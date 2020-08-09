Patriots acquire CB Michael Jackson in a trade with Detroit

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that that they have acquired cornerback Michael Jackson in a trade with the Detroit Lions for an undisclosed 2022 draft pick.

Jackson, 23, originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick (158th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys out of Miami in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder began his rookie season on the Dallas practice squad before being signed by the Detroit 53-man roster off the Dallas practice squad. He saw action in one game last season and did not register any statistics.