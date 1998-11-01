Patriots 21, Colts 16

]() With under 2:00 remaining in the fourth quarter, safety Lawyer Milloy intercepted QB Peyton Manning twice, on back-to-back drives. The picks were crucial because the Patriots were trying to preserve a 21-16 lead.

Indianapolis trailed 14-10 going into the second half, thanks to Mike Vanderjagt's 49-yard field goal at the end of the first half. After a scoreless third quarter, New England jumped out to a 21-10 lead on one offensive play. Quarterback Drew Bledsoe connected with rookie wide receiver Tony Simmons for a mamonth 63-yard TD play in the opening moments of the fourth quarter.

The play appeared to have deflated the Colts, who went three-and-out on two consecutive drives. But unfortunately for New England, the Colts were inflated by an impressive 13-play drive that was capped off by a 15-yard TD catch by WR Marcus Pollard from Manning, 21-16. Indianapolis attempted the 2-point conversion, but RB Marshall Faulk was denied up the middle.

The Patriots began the scoring on their second possession with a 9-play, 80-yard drive which was capped off by a two-yard TD catch by tight end Ben Coates, 7-0.

On the ensuing drive, Indianapolis (1-7) countered with Lamont Warren's two-yard TD run, which completed a 9-play, 68-yard drive, 7-7.

The makings of a shoot-out appeared to be looming because New England scored on the next possession. On 3rd-and-goal from the one, RB Robert Edwards ran it in for the score, 14-7. On the scoring drive, newly acquired WR Henry Ellard made his first catch as a Patriot.

Other Notables: The following players were listed as inactive or did not play for New England:QB 16 Scott Zolak, WR 18 Anthony Ladd, FB 30 Tony Carter, OL 60 Scott Rehberg, WR 82 Vincent Brisby, WR 88 Terry Glenn, DE 55 Willie McGinest, WR 80 Troy Brown, OL 67 Jason Andersen.

Rookie running back Robert Edwards had a one-yard TD run. He has scored at least one touchdown in seven out of his first eight games.

