosted the Eagles for joint practice sessions prior to the 2014 game. 

The Patriots will play their final two preseason games on the road with games at Carolina in Week 3 and at the New York Giants in Week 4.

It will be the fourth time in five seasons that the Patriots and Panthers will meet in Week 3 of the season. The Patriots hosted Carolina in 2014 and traveled to the Panthers for games in 2015 and 2016. 

The Patriots and Giants will play each other in the preseason finale for the 14th straight season and for the 28th time overall. The Patriots and Giants began meeting annually in 2005 and have alternated hosting the preseason finale since then. The Giants lead the all-time preseason series with an 18-9 record and have won the last four games, including a 40-38 win last year at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 31. 

2018 PATRIOTS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

**DATE****OPPONENT****TIME****TV COVERAGE**
Week 1*Washington RedskinsTBA*WBZ and Patriots Preseason Network
Week 2*Philadelphia EaglesTBA*WBZ and Patriots Preseason Network
Week 3*at Carolina PanthersTBA*WBZ and Patriots Preseason Network
Week 4*at New York GiantsTBA*WBZ and Patriots Preseason Network

*-Specific date and time TBA

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

